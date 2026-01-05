Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Costco’s current skincare lineup offers luxury results at warehouse prices.

9 Luxury Skincare Finds That Are Cheaper With A Costco Membership

Luxury ​Costco Skincare January 2026
Costco
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 05, 2026
Costco has quietly become one of the best places to score premium skincare for less. Members can enjoy exclusive prices that blow brands like Sephora and Ulta out of the water. From dermatologist-loved formulas to skincare sets, the savings at Costco are so real. These nine standout skincare products prove that your Costco membership can do way more than just stock your kitchen.

Upgrade your routine without spending high-end prices with these 9 Costco skincare finds that just hit shelves!

SK-II Skinpower Cream

Costco

SK-II Skinpower Cream

Known for its powerful anti-aging effects, this SK-II find is usually available for over $200. Costco is carrying it for a member-exclusive price right now so you can target fine lines, wrinkles, and dryness without spending as much.

La Mer Moisturizing Cream

Costco

La Mer Moisturizing Cream

La Mer is the epitome of luxury skincare, often selling their products for hundreds. This particular cream is perfect for dry skin seeking some soothing. Costco members can shop it at an exclusive price right now.

SKIN1004 Centella Ampoule Set

Costco

SKIN1004 Centella Ampoule Set

This two-pack of SKIN 1004's famous ampoule (similar to a serum) is going for just $30 at Costco. The K-beauty formula hydrates, evens texture, and supports a healthy skin barrier all without being harsh, irritating, and pore-clogging.

COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

Costco

COSRX The 6 Peptide Skin Booster Serum

This serum duo is $7 off through January 18 so you can score it for just $30. The product targets six skincare concerns for a more youthful, even, and glowing complexion. Given its low price, this is a must-have! Don't miss it at Costco this month, especially while the sale lasts.

Perricone MD Hypoallergenic Firming Eye Cream

Costco

Perricone MD Hypoallergenic Firming Eye Cream

We love an effective eye cream, and this one totally delivers. Usually available for $75, Costco has it stocked for just $35! Run, don't walk.

StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Intensive Eye Concentrate Plus

Costco

StriVectin Anti-Wrinkle Intensive Eye Concentrate Plus

This is another amazing under-eye formula made to target fine lines and dullness. The $30 two-pack comes with a regular-sized and travel-sized tube so your routine can be seamless wherever you go. To make the Costco pricing even better, this find is currently $10 off (was $40) through January 5.

2-Pack VT CICA Reedle Shot 100 Essence

Costco

2-Pack VT CICA Reedle Shot 100 Essence

Skincare enthusiasts adore this K-beauty product for its professional results and ease of use. It promotes healthy cell turnover with each application, revealing a glowy glass skin. Costco's two-pack (includes one 50mL and one 30mL bottle) is selling for $30.

2-Pack Frank Body Glycolic Body Scrub

Costco

2-Pack Frank Body Glycolic Body Scrub

This glycolic body scrub tackles dry, flaky skin using both physical and chemical exfoliants like AHA. The formula is finished off with niacinamide to promote a brighter, more even complexion. It feels like a total dream! Costco is now carrying a two-pack for $25.

Numiere Feather LED Eye Mask

Costco

Numiere Feather LED Eye Mask

Red light therapy can be beneficial for brighter skin since it helps with cell turnover. This specific mask hits the eye area to help you look more awake, tackling fine lines and wrinkles. It's just $99 at Costco right now since it's on sale (originally $140). The sale ends January 31, so make sure to take advantage of the exclusive pricing before it's gone!

