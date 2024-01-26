These Are THE Starbucks Deals You Need To Know About
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Life is all about the little treats that keep you going. For me, it’s either a sweet dessert or a biiig cup of iced coffee – but those purchases can really rack up, especially when I’m making weekly (or TBH, twice- or thrice-weekly) Starbucks runs. I know I’m not alone in wishing there were more Starbucks deals that’d save me a buck or two each visit. Wish no more – there are actually tons of ways to snag some Starbucks deals. I’ll even dish on how to get free Starbucks! Read on for the coolest coffee deals around!
1. Look out for flash deals (BOGO free drinks this weekend!)
Starbucks regularly runs deals that depend on the day and time you visit – you just have to check in the right places. More often than not, they’ll be posted on the Starbucks app. Right now, they’re offering BOGO free drinks! This weekend only (January 27-28), when you buy a drink, you can get a drink of equal or lesser value for free. This Starbucks deal is only happening from 12-6pm local time, so if you want more bang for your buck, make sure to visit between those hours.
2. Use Starbucks RewardsLike I mentioned before, the Starbucks app is a pretty easy way to know what deals are going on when. Signing up for Starbucks Rewards will get you on track to get free Starbucks even easier. Their rewards system operates via Stars – you’ll earn 1 Star for each dollar spent, or 2 Stars per dollar depending on how you pay.
- 25 Stars earns you a free drink customization
- 100 Stars earns you a free brewed hot or iced coffee or tea, a bakery item, or a packaged snack
- 200 Stars earns you a free handcrafted beverage or hot breakfast item
- 300 Stars earns you a free sandwich, protein box or a bag of coffee beans
- 400 Stars earns you free Starbucks merch (select items only)
If you’re a regular customer, signing up for Starbucks Rewards will definitely pay off! Learn more here.
3. Opt for a personal cup
When you use a personal cup at Starbucks, you receive a $0.10 discount. For regular visitors, those savings can rack up! Furthermore, if you're a Starbucks Rewards member, using a personal cup, you'll receive 25 Stars. Now, you can use a clean (this is key!) personal cup in Starbucks cafes, in the drive-thru, and even when you order ahead on the app.
4. Don't forget about birthday rewards
Starbucks deals also include birthday freebies, in which you’ll get one free handcrafted beverage, OR one free food item, OR one free ready-to-drink bottled bev.
All you have to do to take advantage of the free Starbucks is register for a Starbucks Rewards account and ensure your birthday date is associated with your account, then once the big day comes, show it to your barista. They’ll take care of you!
Does Starbucks have discounts?
Yes, Starbucks has discounts often. They usually depend on the day and time you visit, or seasonal offerings that the chain decides to promote. You can easily find Starbucks deals in the Starbucks app, and check back here for current offers!
What is the cheapest thing to get from Starbucks?
If you still want a drink (but want to spend the least amount of money), a kids-sized steamed (or cold) apple juice is the cheapest thing to get from Starbucks at $2.25. Typically, any kids-sized drink will save you some dough!
How does Starbucks Rewards work?
You earn 1 Star per $1 spent at Starbucks for Starbucks Rewards. Once you earn enough, you can spend those Stars on freebies like a drink customization, a hot brewed coffee, or a handcrafted drink like a latte.
Images via Starbucks.
