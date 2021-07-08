New Podcast: Pregnancy 101 with Heidi Murkoff!
Teach Me
menu-iconCreated with Sketch.x-iconCreated with Sketch.Join The Co

Looking for sweet cookie recipes,

the latest fashion trends and inspo,

or a way to up your calligraphy game?

We'll help you find something amazing ✨
More From TV
More Videos

Creative Ice Cream Ideas That'll Make You Feel Like A Kid Again

Badge
Tillamook
None

We're bringing back classic treats from our youth like strawberry shortcake ice cream bars and creamsicle floats and elevating them for our discerning adult palates with extra creamy Tillamook Ice Cream. Watch the video below for a quick how-to guide, and keep scrolling for the recipes so you can recreate it at home.


Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Bars

Ingredients

Cookie Crust

● 20 Vanilla Creme Sandwich Cookies crushed with the cream filling (about 2 cups)
● 3 Tablespoons melted butter
● 4-1/2 - 5 cups Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream
● 2-1/2 cups Tillamook Oregon Strawberry Ice Cream

Crumbled Topping

● 8-10 Vanilla Creme Sandwich Cookies
● 1 Tablespoon butter softened
● 4 Tablespoons freeze-dried strawberries pulsed into powder

Instructions

1. Line an 8 x 8 square baking dish with parchment or wax paper leaving an overhang for easier removal of the bars. Set aside.
2. Make the cookie crust: In a food processor, add the entire cookies (no need to remove the cream filling) and pulse into fine crumbs. Add the melted butter and stir until combined. Press mixture into the bottom of the lined baking dish. Place in freezer for about 20 minutes to set.
3. Make the crumbled topping: In a small bowl, zip-top bag or food processor, add cookies and crush into large crumbs. Mix with softened butter and press together into pea-sized pieces. Combine with freeze-dried strawberry powder. Set aside.
4. Assemble: Remove vanilla ice cream and strawberry ice cream from freezer to soften (takes about 15 to 20 minutes). When ready, scoop around 2 cups of vanilla ice cream over the cookie crust and spread evenly using an offset spatula.
5. Place pan in freezer to harden slightly (about 10-20 minutes).
6. Next, spread the strawberry ice cream over the vanilla ice cream layer evenly. Again, place pan in freezer for 10 minutes if needed. Add the final layer of vanilla ice cream spreading evenly.
7. Sprinkle the strawberry cookie crumbs evenly over the bars. Place in the freezer for 3-4 hours or overnight.
8. Lift out of pan using the parchment paper overhang. Allow to sit out for about 5-10 minutes so the crust softens up slightly. Using a cookie ring, cut the bars into circles. Store bars in freezer until ready to serve.


Ice Cream Floats

(All ingredients should be added based on taste preference and size of glass used)

Orange Creamsicle

Ingredients

● Orange soda
● Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream

Instructions

Place two scoops Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream in a glass and top with orangesoda.

Mocha Ice Cream Soda

Ingredients

● Chocolate syrup and/or hazelnut spread
● Iced Coffee
● Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream or Tillamook Cookies and Cream Ice Cream
● Whipped Cream
● Seltzer

Instructions

Drizzle chocolate syrup or hazelnut spread on the inside of a glass and add two scoops of Tillamook Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream or Tillamook Cookies and Cream Ice Cream. Top with iced coffee and a little seltzer, then add whipped cream.

Dessert Recipes
Sponsored
Dessert Recipes desserts dessert Ice Cream ice cream Sponsored sponsored
Brands Tillamook

How To Throw The Perfect BBQ Cookout In 3 Easy Steps

Badge
Tillamook
None

Brit + Co co-founder Anjelika Temple invites us into her backyard to share BBQ ideas that will make your next cookout a hosting success. From snack table nibbles with our favorite bold-tasting Tillamook Cheddar to a fresh twist on classic BBQ gingham decor, these tips will satisfy all of your friends and family and get you excited to entertain again. Keep scrolling to watch the full video.


Cheese Crisps Recipe

Ingredients

● 2 teaspoons olive oil
● 2 jalapeños sliced 1/4" thick, seeds removed (or keep for spicier!)
● 6 ounces Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Shredded Cheese
● 1 teaspoon oregano
● 1 teaspoon paprika
● 2 teaspoons garlic powder

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 400 F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
2. Toss jalapeño (2 slices) in olive oil (2 teaspoons) and place in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Bake in preheated oven for 10-15 minutes, or until they're soft and starting to crisp.
3. Remove jalapeños from baking sheet and set aside.
4. Place small mounds of Tillamook Sharp Cheddar shredded cheese on the baking sheet and flatten the tops. Sprinkle each with even amounts of oregano (1teaspoon), paprika (1 teaspoon), and garlic powder (2 teaspoons), then place a jalapeño on top of each.
5. Bake in the oven for 5-7 minutes, or until your cheese is crisp and golden brown. Allow your crisps to cool on the baking sheet.

Food
anjelika temple backyard bbq burgers cheese cookout decor entertaining party recipes tillamook
Food DIY Recipes Lifestyle Party Videos Most Recent Today's Must Reads Brands Tillamook

Trending Stories

Go Behind the Scenes with Brit
Feel better, get smarter, and LOL a little… every week.
Trending Topics