Costco Executive Members Can Enjoy Extra Shopping Time Starting June 30

Costco just announced a major change to their memberships that might just help you beat the massive crowds of people packed into their stores from time to time. Executive-tier Costco members will be able to enter Costco stores an entire hour earlier ahead of standard members, alleviating in-store congestion and giving coveted members a chance to add high-demand items to their carts first.

Scroll on for everything we know about Costco’s new hours for executive members, plus one more exciting change to come!

Costco Starting June 30, executive-tier Costco members can shop an hour earlier ahead of standard members. The bulk grocer informed members of the change in a June 11 email that has since been confirmed to outlets likeBusiness Insiderand USA TODAY . Stores will be open for executive members only from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sundays. It’s a smart move to make, especially since certain locations can get super busy in the summertime – not to mention the weekends!

Costco But that’s not the only change coming to executive Costco members – the retailer also announced that executive-level members will start receiving a $10 monthly credit for same-day Instacart orders and around $150 worth of even more savings on Costco’s wide range of member services.

Natalia S / PEXELS

Even if you’re not an executive member at Costco, there’s still one big benefit to come: Costco will begin staying open later on Saturdays for all members, closing at 7 p.m. (This news may differ between certain Costco locations, so it might be a good idea to check directly with the exact Costco location you shop at.)

Reddit Being an executive Costco member already earns you many benefits including a 2% reward up to $1,250 annually on qualified purchases and services like home, car, and pet insurance, automobile services, travel deals, and installed products in your home. While a standard membership costs $65 a year, the executive tier costs an additional $65 upgrade fee per year.

