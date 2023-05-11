For My Trip To Paris, I'm Not Taking Inspo From Emily — I'm Taking It From Camille
I'm always wearing an outfit inspired by my favorite characters. It's easier than you think to wear a purple top and green pants on your way to see The Little Mermaid, or add a dash of Barbie pink to your weekend 'fit. The best part is that no one but you knows about it!
As soon as I booked my summer trip to France, I knew how much fun I'd have putting a pop culture spin on my outfits. And what better inspiration than the candy-colored, fun, and carefree Emily in Paris? As eye-catching as Emily's looks are, it's Camille who absolutely shines to me.
Her mix of modern yet classy, streamlined yet expressive, and casual yet upscale is exactly what I'm looking for. Thank you costume designer Marylin Fitoussi! Here's a breakdown of how you can add elements of Camille's French fashion into your own wardrobe, plus dupes for what I'm actually bringing to Paris.
Minimalist Yet Textured
Emily in Paris. Camille Razat as Camille in episode 310 of Emily in Paris.
Image via Netflix
One thing that I love about French fashion is how timeless it is. While there are elements of outfits that definitely have a 2023 edge, the majority of the wardrobe staples you'll find will still look amazing in ten years. Camille's outfit for the final episode of Emily in Paris season three is very simple in terms of fabric and embellishment, but the silhouette, ruching, and neckline keep it interesting.
A lush white minidress, or a top that you can pair with jeans during the day and a mini skirt at night, is always a good idea — especially when paired with glowy makeup and a sophisticated hairstyle.
Sophisticated Yet Bright
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Camille Razat as Camille, Lily Collins as Emily in episode 304 of Emily in Paris.
Image via Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix
Even when you're playing with pieces that don't have patterns or multiple shades, choosing a bright color is always an easy way to spice up an otherwise low-key outfit. I'm in love with chartreuse, lime, and other bright greens for the summer.
Camille's blazer still retains its sophistication thanks to the boxy shape, but if you want something that's a little more casual and flirty, opt for a green sundress!
Classic Yet Bold
Emily in Paris. Camille Razat as Camille in episode 208 of Emily in Paris.
Image via Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix
Thinking outside the box is pretty fun, so it only makes sense that dressing outside the box would be fun too! Fitoussi does a great job of pairing interesting silhouettes with iconic color palettes for something that catches your eye without overwhelming you.
A ribbed tank and blue jeans is a familiar combo that will never go out of style, and a cropped pullover (whether it ends above the hem of your tank or only shows a little bit of midriff) is a fun way to add extra texture.
Quirky Yet Toned-Down
Emily in Paris. (L to R) Camille Razat as Camille and Lily Collins as Emily in episode 105 of Emily in Paris.
Image via Carole Behtuel/Netflix
Just because Camille likes neutrals doesn't mean her outfits lack playfulness. A black jacket is casual on its own, but when paired with boots and an ascot, she adds her own flair without mixing too many colors or patterns.
Trendy jackets are a wardrobe essential because they can go with everything in your closet, including the sundress, tank, and sweater in this capsule wardrobe!
A Capsule Wardrobe Inspired By French Fashion
Madewell Brightside '90s Tank ($38)
A black tank (and a white one too) are perfect for layering with other tops, providing coverage under a thin blouse, or wearing for a stroll on the beach. I love that this one is flattering without being cropped too high.
Sparkling Scene Green Metallic Striped Tie-Strap Midi Dress ($79)
I am obsessed with sundresses, and a soft green adds the perfect touch of summer. Dresses like this are also very versatile because you can wear with heels one night and sneakers and a jacket the next.
Black-Wash Classic Jean Jacket for Women ($38, was $40)
An oversized denim jacket is a great choice for warm summer nights when it's a little too breezy for short sleeves. If you don't like the look of blue denim-on-denim, this makes for a great pick since it's black!
Madewell Kick Out Crop Jeans in Cherryville Wash: Raw-Hem Edition ($138)
These jeans are cute, easy to style, and very flattering. I'm obsessed with them! They look just as good with chunky sneakers as they do loafers.
Steve Madden Hansel White ($100)
I'm a sucker for a chunky white sneaker because they provide the comfort of an athletic shoe while still keeping you stylish.
ZARA Basic Turtleneck Knit Sweater ($40)
Just in case of lower temps (and because I'm always cold in airports), I'm bringing a red pullover. Choosing a bright red makes it last all year because the color fits right in with fall, but a vibrant shade can still remind you of summer. Jeans, mini skirts, trousers — the pairing possibilities for this are endless.
100% Organic Cotton Big Shirt ($60)
A breezy cotton shirt is exactly what you need on hot afternoons, or as a bathing suit coverup. A neutral like white or black means that you can wear it with just about anything in your closet.
Lead image via Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix
