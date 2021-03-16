Melissa Maker is the bestselling author of Clean My Space: The Secret to Cleaning Better, Faster, and Loving Your Home Every Day, a cleaning expert, founder of Toronto’s most popular boutique cleaning service, and the star of the Clean My Space channel on YouTube (but she still hates to clean!). Every week, Melissa delivers new videos dishing expert advice on cleaning products, tools, DIY substitutes, and practical, timesaving solutions to everyday problems. Melissa has appeared on the Today Show, and has been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, and Better Homes and Gardens.