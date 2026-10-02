7 Costco Cult-Favorite Beauty Finds to Grab This October

Costco is famous for bulk snacks and that legendary rotisserie chicken, but don't sleep on the beauty aisle. It's packed with great finds that actually work and won't wreck your budget. If you want quality without the markup, here are the new Costco beauty buys hitting shelves this October that are worth grabbing on your next trip.

Scroll on for 7 Costco beauty products worth adding to your cart!

Costco Aesop Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm, 3.2 oz Beyond its iconic, aesthetic packaging that doubles as bathroom decor, this body balm is adored online for its luxurious spa-like experience. Users obsess over its warm, herbal scent of citrus, vanilla, and sandalwood, alongside a rich yet fast-absorbing finish that transforms extremely dry skin.

Costco L'Occitane Shea Butter Intensive Hand Balm 5.3 oz, 2-pack A timeless, gold-standard favorite across beauty blogs and reviews, this hand balm is famous for its ultra-rich 25% shea butter concentration. Beauty lovers praise it as an absolute lifesaver for dry, cracked hands and cuticles, creating a nourishing barrier that stays hydrated even after multiple hand washes.

Costco Hairitage Length Check Biotin Shampoo & Conditioner Created by viral content creator Mindy McKnight, this hair care duo gained a cult following for bringing salon-quality, clean ingredients to a budget-friendly price point. It has a rich blend of biotin and Jamaican black castor oil, which helps strengthen fragile strands, reduce breakage, and promote healthy-looking length for all hair textures.

Costco Youth to the People Papaya + Vitamin C Ginger Root Lactic Acid A massive favorite in the "glowy skin" community, this chemical exfoliating cleanser gives skin an instant radiance boost without physical harshness. Beauty lovers praise its refreshing papaya-ginger scent and its ability to gently resurface skin texture, smooth rough spots, and brighten dull complexions.

Costco RoC Retinol Correxion Day or Night Cream, 2-pack Widely regarded across Reddit skincare forums and TikTok as one of the ultimate holy-grail drugstore retinols, this formula delivers visible anti-aging results on par with prestige brands. It’s loved for effectively smoothing fine lines, improving skin firmness, and evening out skin tone—all while remaining gentle enough for nightly use.

Costco Malin + Goetz Vitamin E Face Moisturizer Loved for its easy "no-nonsense" approach to skincare, this lightweight daily moisturizer delivers deep hydration without clogging pores or leaving a greasy film. Skincare enthusiasts swear by its clean, unisex apothecary aesthetic and balanced formula, which sits seamlessly under makeup and SPF without pilling.

Costco Drunk Elephant Beste No.9 Jelly Cleanser This cleanser achieved viral fame for its unique, cushiony jelly texture that transforms into a soft lather. We love how effectively it dissolves stubborn makeup, excess oil, and sunscreen without stripping the skin's natural moisture barrier, leaving your face feeling soft and balanced rather than tight.

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