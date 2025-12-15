Hulu's Hit Period Drama Is Back! And It's For 'The Gilded Age' Obsessed.

The Artful Dodger season 2 is finally coming to Hulu after many fans were worried it would be cancelled. (The second season was ordered a full year after season 1 ended, so I understand the worry!) The show, featuring characters from Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist, will hit the streamer in 2026, right on the heels of Bridgerton season 4's premiere on Netflix. Next year is going to be a good year for the period drama lovers!

In addition to all the thrills and adventure, the romance and period drama costumes are perfect for anyone who can barely wait for The Gilded Age season 4. From cast details to the first look images, keep reading for the latest update on the new season of the series.

Here's everything you need to know about The Artful Dodger season 2, coming to Hulu on February 10, 2026.

Is there an Artful Dodgers season 2? Hulu/Disney Yes, The Artful Dodger season 2 is coming to Hulu! The series was finally renewed in November 2024, and it's scheduled to be released this spring. “We’re excited our fan-favourite Aussie original is back for a second season. It has more romance, adventure and razor-sharp wit, plus several new faces," Kylie Watson-Wheeler (the Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director) said, via Deadline. "The show’s return is a testament to its local and international success and the high-calibre talent involved, both in front and behind the camera." “We’re immensely proud to be bringing quality Australian storytelling to the world stage and to have further elevated the production with intricate new costuming and sets that take audiences even deeper into the adrenaline-pumping world of The Artful Dodger," she continues.

Where can I watch season 2 of The Artful Dodgers? Hulu/Disney The Artful Dodger season 2 is coming to Hulu and Disney+ on February 10, 2026.

What is The Artful Dodger season 2 about? Hulu/Disney According to the official synopsis, Jack is "in deep trouble. He’s got an appointment with the noose, he’s being hunted by Inspector Boxer, Port Victory’s new lawman, and if he sees the woman he loves, Lady Belle, he’ll be hanged." Yikes. But while Jack is on the run, "Lady Belle is determined to forge her future in medicine, defying expectation and stepping into danger, driven by ambition and a love already hanging in the balance. With Boxer competing with Jack for Belle’s affection, the crafty Fagin drags Dodger into their most dangerous heist yet, and a killer is on the loose. Get ready for an explosive season of new characters and locations with more thrills, humor, heart, invention and deception than ever."

Who's in The Artful Dodger season 2 cast? Hulu/Disney The Artful Dodger season 2 cast includes your favorites from season 1 and some new faces, too! Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Dr Jack Dawkins/The Artful Dodger

as Dr Jack Dawkins/The Artful Dodger David Thewlis as Norbert Fagin

as Norbert Fagin Maia Mitchell as Lady Belle Fox

as Lady Belle Fox Luke Bracey as Henry Boxer

as Henry Boxer Jeremy Sims as Uncle Dickie

as Uncle Dickie Zac Burgess as Phineas Golden

as Phineas Golden Susie Porter as Lady Jane Fox

as Lady Jane Fox Damien Garvey as Governor Fox

as Governor Fox Tim Minchin as Darius Cracksworth

as Darius Cracksworth Lucy-Rose Leonard as Lady Fanny Fox

as Lady Fanny Fox Nicholas Burton as Dr. Sneed

as Dr. Sneed Kim Gyngell as The Prof

as The Prof Luke Carroll as Tim Billiberllary

How many episodes are in The Artful Dodger season 2? Hulu/Disney The second season of the show will have 8 episodes.

Where did they film The Artful Dodger season 2? Hulu/Disney The Artful Dodger season 2 was filmed around different parts of New South Wales, Australia from February to May 2025.

