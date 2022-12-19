These Scenic Wallpapers Are The Dreamiest Decor Trend For 2023
Moody landscapes, bird paradises, desert oases... Scenicwallpapersare having a moment as designers predict what will take 2023 home decor trends by storm. From foggy treescapes to warm and bright city scenes to lush tropical escapes, wallpapers are serving as large-scale art murals and creating outdoor-inspired vibes in your home.
"A more thoughtful focus in wellness at home, scenic wallpaper, quality over quantity, and a connections to the outdoors will be huge in 2023," says Sherrell Neal, Founder + Principal Designer at Houston-based Sherrell Design Studio.
For years, homeowners have craved deep connections to outdoor spaces, according to a 2022 U.S. Houzz Trends Study. Many pros are helping homeowners find more affordable ways to bring the outdoors in, such as wallpaper prints that recall nature and the outdoors. Want to hop on this trend to bring the outdoors in and on your walls? Make a statement with these scenic wallpapers that are also showstopping.
Scandinavian Woodland - Green Blue
This stunning Scandinavian-inspired wallpaper comes in a range of six colors and is customized to your wall dimensions. (Pricing depends on size)
Anthropologie Judarn Mural
Designed by one of America’s oldest wallpaper manufacturers, York Wallcoverings, this rich garden scene is produced from York's historic 1895 location in Pennsylvania’s Susquehanna Valley using turn-of-the-century presses. No paste needed with SureStrip application and easy removal. ($298/108 sq. ft.)
Etsy Countryside Wall Mural
These vintage-inspired scenes also feel extra modern with fresh color palettes. This village painting wallpaper comes in custom colors and sizes. ($155+)
York Floral Wallpaper
Escape to the Asian wetlands with this botanical landscape of marshes and tropical foliage. The paper comes in a breathable nonvinyl material sourced from sustainably managed forests. ($254/129 sq. ft.)
The House of Scalamandre
Find treetops inspired by Central Park and antique tapestries in a range of color combinations in this design by Daniel Långelid. ($4.16/sq. ft.)
Ellendale Wallpaper
This lake landscape within a jungle has a beautiful retro vibe. Who needs plants when you have this scene capturing all the lush feels in your home? ($94)
Monochrome Antique Jungle Landscape Wall Mural
This landscape print creates an inviting dreamscape with tall trees painted in misty colors, mockingbirds, and gerber daisies. Free glue comes with every order. ($35/sq. meter)
Rebel Walls BELLEWOODThis modern toile is based on several toile designs where the designers only picked trees from romantic sceneries. Walllpaper paste included and comes in 10 colorways. ($6/sq. ft.)
Village Wall Mural
This landscape works in every room from a powder room to a nursery to larger rooms like a dining room. Available in custom colors and sizes. ($155+)
Palm Springs
Prefer a more modern scene? This Palm Springs wallpaper from Jen Peters x Chasing Paper showcases line drawings of mid-century homes, palm trees and mountains from the tropical getaway. The peel and stick wallpaper is FSC Certified and printed with GreenGuard Gold Certified Ink. ($120/roll)
Thibaut Eden Mystic Garden Wallpaper - Cream
Perhaps you want to go more colorful with this whimsical pattern featuring a painted Ikat, lush gardens, and small-scale geometrics. ($240/roll)
Graham & Brown Meadow Dusk
This natural woodland scene is inspired by changing seasons and printed on a luxe silver metallic textured paper. ($135/roll)
Green Hanging Leaves with Colorful Birds Wallpaper Mural
Refresh a bedroom with this calming scene of hanging green leaves and little blue and pink birds perched on branches. ($35/sq. meter)
Redouté Pink Wallpaper Mural
This vintage tropical wallpaper mural is a conversation piece in any room with exotic flora and a fresh color scheme of pale pinks, lush greens, rich mints, and plum purples. ($5/sq. ft.)
The Minty Line Unruly Wallpaper
This hand-painted mural by Angela Knutson @mrs.minty is a perfect subtle landscape for any room. Peel and stick makes it perfect for renters too. ($15/2 ft.)
Tropical Beach View Wallpaper Mural
White Lotus fans may enjoy this paradise with blue sea, palm trees, and birds on the leaf. Escape to the tropics in the middle of winter! ($35/ sq. meter)
