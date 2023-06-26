Rihanna Officially Steps Down As CEO Of Savage x Fenty
As of today, Rihanna is no longer the CEO of Savage X Fenty and I feel...conflicted. I've loved watching the singer-turned-business-mogul create inclusive brands in the fashion and beauty spaces. She used her career, including her inclusive NYFW show, to celebrate the different ways people look and show up in the world.
I can't help but wonder how Rihanna may have felt being a new mom transitioning back to work after the birth of her son Rza. Now that's she pregnant with her second child, it's possible that she's not able (or willing) to show up for Savage X Fenty in the same capacity as she did before. Regardless, Rihanna announced her CEO-successor as Hillary Super, and she's a powerhouse in her own right. Here's the 411 on all things Savage x Fenty!
When did Rihanna announce her resignation as CEO?
In a statement toVogue Business on June 22, Rihanna announced her decision to resign as CEO of Savage X Fenty. In a written statement, she said, "It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years."
Is Rihanna stepping away from Savage X Fenty completely?
We're happy to share that Rihanna will still be a part of the company as an executive chair, so she'll be involved with the ultimate decision-making process.
Who is the new CEO of Savage X Fenty?
In the rest of her statement, Rihanna said, "I’m so grateful and excited to welcome Hillary Super as our new CEO — she is a strong leader and is focused on taking the business to an even higher level.” Hillary Super is the former global CEO of Anthropologie Group, a title she held for a little over four years. Prior to that, she's held Vice President titles at Guess and American Eagle Outfitters.
Of her new role, Hillary told Vogue Business, "The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring."
While I'm sad RiRi won't be the *official* HBIC at Savage x Fenty, I'm hoping this means we'll get new music one of these days...a girl can dream!
How do you feel about Rihanna's decision to resign as CEO? Let us know in the comments and follow us on Twitter for more updates!
Header by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Bergdorf Goodman
