If there’s anyone who deserves the perfect gift, it’s your best friend. You know, the bestie that’s been there through every crazy laughing fit, crash out, and heartfelt memory. Without a doubt, these nine thoughtful finds are sure to make her feel special around the holidays this year. From self-care essentials to cozy finds she can wear at home, these gifts go above and beyond to show her how much you cherish her friendship.

Scroll on to shop our 12 favorite gifts for best friends!

Caraway Caraway Complete Bar Set This fully-stocked bar set is a perfect fit for your bestie who likes to (literally) shake things up.

Smell House Smell House Super Nomad Candle This fresh-smelling candle will brighten bestie's day in an instant with rejuvenating notes like aloe vera and citrus.

Amazon L'Occitane Almond Holiday Ornament Gift Set This set with a shower oil, body cream, and hand lotion will help her set aside time for some very deserved self-care.

Quiet Town Quiet Town End Bits Bathrobe This soft linen bathrobe feels like a treat on and looks like a real work of art when it's off.

Bombas Bombas Plush Sunday Slipper Fitted with a cozy insole and plush lining, these slippers will absolutely step up your bestie's lounging game.

Amazon Therabox Adore Self-Care Box If your bestie deserves a little extra TLC this season (doesn't she always?), this therapist-curated self-care box makes the sweetest surprise. Packed with over $166 worth of full-size spa treats at just $60, it offers skincare, hair care, bath luxuries, wellness goodies, and even a mindful activity designed to lift her mind, body, and spirit in the middle of this busy season. Consider it the ultimate “thinking of you” gift.

Amazon HP Sprocket Panorama Instant Color Label & Smartphone Photo Printer Able to print out little labels and photo strips straight from a smartphone, this tiny but mighty printer will please any photobooth-obsessed bestie.

Amazon Tarte Cake Butter Whipped Body Butter This whipped body butter will keep her skin oh-so soft, smooth, and hydrated during the dry winter season.

Caitlyn Minimalist Caitlyn Minimalist Baguette Birthstone Huggies The stones on these cutie earrings correlate with your bestie's birth month so she can complete her jewelry stack in personalized style.

Urban Outfitters Baggu Nylon Bowler Bag The Baggu girlies just get it. Your bestie is going to lose it over this adorable cheetah pattern, too!

Etsy Handmade Beaded Keychain To amp up any bag-centric gift, consider adding a bag charm like this handmade one to match your best friend's personality.

Big Night Cheeky Espresso Martini Syrup This syrup will make you and your bestie's next espresso martini night a total hit. All it requires is a hearty shake with ice and vodka to create the perfect sip.

