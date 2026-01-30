7 Brand-New Costco You Can't Miss Before January Ends

Half the fun of making a trip to Costco is checking out newly-launched products I've never seen in stores before. Lucky for me, the bulk grocer tends to bring in new stuff all the time, especially from exciting and innovative brands. As the lineup of new Costco items for January 2026 starts to roll out, I'm already planning my next visit and unashamed of it.

Below, I've rounded up seven new Costco finds that you'll most certainly want to include in your first Costco haul of 2026. I'm talkin' sweet treats, tasty meal prep hacks, and even a new Costco bakery creation.

Read on to discover 7 new Costco items you can't miss in January!

Costco Mezcla Puff-Crispy Pistachio Chocolate Bar These bars are giving Dubai chocolate, but with a much healthier and more filling twist. Each one has 10 grams of plant protein to satiate you, but still plenty of sweetness to feel like a treat. Costco is selling this 14-count box for just $21 right now, making it the perfect protein-packed snack to add to your haul for the new year.

Costco Costco Bakery Blueberry Caramelized Cheesecake Croissants Holy moly. Costco's in-house bakery just doesn't miss! Their latest creation are these blueberry caramelized cheesecake croissants, and shoppers are totally hooked. Each treat boasts a blueberry cheesecake filling and a crunchy caramelized topping for added indulgence. One Reddit user even admitted to eating three croissants in one sitting, calling them an "instant addiction." Sweet tooth-havers will definitely want to keep an eye out for these in January.

Costco Tuscanini Snacking Olives This is a must-buy for me if I see them on my next Costco run. As much as I love a sweet treat, I also can't resist a savory snack. Olives strike the perfect spot when it comes to my cravings, and I find these small, new-to-Costco snack packs so perfect for my personal taste. This $11 bag comes with 12 smaller grab-and-go packs of Calvestrano olives. BRB while I stock up!

GoodPop GoodPop Organic Fruit Pops Available exclusively at Los Angeles Costcos right now, this 24-pack of organic fruit pops provide a deliciously refreshing respite from long days. Unlike plenty of popular popsicle brands, they're crafted with real fruit and no added sugar, which is why I love 'em. This particular pack includes four flavors – Strawberry, Pineapple, Grape, and Mango – and sells for $13.66.

EZ Bombs EZ Bombs Birria Bombs Spotted by shoppers primarily in SoCal Costcos, these birria 'bombs' bring massive flavor to your meals. Drop the spice-packed spheres into a pot of your go-to meat, and soon enough, you get delicious (and authentic-tasting) birria. Shop the three-pack for 19.99 while it's still on shelves!

@costcosisters La Monarca Mexican Hot Chocolate Polvorones Polvorones (a traditional Spanish shortbread cookie) get the Mexican hot chocolate treatment in this new Costco find. They're perfect for pairing with a steaming mug of cocoa or some hot tea. Shoppers have spotted the 24-ounce box on Costco shelves for just $9.99.

@costcodealsonline Albanese Milk Chocolate Gummi Bears These are not your average gummi bears. They're leveled up quite a bit, thanks to a "luxurious coat" of milk chocolate. Costco is selling a 32-ounce bag for just $9.97, so now is totally time to get your sweet snacking on.

