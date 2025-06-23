Prime Video Star Emily Alyn Lind Is Related To This 'One Tree Hill' Mom

Teen drama fans have probably already finished their first binge session of Prime Video's We Were Liars. Lead actress Emily Alyn Lind stars as Cadence, who's trying to regain her memory while on her family's summer island. You might recognize her from HBO's Gossip Girl reboot but she actually has a pretty iconic mom, too: Barbara Alyn Woods, who played Deborah Scott on One Tree Hill!

Here's everything you need to know about Barbara Alyn Woods and Emily Alyn Lind.

Who is Emily Lind's mother? Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival Emily Alyn Lind's mom, Barbara Alyn Woods, had roles on shows like One Tree Hill and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show. She was also in Seinfeld, Touched by an Angel, and even Desperate Housewives.

Was Barbara Alyn Woods in Seinfeld? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Yes, you can see Barbara Alyn Woods in Seinfeld! In the season 6 episode, her character went out with Jason Alexander's character George.

Is Barbara Alyn Woods still married? Amy Sussman/Getty Images Barbara Alyn Woods and John Lind filed for divorce in May 2024 after being separated for three years, according to People.

Are Emily Alyn Lind and Natalie Alyn Lind related? Frazer Harrison/Getty Images One of Barbara's other daughters is Natalie Alyn Lind. She had a role on One Tree Hill as well, plus Wizards of Waverly Place, The Gifted, and The Goldbergs. Most recently she was on Marked Men: Rule + Shaw alongside Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

What is Alyvia Alyn Lind doing now? Amy Sussman/Getty Images The family youngest daughter is Alyvia Alyn Lind, who starred as Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love and as Faith Newman in The Young and the Restless before starring in Netflix's Daybreak. After leaving The Young and the Restless in 2021 after almost 10 years, she was most recently seen on The Spiderwick Chronicles.

