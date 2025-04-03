Love Dutton Ranch? Here’s A 'Yellowstone' Fangirl’s Guide To Montana

If you're like us, then you're probably missing Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone — and you probably watched it for not only the plot, but also for the beautiful scenery. Well, the show takes place in Montana and has many people (myself included) wanting to take a trip out to the Big Sky Country. Sound familiar? We've gone ahead and came up with some hot spots you'll want to check out on your next trip whether you're looking to visit Billings, Whitefish, Kalispell, Missoula, Butte, or anywhere in between.

Scroll to find out how to visit Montana like your favorite Yellowstone characters!

Where to Stay in Montana Larch House Larch House If you find yourself in Whitefish, then you'll want to book a stay at Larch House for your visit. This luxury boutique hotel has a variety of standard guest rooms and suites that have farmhouse-style decor and modern amenities. The property is spread across 10 buildings for a lodge-like feel and is home to a speakeasy and heated rooftop pool with views of beautiful mountains. This is the perfect hotel for a girls-trip, bachelorette party, or romantic getaway in the northern region of Montana.

Grouse Mountain Lodge Grouse Mountain Lodge Plan on staying in the Whitefish area in the winter? Grouse Mountain Lodge is another property that both skiers and snowboarders will love as it's right near Big Mountain and Glacier National Park. The rooms are cozy, quaint and comfortable giving that more home-like, rustic feel that gravitates people to the country region. At night, you can head to the downtown area that has a plethora of dining and shopping options and then go back to your room to rest up for the next day of adventures.

Paws Up Paws Up Montana Paws Up Montana is an all inclusive resort in Greenough, Montana that combines the fun of a ranch with the sophistication of a luxury property. It's great for families who want to explore the great outdoors in a controlled environment as there's over 70 activities to choose from such as horseback riding, fishing, hiking, canoeing and more.

What to do in Montana VisitTheUSA.com National Parks Glacier National Park A trip to Montana isn't complete with visiting a national park. Glacier National Park is home to over 700 miles of trails making it the perfect spot for those hikers looking to venture off the beaten path. You'll be able to see melting glaciers (hence the name) as you explore alongside lakes and valleys. If you enjoy backpacking, then you can do that at this national park but you'll need to get a permit in advance. Don't worry if you forget to file a permit because the Glacier Park Lodge is right next door and they have rooms and suites to keep you comfortable.

National Parks Service Yellowstone National Park Yellowstone is the world's first national park — crazy, right? There's so much to do and see at Yellowstone it can be hard to find where to begin. Let's be clear — you probably won't see it all in one trip so that's just another reason to go back! For starters, take a visit to the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River. It runs for 20 miles and can be seen from various points in the park. It's a great location to take those picturesque photos for your Instagram feed — trust me. If you're a fan of hot springs, then you're in luck because there's no shortage of them here.

Glacier Raft Co. Other Activities in Montana Glacier Raft Co Rafting in Montana is a popular activity because there's not only so much water, but also beautiful scenery to take in. Glacier Raft Co. has a selection of rafting excursions and guided experiences to choose from whether you're looking to go out on your own or join a group and explore.

The World Museum of Mining World Museum of Mining Located on an actual mine yard, the museum offers a unique experience to visitors to tour the steel headframe and even go on an underground tour of the Orphan Girl Mine. This is an educational and insightful activity to do if you don't want to be out in nature and instead open up your mind to new facts and information.

VisitMT.Com Garden of One Thousand Buddhas This park is home to 1000 hand-cast Buddha statues that are positioned around the central Great Mother figure. Located approximately 25 west of Missoula, this garden is the perfect place to venture off to for a peaceful and spiritual experience unlike any other.

Where to Eat in Montana Lucca's Fine Italian Lucca's Fine Italian If you're craving delicious Italian food, then you'll want to make a reservation at Lucca's Fine Italian. This dinner-only restaurant serves up freshly made from scratch cuisine with everything ranging from pasta to poultry — don't miss out on the fisherman's spaghetti. There's no dress code and they encourage guests to come in whatever they feel most comfortable wearing.

Instagram/themontanaclub The Montana Club The Montana Club is touted as one of the best restaurants in Montana with its diverse menu filled with steaks, slow-roasted prime rib, seafood, sandwiches, burgers, pasta and salads. No matter where you are in Montana, you'll likely find a location close by as there are five throughout the state in Billings, Missoula, Butte, Kalispell and Great Falls.

Instram/themartbletablemt The Marble Table This family-owned restaurant in Billings, Montana is a hot spot for tourists and locals alike in the area. The menu is described as having an elevated twist on traditional comfort foods with menu items including mac and cheese, fried chicken and pork schnitzel. The family-friendly spot is closed on Sunday and Monday so you'll want to be sure to plan accordingly during your visit.

