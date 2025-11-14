10 New Items You Can’t Miss At Costco In November

Costco fans know the thrill of discovering new finds on every trip, and November’s lineup does not disappoint. From festive treats to pantry staples that’ll get you through the colder months, Costco’s latest arrivals are here to make the holiday season way tastier.

Discover the 10 new Costco items you definitely don’t want to miss on your next shopping run below!

Costco Purely Elizabeth Chocolate Chip Cookie Granola Why should you have to choose between breakfast or dessert? With this new-to-Costco granola, you can absolutely have both. It's flavored like a chocolate chip cookie, but is much more nutritious since it's crafted with whole grains, coconut oil, an chia seeds for an extra fibrous kick. Sprinkle some on a yogurt bowl or snack straight from the bag – either way, you're sure to love this new Costco item.

Costco Mila Pork Soup Dumplings Soup dumplings were typically something you had to dine out to enjoy, but no longer, thanks to these frozen bites from Mila that just hit Costco. The bag is packed with 50 delicious pork soup dumplings and even comes with steamer sheets for seamless prep. They're ready to eat in just 12 minutes, too, making it oh-so easy to chow down on restaurant-tier food from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Costco Kettle & Fire Beef Bone Broth Bone broth in bulk – that's what we're talkin' about! Made with bones from 100% grass-fed cows, one serving of this new Costco item delivers 19 grams of protein for a nice boost. You'll get six 16.9-ounce cartons for just under $23, which is a great deal, if you ask us. This pick is especially important to shop this month if you plan to go all-out for soup season!

Elmhurst 1925 Elmhurst 1925 OatNog This creamy vegan version of eggnog is in Costco stores now for a limited time. Sold in a three-pack, it's made wholesomely with seasonal spices, whole grain oats, and cashews. It doesn't contain any gums, seed oils, or artificial additives, making each sip all the more enjoyable. Aside from sipping it solo, it can easily be frothed into hot chocolates or coffees to amp up the holiday vibes. Fans of plant-based milks can also track down an exclusive three-pack of Elmhurst 1925's Unsweetened Cashew Milk at Costco now.

Reddit Mini Chocolate Hazelnut Beignets Costco's bakery just never disappoints. Their latest creation are these mini beignets stuffed with a chocolate hazelnut spread (a la Nutella). Their small size makes them a prime pick for afternoon snacking if you're craving something sweet. One Costco shopper who added them to their cart knighted them as their "new favorite dessert" and another customer said they "demolished" them within 24 hours. A must.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco New Deals |Alejandra Martinez (@costconewdeals) We look forward to Bonne Maman's advent calendar every year, and we're even more excited to snag it because it's been spotted on Costco shelves for just $16! Costco's iteration includes 12 days full of sweet mini-sized spreads to encourage holiday cheer in the tastiest way. Arguably, the best part about this new find is getting to keep the adorable tiny jars after you've scooped out all the delicious jams. (That is, if you're keeping it for yourself as opposed to gifting one to someone else. Both avenues are valid.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Mama's (@honeymamas) Loaded with the iconic flavor of Girl Scouts' Thin Mints, these bags on individually-wrapped fudge squares are honestly too good to pass up at Costco this month – especially since they're only available for a limited time. One pouch comes with 18 snackable pieces that have a heathy twist since they're made without any refined sugar, gluten, dairy, soy, or seed oils. Major yum!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco Buys (@costcobuys) Olipop's holiday suite has officially landed at Costco for $21! The 15-pack boasts flavors like Ginger Ale, Crisp Apple, and Vintage Cola. Each can is formulated with gut-healthy ingredients and minimal sugar so you can sip without guilt and keep your tummy happy for all the holiday treats you're about to eat this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COSTCO DEALS (@costcodeals) If your pantry is in need of some quick, healthy, and high-protein snacks, it's time to make a Costco trip for this new variety pack of Quest Bars that just hit shelves. The 14-bar box includes iconic flavors like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, and Chocolate Brownie for a nourishing snack that still feels like dessert.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Jayne Lamb (@costcohotfinds) The last (but certainly not least) new item at Costco you need to keep an eye out for this month are UGG's iconic Tasman slippers. Complete with a plush and warm lining, they're a nice upgrade to those old house shoes that may be too worn out. The best part is they're easily wearable outside, too, thanks to their sturdy soles. The $75 shoes make a great treat for yourself or a gift for someone else on your holiday shopping list this season.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new items at Costco each month!

This post has been updated.