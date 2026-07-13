If you've already rewatched Off-Campus multiple times and are looking for a new show to fill the void, then you definitely can't miss Crew Girl. The new show is coming to Netflix on September 10 and takes us inside the rowing team at an elite prep school. The show follows Teagan Tao (Miku Martineau), who has to switch to Easton Prep after a family scandal. And when she realizes there's no girls' rowing team, she joins the guys' instead.

These teens are about to become your favorite TV characters — keep reading to meet the full Crew Girl cast before the show premieres on Netflix.

Miku Martineau as Teagan Tao Netflix Miku Martineau leads the Crew Girl cast as Teagan Tao, a determined and hardworking teen. You'll recognize Miku from Kate and Star Trek: Section 31.

Jessica Paré as Ella Tao Netflix Mad Men star Jessica Paré is Teagan's mom Ella Tao, who moves them to the East coast after a major family scandal interrupts their entire lives.

Sam Braun as Josh Regis Netflix We'll also see Sam Braun as Josh Regis, the arrogant captain of the rowing team at Easton Prep. You've seen him in The Marshmallow Experiment and Time Cut.

Kyle Clark as Cam Dillinger Netflix

Kyle Clark also stars in the Crew Girl cast as Cam Dillinger, another determined teen on the rowing team who's a bit of an underdog. If you think he looks familiar, you'd be right! Kyle was in Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between, The Baby-Sitters Club, and Riverdale before he nabbed the Crew Girl role.

Thomas Cadrot as Coach Matt Hayden Netflix And of course, it wouldn't be a sports drama without a head coach. Scream VI's Thomas Cadrot leads the team as Coach Matt Hayden.

Are you as excited for Crew Girl as we are?! Let us know in the comments what you want to see (and maybe who you want to see end up together), and check out the Ransom Canyon Season 2 Release Date & First Look.