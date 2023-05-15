10 Crumbl Cookies Copycat Recipes To Feed Your Aching Sweet Tooth
Crumbl cookies are pure magic. They're ridiculously large, have a chaotic amount of icing, and no doubt, load you up on all the sugar – yum. What's even more admirable about Crumbl is their week-to-week flavor range – we've seen delicious cookies that look (and taste!) like pies, ones that boast our favorite nostalgic snack, and of course, we can't forget the iconic pink sugar flavor. These copycat recipes aim for a Crumbl-inspired take on decadent cookie flavors so you're not spending all of your hard-earned dough (get it? hah!) on the pink box. Take a peek at the stellar Crumbl copycats below!
Copycat Crumbl Churro Cookies
Image via Rachel Mansfield
This Crumbl copycat recipe emulates the strong cinnamon-sugar combo of churros. Each cookie you make will definitely deliver on volume, taste, and tons of creamy icing. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Oatmeal Cream Pie Cookies
Image via A Spicy Perspective
These oatmeal cookies are big, thick, and chunky, a la Crumbl Cookies. The icing that gets slathered in between two freshly baked pucks reminds us of that hefty serving you get from the popular cookie chain, too. (via A Spicy Perspective)
Single-Serve Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
Image via Munching With Mariyah
Super size your at-home cookie order like Crumbl would. Luckily, this recipe yields a single serving, so you're not caught devouring an entire 4-pack alone. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Giant Salted Chocolate Chip & Walnut Cookies
Image via The Edgy Veg
These salted cookies have body-ody-ody, because honestly, there's nothing better than a bulky bake. The chocolate chip-walnut collab will leave your tastebuds in awe. (via The Edgy Veg)
Cream Cheese Red Velvet Cookies
Image via Give Recipe
Having the freedom to plop a big dollop of icing on top of a red velvet cookie is a truly respectable reason to keep living. Crumbl takes their icing servings to the max, so you can totally do it, too. (via Give Recipe)
Soft & Chewy Strawberry Marshmallow Cookies
Image via No Eggs Or Ham
These fruity cookies are soft and chewy, just like your favorite cookie order. The addition of mini marshmallows turn this treat into a hybrid dessert that you'll definitely need 5 of. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Single-Serve Double Chocolate Chip Cookie
Image via Munching With Mariyah
Any copycat recipe that goes hard on the sugar will 1000% live up to Crumbl's picks. This single-serve makes it easy to infuse your sweets with more and more chocolate chips. We say bring it on! (via Munching With Mariyah)
S'mores Chocolate Chip Cookies
Image via Rachel Mansfield
The melty, ooey-gooeyness of these cookies has us drooling already! All it takes is a generous layering of chocolate and jumbo-sized marshmallows to turn your favorite chocolate chip cookie into a bangin' dessert that tastes painfully similar to the cookie you would've spent $5 on at the store. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Crinkly Caramel Stuffed Brownie Cookies
Image via Half Baked Harvest
Any cookie that's stuffed with caramel is an immediate 'yes' from us. This copycat emulates Crumbl's love for sugary sweet fillings! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Single-Serve Matcha Cookie
Image via Munching With Mariyah
Don't be fooled – this single-serve cookie is a generous serving. This time, the recipe enlists matcha powder and dark chocolate that meld together and form a fresh, innovative flavor. (via Munching With Mariyah)
