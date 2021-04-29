30 Statement Wallpapers To Freshen Any Space
Wallpaper can make a big impact even in the smallest spaces, which gives you the freedom to go bold in any room. And with so many beautiful peel-and-stick and adjustable options these days the commitment factor is pretty low. Still, if you're not ready to go all out and do a whole room you can think beyond the four walls and consider an accent wall, stair risers, or a door to add some Insta-worthy flair. Here are a slew of statement prints to consider for your next DIY home project. Happy papering!
ABSTRACT
Aroon Marta Barragan Camarasa Brushstrokes Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper ($34/panel)
Anthropologie Abstract Paste-Free Wallpaper ($128/roll)
Chasing Paper Pink Marble Removable Wallpaper ($41/panel)
Drop It Modern NOVA Removable Wallpaper Frances ($180/roll)
Hygge & West Palma Traditional Wallpaper ($175/roll)
Drop It Modern Raceway Removable Wallpaper ($180/roll)
CITRUS
Nathan Turner Orange Crush Removable Wallpaper ($58/panel)
Citrus Removable Wallpaper by Tea Collection ($149/roll)
BIRDS
Hygge & West Night Heron Pre-Pasted Wallpaper ($395/roll)
York Sprig and Heron Traditional Wallpaper ($2.77/sq. ft.)
Rifle Paper Co. Peacock Traditional Wallpaper ($118/roll)
Hobbes Feather Flock Chalk Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper ($2.50/sq. ft.)
FLORA
Wellsville Banana Leaf Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper ($1.31/sq. foot)
Rifle Paper Co. Wildwood Traditional Wallpaper ($100/2 rolls)
Hygge & West Bloom Peel-and-Stick Wallpaper ($195/roll)
Hygge & West x Oh Joy! Petal Pusher Traditional Wallpaper ($175/roll)
