Mineral Or Chemical Sunscreen – Which One Is The Best For You?
You likely know by now that wearing sunscreen is non-negotiable for a healthy skincare routine. Slathering on sunscreen every day can save you from sun damage and accelerated signs of aging – but does the type of sunscreen you use really matter? Strolling down the SPF aisle at Ulta is all fun and games until you’re met with labels chock full of information that make it easy to get lost in it all.
Sunscreen has a lot to it, but let’s start with the basics. There are two types of sunscreen: chemical and mineral. There’s a lot of debate between which of the two is more effective. So, we’re here to clear up the great chemical-mineral sunscreen dilemma here with everything you need to know, so you can prepare for the sunny months.
The Benefits of Sunscreen
First things first, if you want your skin to maintain a healthy and youthful glow, you need to be wearing a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 15 or more on a regular basis. Yes, we mean every day. 90% of noticeable signs of aging are caused by the sun. What’s more alarming is that skin cancer (the most common type of cancer) and melanoma rates have spiked significantly in the last decades. The only way to combat these cancers and skin conditions is to decrease UV exposure. Even if you’re not soaking up those rays like a true beach bum, you can get exposed to UV from indoors, through clouds, and in the car. So yes, sunscreen is a need.
Chemical vs. Mineral Sunscreen
The benefits of sunscreen far outweigh the consequences of not wearing it. So, what kind should you be wearing? There isn’t really a one-size-fits-all answer to that question. It’s important to consider your skin’s unique needs when it comes to sun protection. With that being said, let’s compare the two main types of sunscreen.
Chemical Sunscreen
Chemical sunscreen formulas soak into your skin upon application. They absorb UV rays, then convert them into heat to protect your skin from damaging burns.
Pros: Chemical sunscreens often have a thinner consistency than physical ones, so they’re easy to apply. They take anywhere from 10-20 minutes to work into your skin, so it’s important to be proactive in the application.
Common ingredients include avobenzone, octinoxate, and oxybenzone, which all soak into the skin. “These chemicals absorb UV rays that reach the skin and react to convert the rays to heat,” skincare expert, founder of RenewMD and skin by Dr. Simran Sethi and the host of The Skin Report podcast, Dr. Simran Sethi says. “This way, UV rays can be released from the skin as heat, rather than being absorbed by the skin and damaging it.”
Chemical sunscreen users enjoy that they can mix their sunscreens with other products like BB creams and foundations because of its thinner feel. Chemical sunscreens aren’t known to leave a white cast on the skin, as opposed to mineral sunscreens.
Cons: Chemical formulas leverage organic UV filters like oxybenzone, homosalate, and octocrylene. Though assumed to be beneficial to human skin, studies have shown that these chemical ingredients can seep into the bloodstream and stay there up to several weeks. We still don’t know for sure if this is harmful or not, but it’s on a lot of companies’ radars, including the FDA.
Chemical sunscreens are also infamous for contributing to environmental disruption. The nanoparticles found in chemical formulas have also been detected in marine ecosystems, interrupting the reproductive cycles of animals and contributing to coral reef bleaching.
Mineral Sunscreen
“Mineral sunscreen, often referred to as physical sunscreen, uses its active ingredients to create a physical barrier that blocks UV rays from reaching the skin,” says Dr. Sethi. “ Unlike chemical sunscreen that is absorbed by the skin, mineral sunscreen sits on the skin’s surface and repels UV rays with ingredients like titanium dioxide and zinc oxide.”
Pros: These clean beauty ingredients provide protection against a wider range of UV rays, both absorbing and reflecting UVA and UVB rays that can cause damage. Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are FDA-approved and make mineral sunscreen a great option for those seeking a sustainable beauty routine.
Cons: The physical barrier created by mineral sunscreen can sometimes leave a white cast on the skin, depending on its formulation. This makes it difficult for people with melanated skin to proudly wear mineral sunscreen. The good news is that the skincare industry is moving toward more inclusive tinted sunscreen shade ranges for easy wear and blending.
Because mineral sunscreen formulas don’t need to soak into the skin to be effective, they’re best for those with sensitive skin, among other skin conditions. Since they usually have a thicker consistency, mineral sunscreens aren’t super waterproof and require more frequent reapplication.
May The Best Sunscreen Win
After all is said and done, we think mineral sunscreen is the most beneficial sunscreen you can get your hands on. It provides more UV ray protection to combat skin cancers and melanoma than a chemical sunscreen does, plus it’s known to be better for the environment and for your body. Score! Plus, we love that there are new formulas coming out that don’t leave that undesired white cast, so everyone can reap the benefits of chemical sunscreen. Coat your skin with mineral sunscreen everyday to get your glow on!
The Best Mineral Sunscreens
Skin by Dr. Simran Sethi Skin Protect Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40 ($55)
This lightweight sunscreen covers your skin in SPF 40, protecting against both UVA and UVB rays. It also combats damage from blue light that comes from your screens. It gives your skin a sheer tint while the botanical-based formula boosts overall radiance. Make sure to apply around 15 minutes before you step out into the sun for full benefits!
Black Girl Sunscreen Make It Hybrid SPF 50 Sunscreen ($19)
White cast, be gone. This zinc-oxide based hybrid mineral sunscreen formula ensures you're protected with a moisturizing, dewy finish that'll leave you glowing all day long. Aloe, shea butter, carrot, sunflower oil, avocado, jojoba, and lavender oil all unite for a soothing skin feel.
Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Mineral Face Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($10)
This simple mineral sunscreen is formulated with naturally sourced zinc oxide to deliver noticeable skin protection. It's kept oil-free, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic so it's perfect for those with sensitive skin. Apply liberally 15 minutes before sun exposure, and make sure to reapply!
Ourself Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 50 ($75)
Super silky in texture, this mineral sunscreen features all-encompassing protection from UV rays, blue light, and pollution. The formula is certifiably reef-friendly because it contains zero nanoparticles, so you can be sure it's safe for the planet. What's more is that this sunscreen is boosted with niacinamides and antioxidants to promote firmer, smoother, and even looking skin!
Necessarie The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++ ($45)
Consider this sunscreen your one-stop-shop for equal parts sun protection and hydration. This 100% mineral formula begins with SPF 30, and is joined by hyaluronic acid, panthenol, and niacinamide to supplement your skin's luminosity. Because this sunscreen is mostly zinc oxide, it'll leave some white cast on the skin, but this is still an impressive option for a holistic skincare routine.
Cotz Skincare Flawless Complexion SPF 50 Tinted ($28)
Get ready to celebrate this sunscreen – it leaves zero white cast for all skin tones! In addition, the zinc oxide mineral formula is non-comedogenic and focuses on moisturizing the skin. Dry skin types will want to gravitate towards a sheer, silky sunscreen like this one.
Good Molecules Sheer Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 ($12)
You know we have to shoutout an affordable sunscreen for all your sun protection needs. This formula from Good Molecules is weightless and grease-free to deliver an effortless application. The zinc oxide shields the skin from UVA and UVB rays, while grapeseed oil, tucuma seed butter, and hyaluronic acid nourish your skin. Feel confident in the sun knowing that this mineral sunscreen won't leave a noticeable white cast.
Innisfree Gentle Care for Sensitve Skin SPF 29 Sunscreen ($18)
Sensitive skin-havers, rejoice, for this sunscreen was made just for you! This gentle, hypoallergenic, and water-based formula blends smoothly into your skin for irritation-free wear. The reef-friendly 29 SPF blocks UVA and UVB rays so you can prevent sun damage to your facial skin. Apply before going in on your makeup routine, and reapply every two hours when you're not wearing makeup.
Sun Patch Under Eye UV Protection SPF 50+ ($26)
When you think of sunscreen, you're likely thinking of a regular old tube of SPF lotion. These under-eye patches defy those expectations of sunscreen, still providing ample protection from UV rays. They're crafted to cover the most sensitive skin on your face, preventing any sun damage and signs of aging. The patches are water and sweatproof up to 6 hours, and essentially act as a physical barrier, just like other mineral sunscreens. Wear them all summer and ski season long.
Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen ($36)
This sunscreen delivers a serum-like feel, making application super quick. It's formulated to be reef-friendly while still giving you all the coverage you need. Aside from being a SPF 30 sunscreen, the ShadeDrops have added vitamins and antioxidants to sooth and soften your skin. Free from the major chemicals that impact the environment, this sunscreen is effective and safe for the environment.
Pacifica Set & C Protect SPF 45 Matte Sheer Setting Mist ($16)
Sunscreen in the form of a setting spray? We're hooked. This 3-in-1 serves as a setting spray to go over your makeup, useful SPF 45 UVA, UVB, and blue light protection, and a hydrating facial treatment. It's a clean, vegan formula so this sunscreen is wonderful for you and the environment. This spray is the ultimate product for reapplication over your makeup looks!
KOA Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45 PA+++ ($29)
Everything you could want from a mineral sunscreen is packaged in this adorable mint green bottle. This formula supplies broad-spectrum UV protection, is lightweight and non-sticky, plus it's created with zinc oxide, which doesn't harm reef life. Embrace this sustainable vegan sunscreen every day for dependable coverage.
