Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Brit + Co Logo

Add these to your list ASAP!

7 Brand-New Costco You Can't Miss Before January Ends

Costco New Items January 2026
Costco
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserJan 30, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Half the fun of making a trip to Costco is checking out newly-launched products I've never seen in stores before. Lucky for me, the bulk grocer tends to bring in new stuff all the time, especially from exciting and innovative brands. As the lineup of new Costco items for January 2026 starts to roll out, I'm already planning my next visit and unashamed of it.

Below, I've rounded up seven new Costco finds that you'll most certainly want to include in your first Costco haul of 2026. I'm talkin' sweet treats, tasty meal prep hacks, and even a new Costco bakery creation.

Read on to discover 7 new Costco items you can't miss in January!

Mezcla Puff-Crispy Pistachio Chocolate Bar

Costco

Mezcla Puff-Crispy Pistachio Chocolate Bar

These bars are giving Dubai chocolate, but with a much healthier and more filling twist. Each one has 10 grams of plant protein to satiate you, but still plenty of sweetness to feel like a treat. Costco is selling this 14-count box for just $21 right now, making it the perfect protein-packed snack to add to your haul for the new year.

Costco Bakery Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants

Costco

Costco Bakery Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants

Holy moly. Costco's in-house bakery just doesn't miss! Their latest creation are these blueberry caramelized cheesecake croissants, and shoppers are totally hooked. Each treat boasts a blueberry cheesecake filling and a crunchy caramelized topping for added indulgence. One Reddit user even admitted to eating three croissants in one sitting, calling them an "instant addiction." Sweet tooth-havers will definitely want to keep an eye out for these in January.

Tuscanini Snacking Olives

Costco

Tuscanini Snacking Olives

This is a must-buy for me if I see them on my next Costco run. As much as I love a sweet treat, I also can't resist a savory snack. Olives strike the perfect spot when it comes to my cravings, and I find these small, new-to-Costco snack packs so perfect for my personal taste. This $11 bag comes with 12 smaller grab-and-go packs of Calvestrano olives. BRB while I stock up!

GoodPop Organic Fruit Pops

GoodPop

GoodPop Organic Fruit Pops

Available exclusively at Los Angeles Costcos right now, this 24-pack of organic fruit pops provide a deliciously refreshing respite from long days. Unlike plenty of popular popsicle brands, they're crafted with real fruit and no added sugar, which is why I love 'em. This particular pack includes four flavors – Strawberry, Pineapple, Grape, and Mango – and sells for $13.66.

EZ Bombs Birria Bombs

EZ Bombs

EZ Bombs Birria Bombs

Spotted by shoppers primarily in SoCal Costcos, these birria 'bombs' bring massive flavor to your meals. Drop the spice-packed spheres into a pot of your go-to meat, and soon enough, you get delicious (and authentic-tasting) birria. Shop the three-pack for 19.99 while it's still on shelves!

La Monarca Mexican Hot Chocolate Polvorones

@costcosisters

La Monarca Mexican Hot Chocolate Polvorones

Polvorones (a traditional Spanish shortbread cookie) get the Mexican hot chocolate treatment in this new Costco find. They're perfect for pairing with a steaming mug of cocoa or some hot tea. Shoppers have spotted the 24-ounce box on Costco shelves for just $9.99.

Albanese Milk Chocolate Gummi Bears

@costcodealsonline

Albanese Milk Chocolate Gummi Bears

These are not your average gummi bears. They're leveled up quite a bit, thanks to a "luxurious coat" of milk chocolate. Costco is selling a 32-ounce bag for just $9.97, so now is totally time to get your sweet snacking on.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more new Costco finds every month!

This post has been updated.

food newsgrocery shoppingcostcocostco new itemsgroceriesfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

Aldi's new grocery arrivals for February 2026 include many Valentine's Day treats, breakfast essentials, and high protein snacks.
Food News & Menu Updates

7 New Aldi Finds We’re Obsessing Over This February

The White Lotus season 4 cast
TV

Checking In! Meet The Official 'The White Lotus' Season 4 Cast.

Costco New Items January 2026
Food News & Menu Updates

7 Brand-New Costco You Can't Miss Before January Ends

New Costco Item Reese's ONE Peanut Butter Lovers Protein Bar
Food News & Menu Updates

Don’t Miss These! 8 New Costco Finds That Just Hit Shelves For Mid-January

EXPLORE MORE OF BRIT + CO

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

B+C Newsletter

Subscribe to B+C

Get your weekly dose of inspo, pop culture, and creativity — straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the Brit + Co newsletter! Visit