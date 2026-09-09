Still Missing 'Off-Campus'? Here Are 5 New Romance Shows To Binge Watch in September 2026

September romance shows might not be as steamy as this summer's romance shows (and I do mean that literally, considering we're swapping beach days for cozy movie nights and warm drinks). If there's anything that makes me want to watch a new romance show, it's cuddling up with my favorite treats and a blanket, so naturally I scoured the internet for the best romance shows premiering this month.

Here are the 5 best new romance shows you can watch in September 2026 — including some premiering this week!

Love Sick — Watch on Netflix now Netflix This romance show follows Emilia Sauri (Renata Vaca) and her coming-of-age during the Mexican Revolution. As the country evolves and Emilia grows up, she must reckon with the politics of the world around her and the emotions of her love.

Crew Girl — Watch on Netflix September 10, 2026 Netflix Get ready because this new Netflix show is sure to take over your entire September! Teagan (Miku Martineau) has to switch schools after a family scandal changes everything for her. Unfortunately there's no girls' rowing team...so Teagan just decides to join the boys' team. This romance show has everything: love triangles, boarding school, and New England vibes! See our interview with the cast here.

A Love Other Than Yours — Watch on Prime Video September 11, 2026 Prime Video Namgung Ho and Lee Mi-do (Seo Kang-jun Ahn Eun-jin) have been in a relationship for 10 years, which means there's some serious trust between these two. Ho wants to get married, but when Mi-do finds herself in a difficult period, she's drawn to another man. Now they have to decide whether to take their relationship to the next step.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood season 2 — Watch on STARZ September 18, 2026 STARZ The next season of this Outlander prequel is coming soon, and will continue the story of Jamie and Claire's parents meeting and falling in love. The first installment of this romance show swept viewers off their feet (and had some action as well), and these new episodes are sure to be no different.

A Different World — Watch on Netflix September 24, 2026 Netflix If you prefer a sitcom, coming-of-age show with some romance sprinkled on top (rather than a straightforward romance show), then this is for you. The next generation of students are arriving at Hillman College, led by Deborah Wayne (Maleah Joi Moon), and it explores everything from situationships to protests to student loans.

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more recommendations on romance shows and other TV premiering in 2026!