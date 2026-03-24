'Dutton Ranch' Teaser: Your First Look at Beth & Rip in New 'Yellowstone' Sequel

Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser) from Yellowstone are officially back in the first look at Dutton Ranch. And not only are they dealing with the regular old challenges that come with leaving Montana for South Texas, they're also now dealing with a rival ranch.

In addition to Beth, Rip, and their son Carter (Finn Little), we're also meeting some brand new faces as the family gets a new start, who you'll meet when the show premieres on May 15, 2026 on Paramount+ at 8 PM EST/PST. Here's what we know.

Keep reading for your first look at Dutton Ranch, and the latest update on the new Yellowstone show.

What is Dutton Ranch about? Paramount+ Dutton Ranch opens after the end of Yellowstone, and sees them begin a new life in South Texas. According to the official synopsis, "as Beth and Rip fight to build a future together - far from the ghosts of Yellowstone - they collide with brutal new realities and a ruthless rival ranch that will stop at nothing to protect its empire." Because when it comes to Texas, "blood runs deeper, forgiveness is fleeting, and the cost of survival might just be your soul." Watch the teaser now!

Is Dutton Ranch coming out? Paramount+ Yes, Dutton Ranch will premiere on Paramount+ with two episodes on May 15, 2026.

How many episodes are in Dutton Ranch? Paramount+ The first season of the show will have nine episodes total, and after the two-episode premiere, we'll get an episode every week until the finale. Here's the breakdown: Season 1, Episode 1 premieres on Paramount+ May 15, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ May 15, 2026 Season 1, Episode 2 premieres on Paramount+ May 15, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ May 15, 2026 Season 1, Episode 3 premieres on Paramount+ May 22, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ May 22, 2026 Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on Paramount+ May 29, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ May 29, 2026 Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on Paramount+ June 5, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ June 5, 2026 Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on Paramount+ June 12, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ June 12, 2026 Season 1, Episode 7 premieres on Paramount+ June 19, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ June 19, 2026 Season 1, Episode 8 premieres on Paramount+ June 26, 2026

premieres on Paramount+ June 26, 2026 Season 1, Episode 9 premieres on Paramount+ July 3, 2026

Who's starring in the Dutton Ranch cast with Kelly Reilly? Paramount+ The Dutton Ranch cast includes: Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton

as Beth Dutton Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler

as Rip Wheeler Finn Little as Carter

as Carter Annette Bening as Beulah Jackson

as Beulah Jackson Ed Harris as Everett McKinney

as Everett McKinney Jai Courtney as Rob-Will

as Rob-Will Natalie Alyn Lind as Oreana

Is Dutton Ranch a real ranch? Paramount+ Yes, the real Yellowstone ranch is located in Darby, Montana and it's called the Chief Joseph Ranch. Here's everything you need to know about booking a real stay.

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