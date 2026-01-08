After spending some time away from Paris enjoying what Rome has to offer, Emily Cooper is headed back to the City of Love for Emily in Paris season 6. The sixth season was announced on January 5, and I'm thrilled that we'll get to see Lily Collins, Ashley Park, and the rest of the cast back in action — especially after that cliffhanger ending!

Here's what we know about Emily in Paris season 6, coming to Netflix soon.

Is there Emily in Paris season 6? Yes, Emily in Paris season 6 is on its way! And there is plenty of adventure waiting for our main characters. In the season 5 finale, we see Emily reject Marcello's marriage proposal (even though he wasn't actually proposing. Yes, it was as awkward as it sounds) and decide to move back to Paris. We made a video all about our season 5 hot takes...and actress Lily Collins liked the vid. Does that mean she agrees with our hot takes or even thinks Emily should have married Marcello?!

What creator Darren Star says “[Emily] really chooses her own life in Paris and her work, and what she’s worked so hard to achieve,” series creator Darren Star told THR. “I think ultimately that’s where her heart was and it clarified for her the fact that she wants to be in Paris and she wants to live there, and it’s not a temporary thing.” And in the final moments of season 5, we see Gabriel's hope in a future with Emily rekindled. “I don’t think that Emily and Gabriel...will be an instant relationship, though I do believe that people can find their way back to each other." I have all my fingers crossed!

When is Emily in Paris season 6 coming out? Netflix We can expect Emily in Paris season 6 to premiere in December 2026. In January 2022, Netflix renewed the show for a third season which premiered in December of the same year (even though season 4 premiered in August of 2024, it appears a summer release is out of the norm for this series). Stay tuned for the official release date!

Where can I watch Emily in Paris season 5? Netflix Emily in Paris season 5 is currently streaming on Netflix.

Who's in the Emily in Paris cast? Netflix The main cast for Emily in Paris includes: Lily Collins as Emily Cooper

as Emily Cooper Ashley Park as Mindy Chen

as Mindy Chen Lucas Bravo as Gabriel

as Gabriel Lucien Laviscount as Alfie

as Alfie Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau

as Sylvie Grateau William Abadie as Antoine Lambert

as Antoine Lambert Samuel Arnold as Julien

as Julien Bruno Gouery as Luc

as Luc Thalia Besson as Genevieve

as Genevieve Paul Forman as Nico

