From Molly Gordon To Rosalía, Here Is Jeremy Allen White's Dating History

Listen up, chefs: we thought Jeremy Allen White was officially off the market after months of dating the iconic Spanish pop star, Rosalía, but it looks like they're no longer an item! Jeremy was spotted kissing one of this co-stars from The Bear, bringing their on-screen romance to real life.

Did Molly Gordon and Jeremy Allen White date? Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images September 25, 2024: Jeremy's on-screen romance turned IRL. Photos of Jeremy and co-star Molly Gordon (who plays his love interest, Claire, in The Bear) obtained by People show things heating up between the two. So even though they haven't publicly confirmed anything, it appears their relationship is definitely heating up. The duo had their arms wrapped around each other as they embraced for a kiss. This is the first time we've seen them both linked romantically, and we're honestly shocked and left wondering what happened with Rosalía, who he was going steady with in fall 2023. October 25, 2024: Jeremy Allen White & Molly Gordon Spark More Rumors A month after Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon were seen locking lips in Los Angeles, Peoplesnagged more photos of the two as they enjoyed a nice walk in NYC. They look cozy in their casual fall outfits — complete with matching burgundy hats — and were all smiles. They've yet to confirm anything though, but they have all the makings of a budding romance that could be serious! October 31, 2024: Jeremy Allen White & Molly Gordon Are Taking It Slow And on Halloween, we learned just how much Jeremy and Molly are enjoying taking it slow with their relationship. "Jeremy and Molly have been seeing each other quietly for a few months and are happy together," a source told ET. “They are enjoying their relationship, but also trying to keep it private. They don’t like attention surrounding their personal lives and it has been an adjustment for Molly."⁠

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images November 26, 2024: Molly Gordon & Jeremy Allen White Spotted At Cozy Dinner It's no surprise that Jeremy Allen White and Molly Gordon would pick a delicious restaurant for dinner in NYC. After all, they are on The Bear. DeuxMoi spotted them at The Corner Store in New York right before Thanksgiving. We all need a break from holiday prep in the kitchen — even celebs! June 5, 2025: Molly Gordon Opens Up About Her Onscreen Romance With Jeremy Allen White In honor of The Bear season 4, Molly told Vanity Fair about her experience playing Claire opposite Jeremy's Carmy, who “is a character that people feel so protective over, and it’s been kind of controversial to bring a romantic element into the show,” she said. “That’s been at times annoying, fascinating, and interesting—just to be a part of something that people have opinions on.” Scroll on for a deeper look into all of Jeremy's recent romantic escapades!

First, there were the Jeremy Allen White and Selena Gomez dating rumors. Arturo Holmes/Getty Images An anonymous submission to DeuxMoi at the beginning of July 2023 set off speculation that the two A-listers were “in touch.” The tip noted that Selena and Jeremy had allegedly met at a Vanity Fair cover shoot and hit it off ever since. The gossip was neither proved wrong or right, though in hindsight, it didn’t hold up too strongly. Not long after rumors began circulating, the Haim sisters posted on Instagram about "single summer," picturing Selena alongside a Taylor Swift-backed girl gang. And now Sel is engaged!!

Then, a big PDA fest between Jeremy Allen White and Ashley Moore. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Amazon Studios Things were steaming up on the streets of Los Angeles when Jeremy Allen White was spotted engaging in some serious PDA with model and actress, Ashley Moore in August 2023. How they met is a total mystery, but seeing them together via paparazzi pictures was jaw-dropping – especially considering Mr. White was seen with his estranged wife and kids the week prior. Yikes!

Next, Jeremy publicly thirsting over Alexa Demie. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co. He’s at it again! In August 2023, Jeremy Allen White scrolled past a video highlighting Alexa Demie’s new campaign with Calvin Klein and did what any fan would do – he left a comment (though minimal): “Wow.” To publicly show his affection (or rather, attraction) via Instagram is a whole thing in itself. King.

In fall 2023, Jeremy Allen White and Rosalía were going steady. Neilson Barnard / Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy “Rosalía and Jeremy Allen White have recently started dating,” a source told Us Weekly in November 2023. “They started out as just friends, but things have turned romantic recently.” Alexa, play "That Should Be Me" by Justin Bieber! The duo had been sighted side-by-side a few times. TMZ shared photos of them together at a late-October 2023 farmer's market and even sharing a smoke break in a parking lot. Romantic! That budding romance came after what we call White’s hot boy summer – he was out and about on the streets of Los Angeles amidst his separation from actress Addison Timlin. Throughout their divorce, White was rumored to be involved with Selena Gomez, thirsting over Alexa Demi on Instagram, and was publicly spotted smooching Ashley Moore.

Despite all of this, Jeremy was spotted being friendly with his divorced ex. Kevin Winter / Getty Images In what TMZ was calling "the friendliest divorce ever," Jeremy Allen White and his now-ex Addison Timlin had been seen doing family activities together amid his romantic antics. The couple was married from 2019 until 2023, and share two young daughters, which is likely why they're still seeing each other from time to time. Where Jeremy's head is, we can't say for sure, but we do know he's out there acting young, wild, and free.

What happened with Jeremy Allen White and his wife? Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Addison Timlin and Jeremy Allen White haven't talked too much about their split, but a source told ET that they “were having trust issues during their relationship that ultimately led to their divorce.” And even though “they were attempting to work things out...things became increasingly difficult for them, and they decided to split.”

