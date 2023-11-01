This Crab Cake Recipe Is The Fancy Feast To Serve This Holiday Season
My friend Val would host a “Crabby Christmas” dinner every December in San Francisco and it was a blast (before we all moved outside the city). It’s peak season for Dungeness crab in December here in the Bay Area and you can score fresh, locally caught crab in grocery stores and restaurants pretty much everywhere. I’m drooling just thinking about it — December, are you here yet?
But you don’t have to live in SF or anywhere near it to enjoy this amazing recipe from the peeps at Napa-based Baldacci Family Vineyards. This skillet-seared recipe has a kick to it and pairs perfectly with their bright and citrusy 2021 Carneros Estate-Grown Chardonnay. Whether you’re looking to impress a date, host friends for a girls night, or want to start your own annual Crabby Christmas, try this recipe to please a crab-loving crowd.
Pan-Seared Dungeness Crab Cakes Recipe
Image via Baldacci Family Vineyards
Crab Cake Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup mayonnaise
- 1 large egg, beaten
- 2 tb Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp Old Bay seasoning
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 tsp hot sauce
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 lb Dungeness crab meat
- 3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tb fresh parsley, chopped
- Grapeseed oil for frying
- Lemon wedges, for serving
Remoulade Sauce Ingredients:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp dry mustard
- 1 tb whole grain mustard
- 1 tb Tabasco
- 1 tb fresh lemon juice
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 2 green onions, chopped
- 2 tb fresh parsley, chopped
- 2 tb celery, minced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp capers
- 2 tb green olives, chopped
Image via Baldacci Family Vineyards
Instructions
1. In a large bowl, whisk together mayo, egg, and all liquid ingredients.
2. Add all other ingredients and mix well.
3. Form the mixture into cakes that are about 1/2 to 3/4 inch thick. They should be firm enough to hold their shape, but not too firmly packed.
4. Heat a large skillet (cast iron is best for a crispy sear!) over medium-high heat. Add crab cakes and cook until golden and crispy, 3-5 minutes per side.
5. Serve with lemon wedges and remoulade sauce (to prepare sauce, whisk all ingredients together). Enjoy!
Lead image via Baldacci Family Vineyards
