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Design your studio with these decorating and space maximizing tricks.

12 Easy Studio Apartment Hacks to Make Your Space Feel Massive

Cozy living room with colorful artwork, dark sofa, and light wooden table on a fluffy rug.
Desenio
Kate Thorn
By Kate ThornSep 10, 2026
Kate Thorn
Kate Thorn is an illustrator, foodie, photographer, and blogger at Create & Kate. She loves creating art, traveling, and all things chocolate. A native to the Great Northwest, she is currently living in London and pretending to be a mature grad student.
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Studio apartments present some unique challenges. With only one room to decorate and everything out on display, distinguishing the kitchen from your bedroom can be overwhelming. Regardless of your storage situation, these tips will help you decorate and streamline your studio into the most stylish little space in the building!

Woman arranging a framed harbor photo on a shelf near a vintage speaker.

Desenio

1. Coordinate Artwork

Having a matching art series, like this Medeterrainian Escape or Eclectic Statement series by Desenio, can make a huge difference in adding continuity to your space. There are a lot of ways to hang art without ever picking up a hammer, so even renters can enjoy a fun gallery wall.

lighting a small space

Wayfair

2. Let in the Light

Avoid heavy curtains and add lots of light fixtures to make your studio feel larger, cleaner and more welcoming. (via Wayfair)

Minimalist room with large window, sofa, chair, and table, overlooking a grassy landscape.

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash

3. Understand the Flow

Think about how you move through the studio and adjust your furniture accordingly. The space will feel even more cramped if you keep tripping over the couch to get to your closet. With clear pathways, you'll enjoy your apartment even more (no clumsy detours!).

small studio apartment

Photo by deborah cortelazzi on Unsplash

4. Consider Furniture Placement

Use furniture placement to organize furnishings into smaller groups within the studio. Since you don't have walls to create boundaries, use furniture, rugs, and lighting to create separate areas while still keeping the space open and airy.

Wooden bed with white linens and an open storage drawer underneath.

IKEA

5. Choose Flexible Furniture

We love multipurpose furnishings like this IKEA Malm bed frame with drawers underneath. In a small space like a studio, they can be a real lifesaver. Any piece of furniture that does double duty is a good friend to have around.

shelving

West Elm

6. Get Organized

If there was ever an incentive to get organized, it's living in a studio apartment where all your belongings are on display. Stay organized, but look good doing it by putting stuff in a minimalist book shelf or colorful baskets and boxes. We love scouring the kids aisle for cute storage items like this West Elm Blaine Shelf Unit.

Stylish bedroom with a gray bed, white walls, and a potted plant by the window.

Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash

7. Control Clutter

We know you love those piles of throw pillows, but in a small space, decoration displays can start feeling chaotic. To avoid the clutter, choose only a few distinctive pieces to display.

Sunlit kitchen shelves with jars, mugs, plants, and wooden spoons.

Wayfair

8. Go Vertical

Since floorspace is limited, use the walls to show off mementos or organize outdoor items with floating shelves. Shelves are perfect for rotating displays, and you can always change the look of your vignettes depending on your mood and the season. If your apartment kitchen leaves a lot of be desired, put in some open shelves and proudly display those pretty dishes.

Photo by Michael Oxendine on Unsplash

9. Add Plants

Not only are plants proven to increase productivity, they filter the air and create a homey atmosphere.

Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash

10. Bring In Pops of Color

We're not saying all your furniture has to be bright yellow, but a surprising, bright color that makes an appearance in several places can make a huge difference in adding personality to a studio when space is limited.

Patterned chair, scalloped mirror, and plant in sunlit room with small round table.

World Market

11. Use Mirrors to Add Depth

Mirrors like this World Market Beaded Wavy Mirror are great for “doubling" your space. If you place them opposite a window, they act as a second window, reflecting double the light back into your studio.

Cozy living space with a lounge chair, plants, and large windows.

Photo by Nathan Van Egmond on Unsplash

12. Coordinate Your Rugs

One of the advantages to a small studio is not having to spend a fortune on a full-sized area rug. Having smaller coordinated rugs anchor the illusion of “rooms" and provides extra color and texture to balance out your wall decor.

What are your tricks for decorating a studio? Share with us @BritandCo!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

apartmentbedroomhome decorinterior designsmall space livingwall art

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