The 5 Worst Days To Have Your Wedding, According To Event Planners
Did Tom Holland and Zendaya spike the air with love following their engagement news? I mean, it seems like everyone's popping the question these days! If you've recently said "yes" to the love of your life's big question, all that's left to do now is start planning so you can walk down the aisle into the next chapter of your relationship's story.
Before you start randomly choosing wedding dates, you may want to take advice from Amy Abbott of Amy Abbott Events, Tara Fay of Tara Fay Events, and Wendee Vezzetti of Custom Weddings of Colorado because they have keen tips to help you avoid a few faux pas. Think of it as their way of helping you avoid further stress.
"While every couple's wedding day is special, there are a few dates that might cause more stress than celebration — both on the day and in the years to come," says Vezzetti.
Scroll to see the worst days to have your wedding!
1. New Years Eve
December 31 may have come and gone, but there's always more NYE events to come. It's just one of the worst days to have your wedding. No, I mean it. Abbott suggests this isn't the time to pack two celebratory events into one. As the owner and creative director of Amy Abbott Events, she's helped plan luxurious weddings for some of Hollywood's top celebrities and athletes — including Simone Biles!
So, why no fabulous wedding on NYE? She says, "You’ll end up paying almost 50 percent more as vendors typically charge much higher rates." But, that's just the tip of the iceberg. She also adds, "For destination weddings during this time of year, hotels often enforce 5- to 7-night minimum stays, with hotel rates being nearly double. This can make it almost impossible for your guests to commit to attending your wedding." Even if you think money isn't an issue, she advises "it's just a very costly option."
That's not the only issue you could face. "To add to the challenge, some of the best vendors often take the entire holiday season off, making availability a significant issue." This just made our jaws drop because we didn't know this! But we can imagine this feels like one of the times they get to catch their breath before prepping for such a huge moment in people's lives so it's not unbelievable!
2. Valentine's Day
Valentine's Day is such a romantic day that deserves to be reserved for celebrating how much you're in love. But, please don't think your wedding has to be on February 14. Vezzetti says this day along with NYE "may sound romantic," but they're not in "reality."
She says, "These dates are super popular for weddings and other celebrations, which means venues and vendors charge a premium." And guess what? She says you're not even considering "future anniversaries."
Her advice if you decide to forge ahead is: "Good luck booking a cozy dinner reservation when everyone else is celebrating too."
3. Super Bowl Sunday
Another thing Fay says couples "often forget about" are "major sporting events." Her rule of thumb is to "try to understand the guest list and audience" so her team can be "conscious of their experiences."
It's the reason she's against have a wedding on Super Bowl Sunday. She says, "It may leave guests less present at your event, even if you're not a football fan. So we [the Tara Fay Events team] try to be conscious of big cultural and sporting events like this."
Always be aware of times close to major holidays. If guests have to travel distances and be away from their families, that may impact your rsvp’s. Plus, it’s typically more expensive to travel those times of year. Don’t forget about international holidays as well, Diwali for example.
4. Labor Day
Vezzetti also discourages scheduling a wedding on Labor Day. The rule used to be that you couldn't wear white after this holiday passed, but now you need to rethink your plans if you plan to trade 'I Do's" on this date.
"Long holiday weekends may seem ideal for travel, but they also come with headaches. First, heavy traffic," says Vezzetti. She and her team "have seen travel times TRIPLE on Colorado roadways during these holidays." This fact alone made our hearts skip a beat because we caught of a flash of you potentially being late your own wedding!
Also, Vezzetti says you won't be the only person in town for a holiday like this. "Because everyone else is traveling, lodging and restaurants are hard to come by, especially popular mountain retreats in places like Colorado."
5. Memorial Day
Sigh... We don't know why anyone would want to have a wedding on Memorial Day, but personal preference always plays a factor in decisions like this. The issue, Vezzetti warns, is that you're risking a lot by doing so. "Before you set the date, do a little research as to local annual events," she advises.
For example, Boulder, Colorado is a "great destination with amazing scenery, warm weather, and world-class dining" according to her. "But Memorial Day in Boulder, Colorado brings more than 50,000 runners into town. So definitely check the local calendar for your wedding destination and make sure you aren't going to share your special day with thousands of others."
Can you imagine having an outdoor wedding where your guests are torn between watching you emotionally exchange vows as marathon runners sprint nearby?
I'm kind of scared I'll choose the wrong date. What are good days or months to have my wedding?
This sounds like a "how-to" guide of everything you shouldn't do when choosing your wedding date, but there's still a large window of opportunity! "The best months to get married for tropical destination weddings are October 15th through July 15th," Abbott says.
But, there's a catch. "Once you go beyond that, you risk running into hurricane season. Even if you're fortunate enough to avoid a storm, the intense heat and relentless bugs can take away from the enjoyment of your day," she adds. All in all, "it's simply not an ideal time of year" because "the weather can significantly impact your overall experience," according to her.
Fay agrees with this by adding "major weather events are important to consider" at all times. She also added you should "take note of monsoon months" along with "hurricane season." She knows no one can really "predict bad weather," but she wants you to "aim for months that more often provide the experience you're looking to have."
Vezzetti says "popular dates in Colorado are the summer months (June-September) because of the scenic outdoor backdrops and warm weather." But she knows there are "trade-offs" like "venues and vendors" booking early, plus the chance "you might pay higher prices" even though the "gorgeous sand makes it worth it!"
The truth is that your special day should feel as seamless as possible. Something is sure not to go according to plan, but it shouldn't involve something interrupting the entire date you've chosen to have your weeding. Fay's final piece of advice, "If you want to get married in Europe, be aware of when Europeans go on holiday and try to avoid August which is the busiest time for major European countries.
A tip you may not have considered is doing "a little research on when courthouses in the destination issue marriage licenses." Vezzetti suggests doing this so you're well-prepared and can "plan with enough travel time so you are not scrambling to get your legal documents."
Not sure when to go? Vezzetti says, "In most States, courthouses are only open during banking hours (Mon-Fri, generally), and while the process may quick (in Colorado, expect 15 minutes, tops), couples without a plan might find themselves in panic mode." Didn't we say we don't want you passing out before your big day even arrives? Take Vezzetti's advice and "do a little research" so you can "plan to arrive a day early!"
Before you panic, Abbott has one last thing to share. "The good news? There are nearly nine and a half months of perfect timing for wedding planning, giving couples plenty of options to make their big day truly unforgettable!"
