I already know this will be on repeat all season long 🎄

Alicia Silverstone's 'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' Is The Cheesy Holiday Movie You Need This Year

Bre Avery
By Bre AveryNov 06, 2025
OMG! The Netflix gods are blessing us once again with a plethora of new Christmas movies set to be released this upcoming holiday season. But out of all the holiday movies we can anticipate in 2025, none have me more excited than A Merry Little Ex-Mas starring none other than Cher Horowitz herself, Alicia Silverstone.

Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about Alicia Silverstone's A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix!

What is 'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' about?

Wilder Hudson, Oliver Hudson, Alicia Silverstone and Emily Hall in A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix

The movie takes an honest look at what it’s like to co-parent with your ex just after your divorce. Although everyone just wants to be civil and get along, problems arise when you and your ex-spouse begin dating new people... And the drama ensues! Can the family manage to live under one roof with all their jolly Christmas surroundings without going mad? A question I’m dying to uncover.

What makes 'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' unique?

Oliver Hudson and Jameela Jamil in A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix

One of the reasons I’m particularly looking forward to the upcoming Christmas film is because it includes much-needed representation for divorced families. There aren’t enough Holiday films that tackle this sort of family dynamic, so I’m really looking forward to seeing this depiction on-screen in a lighthearted Christmas movie.

Who's in the 'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' cast?

Alicia Silverstone and Wilder Hudson in A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix

The movie has a brilliant cast of '90s icons, including Alicia Silverstone (Irish Blood) and Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch). My millennial heart can’t take it! Other cast members include the one and only Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), as well as the brilliant Pierson Fodé (The Wrong Paris). Too good to be true!

Is there a trailer for 'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' yet?

Oliver Hudson and Jameela Jamil in A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix

Yes! Fans can get a peek at the exciting new movie in the trailer right here.

When does 'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' come out?

Pierson Fod\u00e9 and Alicia Silverstone in A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix

The film will be available for streaming worldwide on November 12, 2025. Brb, marking my calendar!

Where can I watch 'A Merry Little Ex-Mas'?

Pierson Fod\u00e9 and Alicia Silverstone in A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix

A Merry Little Ex-Mas will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix!

What are people saying about 'A Merry Little Ex-Mas' so far?

Pierson Fod\u00e9 in A Merry Little Ex-Mas on Netflix

Fans have high hopes about the upcoming holiday movie, praising the cast as well as the unique premise. Commenters took to YouTube via the film’s trailer to voice their opinions.

“Looks cute but I hope it doesn't do the trope of them getting back together b/c of the jealousy, blah blah. Just show a mature couple getting along after divorce for once,” one commenter wrote.

“Cher Horowitz and Sabrina Spellman in the same movie. Yes, I am here for it!” said another.

“A 20 out of 20 Cannot wait. Fab. Great cast,” another praised.

Well, there you have it, folks! What are your thoughts on Alicia Silverstone’s new starring role in Merry Little Ex-Mas? I know I’ll be watching with some eggnog and reindeer-shaped cookies the moment it comes out. Let us know what you hope to see with this movie in the comments below.

