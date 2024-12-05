Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

cute christmas nail designs
Nails

7 Cute Christmas Nail Designs That'll Put Your Beauty Look In The Spirit

ali krieger ashlyn harris drama
Celebrity Couples

Ali Krieger Just Told Us About "A Wave Of Dishonesty" Amid Ashlyn Harris & Sophia Bush Drama

justin baldoni it ends with us near breakdown
Celebrity News

Justin Baldoni Spilled On "Near Breakdown" After Filming With Blake Lively

nancy meyers cottage remodel
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

8 Home Decor Ideas I’m Stealing From This Whimsical Nancy Meyers-Inspired Cottage Remodel

gap winter essentials
Style Trends & Inspo

17 Gap New Arrivals That Are Literally Perfect For Wintertime

jenna bush hager book club pick
Entertainment

Jenna Bush Hager's Book Club Pick Is Perfectly Poignant To End 2024

wednesday season 2 jenna ortega dancing scene
TV

OMG The Spooky First Look At 'Wednesday' Season 2 Is Here!

a complete unknown timothee chalamet elle fanning
Movies

Elle Fanning Got Emotional Hearing Timothée Chalamet Sing As Bob Dylan

gifts under 15
Gifts

16 Gifts Under $15 That Will Still Impress Your Bougie Friends

tom holland and zendaya
Celebrity News

OMG, Tom Holland Wants To Start A Family With Zendaya "Sooner Rather Than Later"

taylor swift eras tour 2025
Entertainment

Taylor Swift Already "Really Wants To Do" More Concerts After The Eras Tour.

christmas movies
Astrology

Which Christmas Movie Should You Watch Next, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

best gifts for sister
Today's Must Reads

50 Bougie Gifts Your Sister Will Totally Obsess Over

taylor swift travis kelce
Celebrity News

Taylor Swift Taking A Year "To See How Things Go" With Travis Kelce After Eras Tour