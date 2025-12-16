6 New Costco Items That Are Too Good To Miss In December

December at Costco can be a dangerous time for anyone trying to stick to a short shopping list. Between limited-time seasonal drops and brand-new arrivals hitting the aisles, it’s the month when the best Costco finds seem to sell out the fastest. As we squeeze in some of our very last shopping trips of 2025, we're hunting down the best products to try before they're all gone.

Ahead, find 6 new Costco items that are absolutely worth grabbing before December comes to a close!

@costco.so.obsessed Velvet Bees Honey Butter This succulent honey butter that just hit Costco shelves is just $16 for 16 ounces. It's going to pair beautifully with everything from toast and dinner rolls to cornbread and even coffee!

Reddit Kirkland Signature Cherry Fig Bread Costco's bakery keeps innovating. Their latest foray into the big world of bread is this huge cherry-fig loaf. "If you see this at your local Costco grab it," one Costco shopper said on Reddit. "...They only bring it around during the holidays."

Costco Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies These are a classic when it comes to grocery store sweets. We simply can't resist them any time they're around! To keep your pantry well-stocked, this box carries a whopping 48 Oatmeal Creme Pies – all for $11.99.

Costco Trubar Plant Based Protein Bar Variety Pack Trubar's delicious, filling, and clean protein bars have officially landed at Costco via a two-flavor variety pack. This 16-count contains both cookies and creme-inspired bars and chocolate-coconut bites. Each bar delivers 12 grams of protein with 190 calories. Find the box for $21.99 now!

Teton Waters Ranch Teton Waters Ranch Cocktail Franks Now at Costco locations in Southern California, Hawaii, and the Northeastern U.S. (VA, MD, PA, DE, NJ, NY, CT, MA, NH, and ME), this pack of these fully-cooked 100% grass-fed beef beef mini-links is going to be great for all of your holiday hosting plans. They're easy to heat and eat, wrap with bacon, or dip into a savory sauce. They're available for $18.99, now through February 2026!

Costco MegaFood Women's Whole Body Multivitamin Hitting Costco shelves nationally from December 29, 2025 through January 25, 2026, this women's vitamin is shoppable for $32.99. Each bottle contains 90 supplements made with all eight B vitamins, magnesium glycinate, vitamin C, biotin, vitamins D3, K2, and calcium to support a variety of functions, from cellular energy and heart health to healthy skin and bone support.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more new Costco finds every month!