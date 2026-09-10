12 Easy Studio Apartment Hacks to Make Your Space Feel Massive

Studio apartments present some unique challenges. With only one room to decorate and everything out on display, distinguishing the kitchen from your bedroom can be overwhelming. Regardless of your storage situation, these tips will help you decorate and streamline your studio into the most stylish little space in the building!

Desenio 1. Coordinate Artwork Having a matching art series, like this Medeterrainian Escape or Eclectic Statement series by Desenio, can make a huge difference in adding continuity to your space. There are a lot of ways to hang art without ever picking up a hammer, so even renters can enjoy a fun gallery wall.

Wayfair 2. Let in the Light Avoid heavy curtains and add lots of light fixtures to make your studio feel larger, cleaner and more welcoming. (via Wayfair)

Photo by Clay Banks on Unsplash 3. Understand the Flow Think about how you move through the studio and adjust your furniture accordingly. The space will feel even more cramped if you keep tripping over the couch to get to your closet. With clear pathways, you'll enjoy your apartment even more (no clumsy detours!).

Photo by deborah cortelazzi on Unsplash 4. Consider Furniture Placement Use furniture placement to organize furnishings into smaller groups within the studio. Since you don't have walls to create boundaries, use furniture, rugs, and lighting to create separate areas while still keeping the space open and airy.

IKEA 5. Choose Flexible Furniture We love multipurpose furnishings like this IKEA Malm bed frame with drawers underneath. In a small space like a studio, they can be a real lifesaver. Any piece of furniture that does double duty is a good friend to have around.

West Elm 6. Get Organized If there was ever an incentive to get organized, it's living in a studio apartment where all your belongings are on display. Stay organized, but look good doing it by putting stuff in a minimalist book shelf or colorful baskets and boxes. We love scouring the kids aisle for cute storage items like this West Elm Blaine Shelf Unit.

Photo by Spacejoy on Unsplash 7. Control Clutter We know you love those piles of throw pillows, but in a small space, decoration displays can start feeling chaotic. To avoid the clutter, choose only a few distinctive pieces to display.

Wayfair 8. Go Vertical Since floorspace is limited, use the walls to show off mementos or organize outdoor items with floating shelves. Shelves are perfect for rotating displays, and you can always change the look of your vignettes depending on your mood and the season. If your apartment kitchen leaves a lot of be desired, put in some open shelves and proudly display those pretty dishes.

Photo by Michael Oxendine on Unsplash 9. Add Plants Not only are plants proven to increase productivity, they filter the air and create a homey atmosphere.

Photo by Kam Idris on Unsplash 10. Bring In Pops of Color We're not saying all your furniture has to be bright yellow, but a surprising, bright color that makes an appearance in several places can make a huge difference in adding personality to a studio when space is limited.

World Market 11. Use Mirrors to Add Depth Mirrors like this World Market Beaded Wavy Mirror are great for “doubling" your space. If you place them opposite a window, they act as a second window, reflecting double the light back into your studio.

Photo by Nathan Van Egmond on Unsplash 12. Coordinate Your Rugs One of the advantages to a small studio is not having to spend a fortune on a full-sized area rug. Having smaller coordinated rugs anchor the illusion of “rooms" and provides extra color and texture to balance out your wall decor.

What are your tricks for decorating a studio? Share with us @BritandCo!

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