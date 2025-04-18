Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Start practicing your best "Ugh, as if" impression!

Alicia Silverstone Is Set To Reprise Her Epic Role In Peacock's 'Clueless' Series

By Jasmine WilliamsApr 18, 2025
The '90s called to let everyone know we're finally getting a sequel to Clueless, but we won't be reliving 97 minutes of nostalgia. Rather, a series is being developed right now and we've got all the details about it! I, for one, am ready to see Cher Horowitz and crew all grown up because the original movie's ending alluded to their bright futures.

Scroll to find out what to expect from the Clueless TV series, plus revisit the scene that made me fall in love with playing dress up!

Is there going to be a Clueless 2?

Yes! Variety announced Peacock is developing the Clueless sequel series yesterday. We can already hear Cher saying "Whatever" to someone who's doing something annoying.

Which cast members will be in Clueless 2?

alicia silverstone clueless tv series

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As of now, Alicia Silverstone's return as Cher Horowitz is the only cast information that's been publicized (via Variety). We'd love to see Paul Rudd return as Josh and Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport!

What is Clueless 2 about? 

The plot's details are still TBA (to be announced), but Variety is convinced the Clueless sequel series will pick up after the events of the movie.

Who's producing and writing the script for Clueless 2? 

Writers Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss are hard at work on the Clueless script. Alicia Silverstone is also an executive producer alongside Amy Heckerling, writer and director of the OG film, and producer Robert Lawrence (via Variety).

Knowing the names who made the iconic film what it is makes me feel relieved the series will be the one fans of the cult classic deserve!

My Favorite Clueless Scene

I was 100% convinced I'd be able to wear computer generated outfits which probably explains my love for the now defunct Polyvore. It was a collage sight that became home for those who loved creating virtual style mood boards and I like to think Cher Horowitz inspired it.

Are you excited about the Clueless TV series?

Let us know on Facebook!

