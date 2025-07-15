Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

12 Best "Holy Grail" Costco Finds Shoppers Buy On Every Visit

Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJul 15, 2025
Costco shoppers do not play about their favorite items. Whether it’s a delicious snack, a surprisingly luxe skincare product, or an affordable frozen meal that sparks joy, there are certain Costco finds that end up in carts every single time. These 12 items are the tried-and-true picks that Costco members on Reddit swear by, so if you’re new to the warehouse game (or just looking to shop smarter), consider this your holy grail shopping list!

Scroll on for the 12 “holy grail” Costco finds shoppers can’t get enough of.

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon

Costco

Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon

One Costco shopper called this smoked salmon one of their holy grails that they buy every time. Produced in The Netherlands, it's a great addition to breakfast bagels and lunch sandwiches alike.

Gourmet Nut Power Up Trail Mix Variety Pack

Costco

Gourmet Nut Power Up Trail Mix Variety Pack

The same shopper said this trail mix variety pack is another frequent buy. Complete with three different medleys, the pouches are perfect for healthy on-the-go snacking.

Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged Mature English Cheddar

Costco

Kirkland Signature Coastal Rugged Mature English Cheddar

Multiple Costco fans pick up this block of cheddar on the regular. Its flavor is described as "sweet and distinctive," so you can really use it across a wide range of foods!

“I am obsessed with the Kirkland coastal cheddar and have replaced all other cheeses in my life,” one Redditor said about it.

“I loooove this stuff," someone else commented. "Fantastic with some honey crisp apples.”

Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie

Costco

Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie

While we're still in the cheese realm, this wheel of brie came up as another wonderful "holy grail" Costco find.

“That Kirkland brie cheese wheel, it is not safe in this home,” one shopper commented.

"I buy one on every haul,” another person said.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Costco

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Per shoppers, this bag of frozen chicken breast pieces is "so good and affordable” and can be used for everything from pasta dishes to salads. Plus, they deliver 16 grams of protein per serving!

Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants

Costco

Kirkland Signature Butter Croissants

“Their croissants have no right to be as good as they are,” one Costco shopper noted. These are the ultimate Costco find for breakfast pastry lovers that also don't want to spend a big hunk of money on a little treat.

“And $7, freaking amazing deal,” another user said.

“The croissants were the first Costco food item I ever tried and I’ve been obsessed ever since,” someone else commented.

Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars

Costco

Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars

This buy-in-bulk snack is totally tried-and-true among Costco fans. They make a convenient and quick, yet filling bite for long work days, day hikes, or even as a little dessert moment!

“They are so soft, 100 calories, love them,” one person said.

“They are my favorite keep in car snack for my kids. In the summer I don’t keep them there but throughout the rest of the year I usually have a box in my trunk area for the times they are 'starving to DEATH,'" another user commented.

“These go on every scout trip with my troop," one more Costco shopper said. "We just wrapped up summer camp and went through two boxes in the week.”

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken

Costco

Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken

The ultimate high-protein Costco hack? Their $6 rotisserie chicken. At least that's what shoppers are saying:

“I’ll buy 3-4 at a time, take all the meat off them, vacuum seal 1 or 2 pounds in a bag, then stick them in the freezer," one person said. "Any time I have a recipe that needs chicken I have delicious, already cooked meat ready to use.”

“Real," another user commented. "I got 3 meals out of one of those, great to add to one-pot meals!”

Kirkland Signature Caramel S\u2019mores Clusters

Costco

Kirkland Signature Caramel S’mores Clusters

Sweet tooths are going to want to pick up a bag of these addictive s'mores clusters. They're a "holy grail" among avid Costco shoppers because they're a nice mix of chocolate, caramel, and crunch.

“Those damn things are so addicting," one user said.

"I always make sure I save 100 calories a day from my budget to eat one before bed," someone else commented. "I’m not a sweets person, but these have me in their grip.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

Costco

Kirkland Signature Organic Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

One Costco shopper has been buying this boil-and-eat ravioli for "literally decades," noting that its quality has stayed the same ever since. Packed with spinach and cheese, these little pasta pockets are so easy to enjoy – especially when paired with your favorite sauce and some protein!

Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake

Costco

Kirkland Signature Tuxedo Chocolate Mousse Cake

This chocolatey tuxedo cake has Costco fans in a chokehold. With layers of chocolate cake, mousse, and cream, it's a super indulgent treat that comes with enough servings to feed an entire party!

“That cake is one serving in my house 😆,” one shopper said humorously.

“I have a relative that “wouldn’t be caught dead” in a Costco," another user said. "We bought a tuxedo cake, removed the packaging and brought it over, saying we bought it from a local bakery. They swooned over it! BEST CAKE EVER!”

Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon & Gouda Egg Bites

Costco

Kirkland Signature Uncured Bacon & Gouda Egg Bites

These Costco-branded egg bites also came up as a nice "holy grail" find. Made with cage-free eggs, they make a complete breakfast with 17 grams of protein per serving.

