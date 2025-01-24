OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Woah.

12 “Wacky” Things You Didn’t Know You Could Buy At Costco

weird things costco sells
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 24, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

Oh, Costco, the lovely land of… practically anything you could ever want. From their famed food court (hello, $1.50 hot dogs!) to their essentially endless grocery aisles, you’d be surprised about the mass amount of miscellaneous stuff you can shop at this marvelous store.

Skincare, clothing, and wine are a bit more expected when it comes to unexpected Costco finds as a whole, but there are plenty more unexpected items that will shock you just as much as they shocked me.

Scroll on to see some of the wacky and unexpected items you can buy with your Costco membership!

Costco sweater

Costco

1. Clothing

Costco's clothing section is packed with hidden gems like 100% cotton Gap sweaters for just $15 (!), yoga jackets for $19, and Land's End jackets for $15. They practically have everything you could possibly need to complete an outfit, like shoes and bags – even down to socks and underwear.

guitar

Gustavo Borges / PEXELS

2. Instruments

That's right – you can buy keyboards, guitars, pianos, drum kits, and even karaoke machines from Costco's musical instrument selection.

Costco saunas

Costco

3. Saunas

Starting at just $1,900, you could be the proud owner of a Costco sauna. Their currently listed models range from a 2-person capacity to 6 people. Get the whole fam in on it!

Costco caviar

Costco

4. Caviar

I simply need to try Costco caviar. Believe it or not, they sell a $250 kit that comes complete with 4 types of caviar, smoked sturgeon, crème fraiche, and blinis.

Costco gold necklace

Costco

5. Jewelry

They went to... Costco?! Shockingly, the grocery giant carries expensive AF (and not so expensive AF) engagement rings. You can also snag earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and even a freakin' 100-gram gold bar. WTF.

car tire

KoolShooters / PEXELS

6. Tires

Yep, you can suit up your car with tires straight from Costco! Their tire center tends to carry all kinds of tires for any car model you'd need 'em for. They can also do a good ol' tire rotation for you or repair holes.

Glasses

Ksenia Chernaya / PEXELS

7. Glasses

Costco does indeed have an optical shop that accepts "most major vision insurance plans" for prescription lenses and frames. You can also score some pretty cool sunglasses!

TIRTIR's Collagen Lifting Eye Cream

Costco

8. Skincare

Costco low-key has some amazing deals on skincare. My favorite finds thus far include: the RoC Retinol Night Cream, this 2-pack of Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion, TIRTIR's Collagen Lifting Eye Cream, and the Perricone MD Vitamin C Moisturizer. Wowza.

Costco suitcases

Costco

9. Luggage

From carry-ons to full-on suitcases and packing cubes to backpacks, Costco's got all your travel needs covered with a variety of options. I truly had no clue.

Costco olive tree

Costco

10. Indoor plants

If your space is craving some greenery, I've got good news for ya: Costco fanatics have spotted everything from a $380 faux olive tree to adorable little money trees at their local stores.

Peloton bike

Costco

11. Peloton bikes

Costco members can shop their very own Peloton bike, complete with a 48-month protection plan, to lock in on their fitness goals. The price of the bike may vary based on your location.

Coffin

Pavel Danilyuk / PEXELS

12. Coffins

I hate to say it, but yes, Costco does sell coffins. One Reddit user that purchased one noted that a Costco coffin cost them "thousands cheaper" than one from a funeral home and that the quality was "10/10."

