Last Crumb Just Made Your Summer Sugar Fix A Whole Lot Sweeter
We all need some decadence every now and then. Oftentimes, it comes in the form of a fantastically sweet treat that may or may not leave you on the brink of a sugar overdose. A treat is never *technically* healthy, but in our eyes, it’s healthy for the soul. So, in the spirit of indulgence, behold your next victims for dessert – the latest cookie lineup from Last Crumb’s summer collection.
About Last Crumb
The magic of boutique cooker dealer, Last Crumb, lies in a surprising sense of ambiguity. Their website refuses to put a name (or face) to the bakeshop’s founder, instead opting for the ever-elusive title of “Head Baker.” From a quick scroll, it’s obvious that Head Baker, whoever she/he/they may be, isn’t preoccupied much with looks. They’re preoccupied with cookies – ones on-par for a Michelin star. Ones “so damn good, your grandmother will disown you.”
The Last Crumb Cookies
It’s worth noting that, yes, Last Crumb’s cookies are so damn good, and quite literally like no cookie you’ve ever seen before. Forget that wimpy, sparingly chocolate-chipped Subway cookie (though there’s a right time and place for those) – the Last Crumb bakes are at least three times thicker, and lightyears softer. Each individually-wrapped cookie flavor in their online-only dozens hold a *true* dessert treasure, one that’s ridiculously close-to-dough tender (obsessed with that) and packed full of flavor.
You can witness the sugary miracle yourself. Last Crumb’s Summertime Collection becomes available in limited drops on June 12th and June 19th at $160 per box, so if you’ve been searching for a right way to really treat dad for Father’s Day, *the* perfect ice cream sundae topper, or an unforgettable addition to bring to this season’s soirees, we can guarantee that the latest from Last Crumb will fulfill all of your sweet treat wishes. Get a sneak peek of the limited-time summer drop here!. 👀
Last Crumb Flavors
The Mint Royale
The Mint Royale mimics the beloved flavors of a Girl Scouts Thin Mint or an Andes chocolate in the most deranged yet delicious way. Your first bite will be bursting with a big ol’ crunch from air-puffed bits, before you dive further into a devilish chocolate center. BRB, drooooooling.
S'mores Sans Campfire
This s’mores-inspired bake leaves you with pretty much everything you know (and love) about s’mores, but none of the melty, gooey mess. A mass amount of graham cracker-tasting dough rallies around a jumbo marshmallow that sits oh-so comfortably in the center of this cookie. All of it is decorated in an *insane* chocolate drizzle, of course, because chocolate is never a bad idea.
Creme da la Crumb
If you’ve ever daydreamed about shamelessly going in on an icing-only pack of Oreos, you *might* just want to marry Creme de la Crumb. This flavor is essentially a giant mound of chocolate and creamy icing, and we really cannot complain about that. Don’t forget your glass of milk (or a milkshake), though!
Raspberry Beret
Raspberry Beret is not too dissimilar to an actual raspberry cheesecake. Imagine a hand-sized dessert, with ginormous flavor. The dense crust-like cookie base nurtures a thick sour-sweet raspberry filling that’s *also* held in by a cheesecake cream. One measly bite, and it’s like you've been transported straight to grandma’s house.
God Save Violet
R.I.P. Violet Beauregarde. This cookie literally pays a not-so-humble homage to the fictional girl-turned-blueberry. It’s the same intense craving for sweets that drove Violet to her unfortunate destiny that’ll draw you to God Save Violet: an irresistible graham cracker cookie dough surrounds a heart of house-made organic blueberry filling, then gets sprinkled with cobbler crumbles, because really, “all anybody actually cares about is the crust.”
Have Your Churro & Eat It Too
In an overwhelming culinary landscape of copycat recipes and hybrid food creations, Last Crumb pays tribute to the churro in a most mouthwatering way. You’d be wrong to think this flavor is a simple mix of butter, cinnamon, and sugar – things get *fancy* with the addition of French feuilletine and a generous serving of sticky dulce de leche filling. We’ll take 10.
