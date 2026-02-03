Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

From anti-aging serums worth hundreds to fancy facial sprays, we found 7 Costco skincare finds that are selling for a fraction of their original prices, making the monthly membership all the more worth it. Just snag 'em while they're still in stock.

Costco Is A Secret Goldmine For Luxury Skincare—Here Are the Top 7 Finds This Month

Costco​'s luxury skincare drop for February 2026 include a $800 serum that's $150 off, a bulk pack of Hero pimple patches, and RoC's lip volumizer that's $17 less than usual.
Costco
By Meredith HolserFeb 03, 2026
While we absolutely adore Costco for their $1.50 hot dogs and bulk snacks, the most clever shoppers know to head directly to the beauty aisle. This year, Costco has popped off as one of the best destinations for marked-down luxury skincare, stocking cult-favorite brands like SK-II, La Mer, and Tatcha at prices that rival your traditional big box store’s beauty counter.

Whether you’re looking for powerful anti-aging formulas or solutions that fight breakouts, you can find some of Costco’s best skincare finds for literal hundreds of dollars off.

We scoured the shelves and found the absolute best Costco skincare deals you need to add to your cart this month before they sell out.

StriVectin Contour Restore Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream

Costco

StriVectin Contour Restore Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream

Retail price: $99 for 1.7 ounces

Costco price: $49.99 for 2 ounces (2-pack)

This pair of StriVectin's face cream is available at Costco for much less than you'd pay buying directly from the brand or even at Ulta. Its formula is clinically proven to reduce fine lines and sagging skin, giving the face and jawline a youthful transformation. Shoppers love it for its efficacy, and in this case, Costco shoppers are sure to love it even more for its low price.

RoC Non-Invasive Lip Volumizer

Costco

RoC Non-Invasive Lip Volumizer

Retail price: $29.99 for 0.34 ounces

Costco price: $37.97 for 0.34 ounces (3-pack)

Each tube of this lip treatment costs a little under $13 each with Costco's convenient 3-pack on shelves now, which is $17 less compared to what a single tube listed on RoC's website costs. The product tackles lips that have lost volume using a clinically-proven blend of hyaluronic acid and collagen peptides, ideal for those seeking non-invasive solutions to signs of aging.

d'Alba White Truffle First Spray Serum Set

Costco

d'Alba White Truffle First Spray Serum Set

Retail price: $24 for 3.38 ounces

Costco price: $36.99 for 9.46 ounces (2-pack with one 6.08-ounce bottle and one 3.38 ounce bottle)

This sprayable serum keeps skin looking oh-so hydrated and radiant, thanks to an antioxidant-rich formula made with white truffles and vitamin E. If the "glass skin" look is calling to you, this is the ultimate way to achieve it. Plus, Costco's 2-pack isn't too bad of a deal since the cost per ounce is roughly $4 whereas the product goes for around $7 per ounce on Amazon.

Babe Original Essential Lash Serum

Costco

Babe Original Essential Lash Serum

Retail price: $29 for 0.03 ounces $966.69 per ounce

Costco price: $49.93 for 0.14 ounces (2-pack) $356.64 per ounce

This lash serum could give short, thin eyelashes the boost they need with noticeable growth within four weeks. It's packed with biotin, panthenol, and amino acids to support stronger lashes. Costco's 2-pack costs nearly three times less per ounce than the product's Amazon listing – score!

La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift

Costco

La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift

Retail price: $810 for 1.7 ounces

Costco price: $150 off a 1.7-ounce bottle for Costco members through February 15, 2026 while supplies last

Assuming that Costco's listing of this high-end serum (clock that $800+ price tag!) is also $810, you can snag it for $660 for a limited time while supplies last in stores. La Prairie's Skin Caviar Liquid Lift is said to give an "instant and enduring" lifting effect for skin experiencing wrinkles, sagging, and fine lines. Its premium ingredients, including micronutrients from caviar, are what boost its price – but knowing you can snag it for $150 off at Costco if you're lucky is quite a relief.

Hero Mighty Patches

Costco

Hero Mighty Patches

Retail price: $21.99 (72-count)

Costco price: $26.09 (84-count)

These editor-loved pimple patches have officially landed at Costco for just $0.30 a patch. They cost around the same per patch as a 72-count would go for directly from the brand, but the bulk pack is still an amazing buy for anyone who tends to go through these fast.

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

Costco

SK-II Facial Treatment Essence

Retail price: $325 for 11 ounces

Costco price: $219.99 for 11 ounces

This usually-$325 essence from luxury brand, SK-II, was spotted in Costco for $219.99 – $105 less than typical retail pricing for the same exact size bottle. It combats a wide range of skincare concerns like uneven texture, dullness, dryness, and signs of aging.

