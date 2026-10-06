Amazon Prime Day is officially here! Running October 6-7, this year's event features four days of millions of exclusive deals, major brand discounts, and limited-time Lightning Deals with new offers dropping as often as every five minutes.

The savings are already in full swing, with huge discounts across fashion, beauty, tech, home, kitchen, and books. From viral skincare gadgets and bestselling water filters to smart home upgrades and travel essentials, we've rounded up the best Prime Day deals worth shopping today—plus standout finds you won't want to miss before the event ends.Here are trending early discounts to score before they sell out!

Scroll for the best Amazon Prime day deals this fall!

Amazon Bestselling and BookTok Books Books are up to 80 percent off right now, making it the absolute best time to stock your TBR pile with your favorite fall bestsellers.

Amazon UGG Whitecap Throw Blanket (-50% off) Snuggle up during chilly autumn evenings with this 50" x 70" ultra-fluffy fleece blanket that is currently half off.

STAUB Ceramic 0.75-qt Petite Pumpkin (-50% off) Bring whimsical, nature-inspired harvest charm straight from the oven to your dinner table with this scratch-resistant stoneware mini cocotte.

Amazon Fjällräven Kanken Backpack (-57% off) Score a major 57 percent discount on this classic, durable everyday pack featuring a wide-opening main compartment and built-in reflective logo.

Amazon NY Loft 100% Cotton 4-Pack Bath Towel Set (-48% off) Upgrade your post-shower routine with the NY Loft 100% Cotton 4-Pack Bath Towel Set, a chic and functional addition to any bathroom refresh. This coordinated 4-pack features generously sized 30" x 52" bath towels crafted from 100% premium cotton with a plush 600 GSM weight. Designed with a stylish textured weave, they strike the ideal balance between cozy absorbency and rapid air-drying performance. Plus, they are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, meaning they're completely free of harmful chemicals for a safer, eco-friendly clean you can feel good wrapping yourself in.

Amazon Women 2 Piece Lounge Matching Set (-69% off) Upgrade your travel style and weekend errands with an ultra-soft, breathable modal set featuring a half-zip oversized sweatshirt and wide-leg sweatpants.

Amazon Apple iPad mini, A17 Pro (-17% off) Power through your day with Apple Intelligence, an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display, and all-day battery life in a sleek, ultra-portable package.

Amazon Samsung 65-Inch Class The Frame LS03F 4K QLED Smart TV (-40 off) Transform your living room walls into a personal art gallery when you're not streaming your favorite shows with this stunning display and modern frame design.

Amazon Keurig K-Supreme Hot & Iced Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker (-44% off) The Keurig K-Supreme Hot & Iced Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker features innovative technology designed to saturate coffee grounds more evenly for a richer, more flavorful brew. Currently marked down by 44 percent, this versatile machine lets you easily switch between piping hot morning cups and refreshing iced coffees using dedicated settings, all backed by customizable strength and cup size controls.

Amazon Poppi Prebiotic Soda (-40% off) Stock up on your favorite gut-friendly sparkling prebiotic drinks to refresh your routine with a delicious, gut-healthy twist.

Amazon Anua PDRN Hyaluronic Acid Capsule 100 Serum (-41% off) Get that coveted dewy, glass-skin glow with a fast-absorbing formula powered by a triple revitalizing complex of PDRN, hyaluronic acid, and collagen.

Amazon tarte tartelette XL tubing mascara (-55% off) Achieve dramatic, fluttery length with the tarte tartelette XL tubing mascara, now 55 percent off. This 24-hour smudge-proof formula wraps each lash in lengthening micro-tubes while a conditioning TLC complex featuring niacinamide, biotin, and panthenol helps nourish and strengthen. It delivers extra-bold, buildable volume without clumping, then washes away effortlessly with warm water—no harsh rubbing required.

Amazon Beauty of Joseon Revive Snail Mucin Ginseng Serum (-49% off) The Beauty of Joseon Ginseng + Snail Mucin Revive Serum 30ml is a lightweight, nourishing serum powered by 63 percent ginseng root water and snail mucin to hydrate, soothe sensitive skin, and improve the look of uneven skin tone and texture.

Amazon CAROTE 21pcs Pots and Pans Set Non Stick (-41% off) Reclaim your cabinet space with this space-saving, induction-safe cookware set featuring effortless nonstick coating and secure detachable handles.

Amazon Away Large Checked Luggage (-30% off) Travel in style with a lightweight, durable hardside spinner suitcase featuring 360-degree wheels, a built-in compression system, and an Amazon-exclusive hue.

Amazon JLab, Go Sport+, True Wireless Workout Earbuds (-39% off) Power through intense gym sessions or long commutes with secure ergonomic earhooks, customizable EQ modes, and an impressive battery life.

Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Amazon Crock-Pot Design Series 7-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker (-21% off) Just in time for fall cooking, this $55 Crock-Pot slow cooker is an autumn essential for hearty soups and stews. It features an elevated modern-vintage design in earthy Desert Sage green, customizable countdown controls from 30 minutes to 20 hours, and a clear digital display to monitor your meal’s progress at a glance.

Amazon Loloi Layla Antique/Moss Area Rug (-23% off) Upgrade your fall decor with a plush new rug underfoot that effortlessly balances style and durability. The Loloi Layla Antique/Moss Area Rug blends traditional, Moroccan, and boho aesthetics with a fresh, distressed look. Its soft, low-pile, non-shedding design makes it perfect for high-traffic areas like living rooms, bedrooms, or hallways.

Amazon Womens Oversized Sweatshirt Hoodie (-29% off) This highly rated Womens Oversized Sweatshirt Hoodie is your ultimate fall weekend go-to for coffee runs, errands, and cozy movie nights. Crafted from a thick yet breathable polyester-cotton fleece, it features a relaxed oversized fit with drop shoulders, a spacious kangaroo pocket, and an effortless silhouette that layers easily over anything from leggings to jeans.

Amazon Apple iPhone 17 Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control (-39% off) Need a new iPhone case? Upgrade your phone aesthetic with the Apple iPhone 17 Silicone Case with MagSafe and Camera Control. Made from a lightweight, smooth recycled silicone with a soft microfiber lining, it features a built-in conductive layer for seamless camera control while keeping your device protected in style.

Amazon Wide Leg Palazzo Pants with Pockets (-39% off) Transition effortlessly from warm summer days straight into cozy fall layering with the Wide Leg Palazzo Pants with Pockets. Featuring a breezy wide-leg cut, an ultra-comfortable smocked high waist, and convenient pockets, these lightweight pants pair just as easily with a chunky sweater as they do with a simple tank.

Amazon medicube PDRN Collagen Gua Sha Neck Wrinkle Cream (-50% off) The medicube PDRN Collagen Gua Sha Neck Wrinkle Cream delivers targeted firming and contour care for your neck, jawline, and décolleté. Currently 50 percent off, this innovative Korean skincare treatment features a built-in Gua Sha massager combined with 5% Volufiline and PDRN collagen to help smooth the look of fine lines and boost skin elasticity.

Amazon Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer With Styling Tools (-44% off) Get salon-quality blowouts at home with the Shark SpeedStyle Hair Dryer With Styling Tools. This powerful dryer delivers ultra-fast wet-to-dry results while preventing heat damage by regulating temperature 1,000 times per second. Complete with a glossy finisher to smooth flyaways, it gives you a shiny, frizz-free finish.

Amazon King Koil Air Mattress Queen with Built-in Pump (-36% off) Prepare for overnight guests with the King Koil Air Mattress Queen with Built-in Pump, 20” Raised Airbed. Backed by over a century of sleep expertise and crafted with at least 50 percent recycled materials, it features a patented high-speed built-in pump that fully inflates this comfortable, supportive queen bed in just two minutes.

Amazon Bissell CleanView Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum (-40% off) Tackle pet hair, dust, and debris effortlessly with the Bissell CleanView Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum (3534). Designed for multi-surface cleaning, this powerful upright vacuum uses OnePass Technology to lift dirt from carpets on the very first try while keeping hard floors scatter-free.

Amazon Village Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Apothecary Jar Fill your home with the cozy scents of autumn with the Village Candle Spiced Pumpkin Large Apothecary Jar. Featuring a warm blend of rich pumpkin, cinnamon, vanilla, and ginger, this fragrance brings an inviting seasonal vibe to any room. Crafted with a dual-wick technology for a cleaner, more even burn and enhanced fragrance release, this large jar offers up to 170 hours of burn time, making it an essential centerpiece for all your cozy fall gatherings and quiet evenings in.

Amazon Chefman Air Fryer (-50% Off) For anyone who wants crispy, satisfying meals without heating up the entire kitchen, the Chefman 4-Quart Air Fryer is a countertop hero. Its compact size makes it ideal for smaller kitchens, apartments, or quick family meals, while Hi-Fry Technology helps deliver extra-crispy fries, chicken tenders, veggies, and more. Easy-to-use touchscreen controls and four convenient presets take the guesswork out of cooking, and the nonstick basket is dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup. Consider it your shortcut to weeknight dinners, snacks, and side dishes in minutes.

Amazon iRestore LED Face Mask (-50% off) Bring spa-level skincare home with the iRestore LED Face Mask, a high-tech beauty tool designed to support a brighter, more radiant complexion. Featuring 360 LEDs and a combination of red, blue, and infrared light therapy, this hands-free mask targets concerns like fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven-looking skin. Comfortable enough to wear while relaxing, reading, or catching up on your favorite show, it makes it easy to add a little self-care to your routine. Consider it a glow-boosting upgrade for anyone looking to elevate their skincare game.

Amazon BAGSMART Tote Bag (-22% off) This BAGSMART tote proves that practical bags can still be seriously cute. With a roomy 20-liter capacity, zip-top closure, and chic quilted design, it's spacious enough to carry everything from a laptop and work essentials to gym gear and travel must-haves. The included matching pouch helps keep smaller items organized, making this the kind of versatile everyday bag you'll reach for whether you're heading to the office, campus, or a weekend getaway.

Amazon BISSELL Little Green Mini Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner (-20% off) I love my BISSELL! For pet owners, parents, and anyone prone to the occasional coffee spill, the BISSELL Little Green Mini is a cleaning MVP. This compact deep cleaner tackles stains and messes on carpets, upholstery, area rugs, and even car interiors with impressive power for its size. The included Tough Stain Tool helps lift stubborn spots, while the HydroRinse Self-Cleaning Tool makes cleanup after use quick and easy. Lightweight and easy to store, it's one of those practical home gadgets you'll be glad to have on hand when life's little accidents happen.

Amazon WONDERBOOM 4 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (-40% off) Small enough to toss in your beach bag but powerful enough to keep the party going, this speaker delivers surprisingly big sound in a compact package. With balanced 360-degree audio, punchy bass, and a wireless range of up to 131 feet, it's made for everything from backyard barbecues to pool days and camping trips. The waterproof, dustproof design even floats, so you don't have to panic if it takes an unexpected dip. Durable, portable, and endlessly fun, it's the kind of speaker that turns any gathering into an instant summer soundtrack.

Amazon Wavytalk Updated Version Thermal Brush (-28%) Want more volume? Skip the salon appointment and recreate that coveted bouncy blowout at home with the Wavytalk Thermal Brush. Designed to smooth, shape, and add volume in one easy step, this 1.5-inch ionic thermal brush helps create soft curls, polished ends, and that just-left-the-salon finish. The heated barrel glides through hair to reduce frizz and boost shine, while the lightweight design makes styling feel less like a workout. With dual voltage for travel and a user-friendly design, it's a beauty tool you'll reach for whenever your hair needs a little extra oomph.

Amazon roborock Q7 L5 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo (-44% off) Take one chore off your to-do list with this smart cleaning companion combines that powerful suction with mopping capabilities to help keep floors looking spotless with minimal effort. Features like LiDAR navigation and multi-level mapping allow it to efficiently navigate your home, while the dual anti-tangle system is especially helpful for households with pets or long hair. Self-charging and designed to clean on a schedule, it's the kind of time-saving gadget that makes coming home to clean floors feel effortlessly luxurious.

Amazon KnifeSaga Kitchen Knife Set (-20% off) Whether you're meal-prepping for the week or hosting a dinner party, a quality knife set can make all the difference. The KnifeSaga 14-Piece Kitchen Knife Set combines sleek style with everyday functionality, featuring premium Japanese high-carbon stainless steel blades designed for precision slicing, dicing, and chopping. The beautiful acacia wood block keeps everything organized on your countertop, while the built-in sharpener helps maintain a razor-sharp edge with minimal effort. It's a practical upgrade that makes cooking feel a little more enjoyable—and your kitchen look a lot more polished.

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