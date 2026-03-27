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The Easter season just got sweeter.

Crumbl’s New Easter Menu Features A Viral ‘Dubai Chocolate’ Twist You Have To Try

​Crumbl​ Easter Bundl 2026
Crumbl
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 27, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is the Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, covering everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best grocery finds from Trader Joe's to shoes actually worth splurging on and life-changing beauty products. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

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Easter is just around the corner, and Crumbl is celebrating with one of the most festive seasonal lineups we’ve seen. This year, the cookie brand isn’t just bringing back fan favorites. Crumbl’s introducing a special "Bundl" designed for holiday hosting and a brand-new dessert that taps into the tasty Dubai chocolate trend. Whether you're planning an egg hunt for the family or brunch with your besties, these limited-time offerings will definitely sweeten up the festivities.

See the full Crumbl Easter 2026 menu lineup below!

Crumbl's New Robin\u2019s Nest Dirt Cake Cup For Easter 2026

Crumbl

First, let’s talk Easter flavors. Crumbl’s Easter “Bundl” will be available from March 29 to April 4 with five delicious desserts to choose from. The bundle will be orderable in 6-pack and 12-pack options with both large and mini dessert sizes.

Check out the five Easter flavors below:

Limited-Time Flavors: Crumbl's 2026 Easter Menu

\u200bCrumbl\u200b Easter Bundl 2026

Crumbl
  • NEW! Robin’s Nest Dirt Cake Cup: While Crumbl typically sticks to cookies, this ‘cake cup’ offers a multi-sensory experience. It first features layers of chocolate mousse and a crunchy cookie streusel that’s topped with gummy worms and decadent Dubai chocolate candy eggs.
  • Carrot Cake: This returning dessert includes two layers of carrot cake infused with warm spices, coconut, pineapple, and carrots. It’s finished with a light glaze, vanilla cream cheese frosting, and chopped pecans.
  • Strawberries ‘n’ Cream Cookie: This vanilla cookie is topped with house-made whipped cream, strawberry jam, and strawberry slices.
  • Spring M&M’S® Cookie: A classic cookie laced with spring-colored M&M’s.
  • Easter Pink Sugar Cookie: This festive treat includes Crumbl’s classic almond sugar cookie topped with pink and green marbled frosting.

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food news cookies dessert easter easter desserts sweets food
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