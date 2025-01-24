12 “Wacky” Things You Didn’t Know You Could Buy At Costco

Oh, Costco , the lovely land of… practically anything you could ever want. From their famed food court (hello, $1.50 hot dogs !) to their essentially endless grocery aisles, you’d be surprised about the mass amount of miscellaneous stuff you can shop at this marvelous store.

Skincare , clothing, and wine are a bit more expected when it comes to unexpected Costco finds as a whole, but there are plenty more unexpected items that will shock you just as much as they shocked me.

Scroll on to see some of the wacky and unexpected items you can buy with your Costco membership!

Costco 1. Clothing Costco's clothing section is packed with hidden gems like 100% cotton Gap sweaters for just $15 (!), yoga jackets for $19, and Land's End jackets for $15. They practically have everything you could possibly need to complete an outfit, like shoes and bags – even down to socks and underwear.

Gustavo Borges / PEXELS 2. Instruments That's right – you can buy keyboards, guitars, pianos, drum kits, and even karaoke machines from Costco's musical instrument selection.

Costco 3. Saunas Starting at just $1,900, you could be the proud owner of a Costco sauna. Their currently listed models range from a 2-person capacity to 6 people. Get the whole fam in on it!

Costco 4. Caviar I simply need to try Costco caviar. Believe it or not, they sell a $250 kit that comes complete with 4 types of caviar, smoked sturgeon, crème fraiche, and blinis.

Costco 5. Jewelry They went to... Costco?! Shockingly, the grocery giant carries expensive AF (and not so expensive AF) engagement rings. You can also snag earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and even a freakin' 100-gram gold bar. WTF.

KoolShooters / PEXELS 6. Tires Yep, you can suit up your car with tires straight from Costco! Their tire center tends to carry all kinds of tires for any car model you'd need 'em for. They can also do a good ol' tire rotation for you or repair holes.

Ksenia Chernaya / PEXELS 7. Glasses Costco does indeed have an optical shop that accepts "most major vision insurance plans" for prescription lenses and frames. You can also score some pretty cool sunglasses!

Costco 9. Luggage From carry-ons to full-on suitcases and packing cubes to backpacks, Costco's got all your travel needs covered with a variety of options. I truly had no clue.

Costco 10. Indoor plants If your space is craving some greenery, I've got good news for ya: Costco fanatics have spotted everything from a $380 faux olive tree to adorable little money trees at their local stores.

Costco 11. Peloton bikes Costco members can shop their very own Peloton bike, complete with a 48-month protection plan, to lock in on their fitness goals. The price of the bike may vary based on your location.

Pavel Danilyuk / PEXELS 12. Coffins I hate to say it, but yes, Costco does sell coffins. One Reddit user that purchased one noted that a Costco coffin cost them "thousands cheaper" than one from a funeral home and that the quality was "10/10."

