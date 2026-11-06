If you like to finish your holiday shopping ahead of schedule, you’re in luck: early Black Friday deals are already live. You’ll find markdowns on everything from cozy home decor and statement furniture to fall fashion staples, cult-favorite beauty buys, travel gear, kitchen upgrades, and gift-worthy finds. Whether you’re crossing names off your list or treating yourself to something you’ve had your eye on for months, shopping now means you can skip the last-minute rush and get the best items before they sell out.

Here are 20 early Black Friday deals worth adding to your cart right now.

Anthropologie, Starting Now Anthropologie Anthropologie is having an extra 50 percent off items like the By Anthropologie Satin Lace Flutter Sleeve Blouse, alongside up to 50 percent off holiday home decor and cozy essentials. Plus, enjoy flash savings on dresses, denim, and over a thousand newly added items during this month-long celebration.

Ulta Beauty, Starting Now Ulta Score up to 50 percent off beauty favorites during Ulta's early holiday event, including a standout 25 percent markdown on the Shark Beauty FlexStyle IonCurl Ion Air Drying, Curling & Styling System.

Solgaard, Starting Now Solgaard Upgrade your travel essentials for less with up to 60 percent off sitewide on sustainably chic luggage and gear designed for every journey, like the award-winning Carry-On Closet suitcase.

Old Navy, Starting Now Old Navy Refresh your seasonal wardrobe with festive staples starting at just $8 across cozy sweaters, lounge sets, and holiday favorites like the Old Navy x Disney Flannel Pajama Pants for women.

Sur La Table, Starting Now Sur La Table Equip the home chef for holiday hosting with up to 60% off kitchenware and cookware, highlighted by major savings on timeless pieces like the Sur la table Enameled Cast Iron Round Wide Dutch Oven (7 qt. in Red marked down from $330 to $130).

Barefaced, Starting Now Barefaced Streamline your skincare routine with 25 percent off sitewide, 30 percent off holiday kits (including their cult-favorite Discovery Kit) and new subscriptions, alongside tiered free shipping and mystery minis on qualifying orders.

Homary, Starting Now Homary Transform your living space with up to 60 percent off plus an extra 20 percent off selected bestselling statement pieces—such as the showstopping Modern Velvet Curved Sofa—available while limited stock lasts.

Nolan Interior, Starting Now Nolan Interior Curate a sophisticated home with up to 50 percent off sitewide on striking interior decor and accent pieces.

Splendid, Starting November 6 Splendid Wrap yourself in comfort all season long with tiered holiday savings rolling out across select styles, cozy loungewear, and bestselling sweaters, featuring up to 40 percent off sitewide and 50 percent off sleepwear during peak holiday and Cyber weeks.

Parëva Beauty, Starting November 7 Parëva Beauty Invest in advanced, science-backed skin longevity with 30 percent off sitewide from this female scientist-founded brand, complete with free shipping on orders over $50.

HOBO, Starting November 9 HOBO Master the art of handbag gifting through a tiered savings schedule featuring a Buy More, Save More event, 30 percent off sitewide running through December 2.

LEAU Leau Dress in style this holiday with gorgeous, sculpted silhouettes and luxury womenswear—like this Jersey Racerback Maxi Dress—during their sitewide promotional event, offering 30 percent off everything with code BFCM2026.

Headspace, Starting November 10 Headspace Prioritize mental clarity with their biggest promotion of the year, offering 50 percent off the annual membership plan to drop the price from $70 down to $35 ($2.92 a month).

My Sunday Ski, Starting November 10 My Sunday Ski Bring couture-inspired tailoring to the slopes with major markdowns on luxury ski wear and winter streetwear, featuring discounts on the Sherpa Ski Suit, Shearling Pioneer Puffer Ski Jacket, and Cashmere Romper.

Franco Sarto, Starting November 12 Franco Sarto Step into the season in footwear favored by icons like Katie Holmes and Mindy Kaling, featuring up to 60 percent off during their multi-phase holiday event, complete with VIP early-access discounts using code VIP15, an extra 10% off with code BLACKFRIDAY10.

True Botanicals. Starting November 13 (Early Access) True Botanicals Pairing sustainably sourced, certified safe ingredients with clinical-grade performance, True Botanicals offers clean skincare without compromise—featuring 30 percent off sitewide and complimentary Lipid Lip + Eye Patches with qualifying orders.

Burga, Starting November 13 Burga Elevate your everyday tech accessories with chic, highly protective phone cases and lifestyle essentials during their sitewide promotional event, offering 25 percent off everything with no code required.

Beast Mega, Starting November 15 Beast Elevate everyday food prep and wellness routines with 15 percent off the new Blended in Steel Collection and 20 percent off sitewide favorites like the Beast Mighty 850 Stainless Steel, Beast Mega 1200 Stainless Steel, and Beast Mega 1200 Plus.

Nuuly, Starting November 15 Nuuly Keep your wardrobe in constant motion with a hassle-free rental subscription that lets you swap fresh outfits, explore new aesthetics, and skip the retail regret, enjoying $38 off your first month with code HOLIDAY38.

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