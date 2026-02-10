From Byredo To Gucci: How To Snag Luxury Fragrances At Costco For A Fraction Of The Price

Costco’s "treasure hunt” strategy always keeps us coming back for the tastiest snacks and bakery finds, but amongst your run-of-the-mill bulk paper goods and pantry staples is an all-new section that you simply can’t miss. It has even the most seasoned shoppers doing a double-take. Enter Costco’s esteemed designer fragrance pallet.

With heavy hitters like Byredo, Tom Ford, Gucci, and Giorgio Armani, Costco is selling fancy fragrances for a flat price of just $59.99. Knowing high-profile brands like these usually post their fragrances for $200 or more at other retailers, now’s the perfect time to beeline to your closest Costco to see if they’re stocked up on scents.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to upgrade your fragrance collection without emptying your savings account, this is absolutely it—but you’ll have to move fast, because these limited-time pallets usually don't even last a week once they hit stores.

Here are the top 7 must-have designer fragrances going for just $59.99 at Costco right now while supplies last.

Costco Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum

Retail price: $182 Costco price: $59.99 This cult-favorite eau de parfum boasts an "opulent" take on your typical floral fragrance with hints of bergamot and patchouli. If you're lucky, you could find it for $122 less than usual at Costco.

Costco Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio Profondo Eau de Parfum

Retail price: $186 Costco price: $59.99 Said to be aquatic and spicy, this more-masculine scent could be a great purchase ahead of Valentine's Day so your gift plan is secure. Plus, just look at those savings!

Costco Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette Retail price: $170 Costco price: $59.99 It's no secret among fragrance fans that Maison Margiela Replica is expensive. Luckily, Costco is carrying the same size bottle of their Lazy Sunday Morning (notes of pear, lily, rose, orange, and patchouli) you'd usually see for $170 for just $59.99. Score!

Costco Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum Retail price: $140 Costco price: $59.99 This femme fragrance is full of pink peppercorn, rose, and jasmine for a delicate, yet head-turning aroma. Costco's designer fragrance pallet is hiding it for a whopping $80 off while supplies last.

Costco Byredo Young Rose Eau de Parfum Retail price: $330 Costco price: $59.99 Sheesh, that OG price is steep! Undeniably floral, yet spicy thanks to Sichuan pepper and ambrette seeds, Byredo says Young Rose embodies a blend of tradition and rebellion. Track it down for a whole $270 off.

Costco Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum

Retail price: $181 Costco price: $59.99 This famous EDP leans more gourmand with a little touch of floral for a scent you'll want to wear every single day. We can't believe Costco is selling it on such a great deal.

Costco Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum

Retail price: $168 Costco price: $59.99 Okay, we see you, Costco! This floral number from Gucci has been spotted on the bulk retailer's designer fragrance cart for a stunning price of $59.99, down from the usual $168. If you've been contemplating a perfume shelf upgrade, simply run – don't walk.

