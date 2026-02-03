While we absolutely adore Costco for their $1.50 hot dogs and bulk snacks, the most clever shoppers know to head directly to the beauty aisle. This year, Costco has popped off as one of the best destinations for marked-down luxury skincare, stocking cult-favorite brands like SK-II, La Mer, and Tatcha at prices that rival your traditional big box store’s beauty counter.

Whether you’re looking for powerful anti-aging formulas or solutions that fight breakouts, you can find some of Costco’s best skincare finds for literal hundreds of dollars off.

We scoured the shelves and found the absolute best Costco skincare deals you need to add to your cart this month before they sell out.

Costco StriVectin Contour Restore Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream Retail price: $99 for 1.7 ounces Costco price: $49.99 for 2 ounces (2-pack) This pair of StriVectin's face cream is available at Costco for much less than you'd pay buying directly from the brand or even at Ulta. Its formula is clinically proven to reduce fine lines and sagging skin, giving the face and jawline a youthful transformation. Shoppers love it for its efficacy, and in this case, Costco shoppers are sure to love it even more for its low price.

Costco RoC Non-Invasive Lip Volumizer Retail price: $29.99 for 0.34 ounces Costco price: $37.97 for 0.34 ounces (3-pack) Each tube of this lip treatment costs a little under $13 each with Costco's convenient 3-pack on shelves now, which is $17 less compared to what a single tube listed on RoC's website costs. The product tackles lips that have lost volume using a clinically-proven blend of hyaluronic acid and collagen peptides, ideal for those seeking non-invasive solutions to signs of aging.

Costco d'Alba White Truffle First Spray Serum Set Retail price: $24 for 3.38 ounces Costco price: $36.99 for 9.46 ounces (2-pack with one 6.08-ounce bottle and one 3.38 ounce bottle) This sprayable serum keeps skin looking oh-so hydrated and radiant, thanks to an antioxidant-rich formula made with white truffles and vitamin E. If the "glass skin" look is calling to you, this is the ultimate way to achieve it. Plus, Costco's 2-pack isn't too bad of a deal since the cost per ounce is roughly $4 whereas the product goes for around $7 per ounce on Amazon.

Costco Babe Original Essential Lash Serum Retail price: $29 for 0.03 ounces $966.69 per ounce Costco price: $49.93 for 0.14 ounces (2-pack) $356.64 per ounce This lash serum could give short, thin eyelashes the boost they need with noticeable growth within four weeks. It's packed with biotin, panthenol, and amino acids to support stronger lashes. Costco's 2-pack costs nearly three times less per ounce than the product's Amazon listing – score!

Costco La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift Retail price: $810 for 1.7 ounces Costco price: $150 off a 1.7-ounce bottle for Costco members through February 15, 2026 while supplies last Assuming that Costco's listing of this high-end serum (clock that $800+ price tag!) is also $810, you can snag it for $660 for a limited time while supplies last in stores. La Prairie's Skin Caviar Liquid Lift is said to give an "instant and enduring" lifting effect for skin experiencing wrinkles, sagging, and fine lines. Its premium ingredients, including micronutrients from caviar, are what boost its price – but knowing you can snag it for $150 off at Costco if you're lucky is quite a relief.

Costco Hero Mighty Patches Retail price: $21.99 (72-count) Costco price: $26.09 (84-count) These editor-loved pimple patches have officially landed at Costco for just $0.30 a patch. They cost around the same per patch as a 72-count would go for directly from the brand, but the bulk pack is still an amazing buy for anyone who tends to go through these fast.

Costco SK-II Facial Treatment Essence Retail price: $325 for 11 ounces Costco price: $219.99 for 11 ounces This usually-$325 essence from luxury brand, SK-II, was spotted in Costco for $219.99 – $105 less than typical retail pricing for the same exact size bottle. It combats a wide range of skincare concerns like uneven texture, dullness, dryness, and signs of aging.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more of the best Costco products hitting shelves each month!