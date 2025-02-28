Um, Were Madelyn Cline & Austin Butler Just Caught On A Date?

I always get excited when I think about how many celebrity couples we don't know about yet. Glen Powell & Lily James generated some buzz when they hopped into a car together ahead of the BAFTAs, and Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline & Austin Butler (yes, Elvis himself) were just spotted out and about together. Let's dive in, shall we?

Here's everything we know about those Madelyn Cline & Austin Butler dating rumors.

Madelyn Cline & Austin Butler were allegedly spotted grabbing a meal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by curators of pop culture (@deuxmoi) "Seriously just saw Madelyn Cline and Austin Butler" at a celebrity-frequented restaurant in Los Angeles, a DeuxMoi source said at the end of January. One Instagram user commented that since Madelyn and Austin's exes (Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber) are exes, "dating in Hollywood is 3 degrees of separation." However, according to another DeuxMoi source, fans have been paying attention to Madelyn's Instagram activity. The actress previously dated her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes, and has allegedly been liking posts about "the one that got away," and even posted on her Instagram story that she deserves happiness. "The timing of Chase's relationship doing so great and her having a string of failed relationships, people are just assuming she's crashing out," the second source continues. Yikes, y'all.

I think it's so fascinating how fans allegedly jump to the conclusion that Madelyn is crashing out, and assume Austin (who is also recently single) is totally fine post-breakup. Listen, a girl can go on a few dates without spiraling, dating really doesn't have to be that serious. It's supposed to be fun! It's also totally in the realm of possibility that they were having a business meeting. For now, we don't really know. But what I do know? Madelyn Cline and Austin Butler would make a cute couple, and even if they don't end up in a relationship, a delicious dinner and maybe a smooch or two never hurt anybody ;).

Stay tuned for more news on these Madelyn Cline & Austin Butler dating rumors