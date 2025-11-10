A Brand New 'Eloise' Movie Is Coming To Netflix From The 'Gilmore Girls' Creator

There's a brand new live-action Eloise coming to Netflix. If you ask me, it's always a good time to rewatch Eloise at Christmastime...even if it's not quite the holiday season yet. And soon we'll have another film to add to the watchlist because Netflix is bringing us a new Eloise movie from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino — and Ryan Gosling just nabbed a starring role.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Netflix's new Eloise from Gilmore Girls' Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Are there two Eloise movies? So far there are two live-action Eloise movies (starring Sofia Vassilieva and Julie Andrews) but we're getting a third one! The new Eloise movie will be coming to Netflix from Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and co-writers Hannah Marks and Linda Woolverton.

Who's in the Eloise cast? Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The Eloise cast is super exciting! Here's the full cast so far: Mae Schenk as Eloise

as Eloise Ryan Reynolds as a new, original villain

What is the new Eloise movie about? Walt Disney Pictures We don't know much about the plot (yet) but it will be based on the iconic story. Kay Thompson's book series follows 6-year-old Eloise who lives in the Plaza hotel in New York City — and who gets into plenty of chaotic adventures along the way. Almost every TV lover is familiar with Amy Sherman-Palladino's signature chatty style and Ryan Reynold's dry humor so I'm sure this new film will have a lot of wit and comedy at its core.

Who else is involved? Walt Disney Pictures Ryan Reynolds will produce with a variety of producers including George Dewey, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau, and Linda Woolverton. Molly Milstein will executive produce.

Stay tuned for the latest news on the new Eloise movie, and check out our Weekend Watch email newsletter for more news on your favorite movies and TV shows.