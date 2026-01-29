Costco’s Little-Known Trade-In Program Could Get You Up To $2,550

Here's what to know about Costco's tech trade-in program.

You know why I am obsessed with? (Aside from their amazing deals on assorted cheese and jumbo-sized.) Because the warehouse offers one of the best tech trade-in programs ever, and the best part is that you can win up to $2,550 worth of Costco goods if you participate. However, it's more than the prize that makes this so appealing. I know I'm not the only one with old electronics lying around, and trading them in is a much moreway to live.

What electronics is Costco asking for with their trade-in program? Fauxels / PEXELS You know that cracked old iPhone from 2016 that's collecting dust in the back of your nightstand drawer? Or perhaps you have an old laptop that’s no longer working, and you’ve been meaning to dump it in the recycling bin. The same can be applied to smartwatches or old desktops collecting cobwebs in your drawer. These are the exact kinds of pieces Costco can accept for their trade-in program.

Where do you get started for the trade-in program at Costco? Ready Made / PEXELS For starters, head over to Phobio's website. Be sure to read which device types are eligible for the program, so you can see whether or not you’ll be able to participate. According to the terms and conditions, you must be at least 18 years old to be considered for the trade-in program.

Costco's Tech Trade-In Program Is Sustainable And Reduces E-Waste Deden Dicky Ramdhani / PEXELS Want to help the environment while simultaneously getting stellar shopping deals at Costco? According to Phobio, the company prioritizes sustainability to protect the environment and reduce E-Waste. Phobio's 'About' page states, “Every device we process extends the technology lifecycle and reduces e-waste, helping our partners achieve both environmental and financial goals.”

Is Costco's tech trade-in program worth it? Vishven Solanki / PEXELS Does this sound like something you'll want to participate in? I'm a big Costco fan for the price, which sounds extremely appealing to me. There's so much I would want to buy at Costco, given that I have over $2,500 to spend. My cabinets are about to be full of jumbo-sized snacks, and I'm not apologizing for it. I know sometimes it's hard to part with things that meant a lot to us at the time, even if that sounds dystopian to say about a piece of technology. However, it's good to know that turning in my old phones and laptops is a lot better for the environment than hoarding them in my room. Plus, there's so much I want to get from Costco, from food to comfy pajamas, that this deal is extra tempting. Catch me at my local Costco with a bin of gadgets waiting for my prize money.

