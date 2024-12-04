Which Christmas Movie Should You Watch Next, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.
With so many new Christmas movies piling up left and right, our watch list is getting longer and longer every year. If you're having decision fatigue, just know: you're not alone! Thankfully, we can use the stars to guide us when we're feeling overwhelmed — even when it comes to what we queue up on our TVs next! So instead of letting your Christmas watch list (that's honestly longer than Santa's naughty and nice list) get you dow, here's which Christmas movie you should put on right now, based on your zodiac sign!
Scroll down to find out which Christmas movie you should watch, based on your zodiac sign!
Twentieth Century Fox | Freevee
Aries (March 21 – April 20)
Die Hard
EXmas
Twentieth Century Fox | Paramount Pictures
Taurus (April 21 – May 21)
Home Alone
Let's face it: being home alone is honestly your dream come true. You know it, I know it, the stars know it. And while you could probably do without two goons skulking around your place, you always find a way to make your house a home, no matter the situation. If you're already picturing eating pizza in a limo, drinking Coke out of a wine glass...I'm honestly not surprised. Live that luxe life, sweet Taurus.
Last Holiday
Queen Latifah's Last Holiday is quite honestly one of the most Taurus movies of all time, TBH. Georgia Bird does everything she can to curate her life, saving money, staying home, and keeping to herself as much as possible. So when she finds out she's only got a short amount of time to live? She decides it's time to expand beyond the four walls of her home and explore life — and the world — around her. I know you love to curate your life, working hard to make it as comfortable and wonderful as possible at home, but this is a good reminder that there's so much more out there for you, dear Taurus. Chase after it!
Paramount Pictures | Netflix
Gemini (May 22 – June 21)
White Christmas
Our Little Secret
Remember what I said about duality? Well this plays right into that! When Avery and Logan — former fiancés — show up to Christmas celebrations, they realize they're new significant others are actually siblings...yikes! While they attempt to hide this from the family, obviously hilarity ensues, making them question how they even ended up in this scenario in the first place. While I don't think you want to keep secrets, I do think your ability to hold space for more than one truth could definitely help you out in this scenario — but your true heart would win out in the end, just like this movie!
Universal Pictures
Cancer (June 22 – July 22)
The Holiday
How The Grinch Stole Christmas
New Line Cinema | Netflix
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Elf
Falling For Christmas
If you resonated with London Tipton as a little girl, this one's for you. I mean, you exude heiress energy (whether you actually are or not), so you'd definitely understand Sierra Belmont's plight. What's so wrong for wanting the finer things in life?! In all seriousness, while you could definitely relate to her princess behavior (in a much more down-to-earth, likable way of course), I also know you find joy wherever you're at — just like Sierra does after losing her memory. This cheesy watch is definitely a must for you!
Netflix | Columbia Pictures
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Love Hard
Little Women (1994)
Your determination and fervor simply are Jo March, my Virgo darling. Much like our heroine, you see the world as conquerable, taking every challenge you can and totally overcoming any obstacles that dare get in your way. And while this may not exactly be a Christmas movie, I know the March girls' Christmas celebration will totally get you in the spirit!
Walt Disney Pictures | Apple TV+
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Eloise at Christmastime
A Charlie Brown ChristmasWith aesthetics in mind, nothing is more aesthetic than this Christmas classic. I know you're totally loving the Snoopy renaissance right now, with all its cutesy glory, so A Charlie Brown Christmas is definitely the watch for you. It's a total mood setter, perfect for your next cozy night in, or to have on in the background of your impeccable holiday party I'm sure you're throwing. And that nostalgic, dreamy music? Yeah, this is totally you.
Walt Disney Pictures | Netflix
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
The Santa Clause
HolidateIt can be hard to let people in, so when it comes to cuffing season — and the holidays that follow — it tends to be really frustrating for you when you have to dodge all your family's pesky personal questions. So I am suuuuure you'll understand where Sloane and Jackson are coming from when they decide to pretend they're dating one year. Except the thing with committing to the bit? You might get a little swept up in it all. Definitely watch this one for a cheesy Christmas romance — and a Kristin Chenoweth moment!
Revolution Studios Distribution Company | New Line Cinema
Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)
Christmas With The Kranks
My jet-setting Sagittarius, you are incredibly likely to pull a Kranks and 'cancel' Christmas for a nice, tropical vacation — assuming you haven't already! You can't help it, though. You dread monotony, you crave adventure, and you love to be a little (a lot) impulsive. While it may not be wise to totally cancel Christmas on your loved ones this year, why not watch the Kranks attempt it instead?
Four Christmases
I know you don't only travel, Sagittarius, but there's no denying the urge to buy a plane ticket is strong with you. Like Kate and Brad, I could totally see you having to settle for your family's many, many different Christmas celebrations after your travel plans don't pan out. But being home for the holidays doesn't have to be all bad — sometimes you've got to dig deep and understand your roots so you can better soar, sweet Sag. Instead of flying off and away from it all, sit tight and lean into your present surroundings for the greatest gift of all.
Walt Disney Pictures | Hulu
Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)
The Muppet Christmas Carol
Happiest Season
When you've got a plan, you're gonna put it in action to the best of your abilities. But when outside factors totally throw off your groove? Well, that's not your favorite thing in the world, Capricorn. Not that you don't know how to pivot when you need to, but some obstacles are tougher to hurdle than others — like when you plan on proposing to your girlfriend...only to find out she hasn't officially come out as queer to her family. Watch Happiest Season to understand how you can set aside your plans to meet your loved ones where they're at, and ultimately find joy somewhere in the middle.
Walt Disney Pictures | NBC
Aquarius (January 20 – February 19)
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
Universal Pictures | Warner Bros.
Pisces (February 20 – March 21)
Love, Actually
You're a dreamer, dear Pisces, and this holiday flick will stir up your inner romantic. While each person navigates their own love lives throughout the movie, you'll fantasize about your own — whether you're currently in a relationship, or hoping to be in one. I mean is there a better quote to represent you? "It seems to me that love is everywhere. If you look for it, I've got a sneaky feeling you'll find that love actually is all around." Sobs.
Polar Express
Looking for more holiday fun? Be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter!
Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.