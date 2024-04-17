Easy Spring Home Decor Swaps To Refresh Your Space On A Budget
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
Transitioning your home from winter to spring doesn't have to take a huge effort or budget. A few throw pillows here, a flower vase there can make your home look fresher, more inviting while reviving how you feel about your space. Whether you want to hop on the vintage decor trend or bring in fresh Danish pastels, we have some spring decor swaps that will help sprinkle a dose of happy into your home. First, plan your budget and look around your space. What pieces don’t give your home that spring joy you crave? Stow them away for the season and they’ll be like new again in the fall! Now enjoy the things that truly refresh your space.
Shop Spring Home Decor Here!
ban.do Stacked Citrus Vase
These sweet citrus designs are the perfect pop of color for your spring table or home office!
Folkulture Throw Pillow Covers
The scalloped design on these 18x18 cotton covers are a playful way to dress up your sofa or bed.
Studio McGee x Threshold Natural Wicker Table Lamp
Give your indoors an outdoor vibe with these charming woven table lamps.
Etsy Wavy Wall Shelf
Brighten your walls with brightly colored pastels. These shelves are great for holding books, picture frames, plants and more.
H&M Floral Throw
Spring is still a transitional season with chilly mornings and nights. Swap your winter throws for this fun floral pattern.
Scalloped Multi Border Decor Braided Jute Collection
Pop this jute rug in your bathroom, on your porch, in your kitchen -- anywhere you need a little statement piece.
Poster Store Botanical Gallery Wall
Customize a gallery wall that suits your style -- this site creates one for you or pick and choose your faves.
Lyla Monogram Trinket Dish
Even a new trinket dish on your dresser can bring a little joy to your morning. This monogrammed one makes a great gift for spring birthdays!
H&M Pleated Paper Table Lamp
This pretty-in-pink table lamp is a great way to bring in soft, spring color into your home -- get two for symmetrical bedside tables or go solo on a desk or console table.
Wicker Planter Storage Baskets
These cute and affordable planters are a fun way to freshen up your entry or kitchen -- add plants, cloth napkins, magazines, even mail.
Jungalow x Opal Cotton Sheet Set
We love designer Justina Blakeney's style and here she gives us a colorful canvas on which to layer all our bedding.
Elin Ceramic Knobs
Add new knobs to end tables for an easy spring refresh.
Anthropologie Fruit Candle Holder
These whimsical candle holders cheer up your decor and are perfect for all your spring entertaining.
Chasing Paper x Jenni Yolo Peel-And-Stick Wallpaper
Peel-and-stick wallpaper makes it easier to upgrade your walls with stunning prints. Try it in a bathroom or kitchen or create an accent wall in your bedroom for this vintage-inspired look by DIYer Jenni Yolo.
Anthropologie Gingham Curtains
We never met a check we didn't like. Gingham is a classic spring look that always feels happy and carefree!
Header image via Etsy
