Fragrance-obsessed shoppers are losing it over Costco’s latest find: a massive pallet of high-end scents from high-end brands, all retailing for a flat $59.99.
From Byredo To Gucci: How To Snag Luxury Fragrances At Costco For A Fraction Of The Price
Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Costco’s "treasure hunt” strategy always keeps us coming back for the tastiest snacks and bakery finds, but amongst your run-of-the-mill bulk paper goods and pantry staples is an all-new section that you simply can’t miss. It has even the most seasoned shoppers doing a double-take. Enter Costco’s esteemed designer fragrance pallet.
With heavy hitters like Byredo, Tom Ford, Gucci, and Giorgio Armani, Costco is selling fancy fragrances for a flat price of just $59.99. Knowing high-profile brands like these usually post their fragrances for $200 or more at other retailers, now’s the perfect time to beeline to your closest Costco to see if they’re stocked up on scents.
If you’ve been waiting for a sign to upgrade your fragrance collection without emptying your savings account, this is absolutely it—but you’ll have to move fast, because these limited-time pallets usually don't even last a week once they hit stores.
Here are the top 7 must-have designer fragrances going for just $59.99 at Costco right now while supplies last.
Costco
Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Eau de Parfum
Retail price: $182
Costco price: $59.99
This cult-favorite eau de parfum boasts an "opulent" take on your typical floral fragrance with hints of bergamot and patchouli. If you're lucky, you could find it for $122 less than usual at Costco.
Costco
Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio Profondo Eau de Parfum
Retail price: $186
Costco price: $59.99
Said to be aquatic and spicy, this more-masculine scent could be a great purchase ahead of Valentine's Day so your gift plan is secure. Plus, just look at those savings!
Costco
Maison Margiela Replica Lazy Sunday Morning Eau de Toilette
Retail price: $170
Costco price: $59.99
It's no secret among fragrance fans that Maison Margiela Replica is expensive. Luckily, Costco is carrying the same size bottle of their Lazy Sunday Morning (notes of pear, lily, rose, orange, and patchouli) you'd usually see for $170 for just $59.99. Score!
Costco
Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum
Retail price: $140
Costco price: $59.99
This femme fragrance is full of pink peppercorn, rose, and jasmine for a delicate, yet head-turning aroma. Costco's designer fragrance pallet is hiding it for a whopping $80 off while supplies last.
Costco
Byredo Young Rose Eau de Parfum
Retail price: $330
Costco price: $59.99
Sheesh, that OG price is steep! Undeniably floral, yet spicy thanks to Sichuan pepper and ambrette seeds, Byredo says Young Rose embodies a blend of tradition and rebellion. Track it down for a whole $270 off.
Costco
Burberry Goddess Eau de Parfum
Retail price: $181
Costco price: $59.99
This famous EDP leans more gourmand with a little touch of floral for a scent you'll want to wear every single day. We can't believe Costco is selling it on such a great deal.
Costco
Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum
Retail price: $168
Costco price: $59.99
Okay, we see you, Costco! This floral number from Gucci has been spotted on the bulk retailer's designer fragrance cart for a stunning price of $59.99, down from the usual $168. If you've been contemplating a perfume shelf upgrade, simply run – don't walk.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more amazing Costco finds each month!