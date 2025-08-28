As an Emma Stone superfan, I'm always waiting to see what the actress and producer does next. After all, she has the power to create viral moments, she's endlessly relatable, and she's starred in a movie scene that broke my heart so deeply I'll never forget it. (The end of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in case you're wondering). Oh, she's also been described by Andrew Garfield as "a shot of espresso" and like being "bathed in the sunlight" so there's that.

On September 5, 2024, at the New York Film Festival premiere of A Real Pain (backed by Emma & her husband Dave McCary's production company Fruit Tree), the Easy A actress showed up in an asymmetrical striped Louis Vuitton dress...and a wig. But it wasn't just a style choice because the actress reportedly shaved her head for another upcoming collaboration with Yorgos Lanthimos, who worked with Emma Stone on Poor Things and this summer's Kinds of Kindness. And considering I've been told we look like sisters, she's got me wondering if I could pull off a shaved head too.

Here's everything we know about Emma Stone's Bugonia, coming to theaters fall 2025.

Is there a Bugonia trailer? Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features ​Yes, you can see Emma Stone try to survive being kidnapped by Jesse Plemons in the brand new Bugonia trailer. He's convinced she's an alien, she just wants to jam out to Chappell Roan. That's all I need to know.

When is Bugonia coming out? Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features Bugonia will start a limited engagement on October 24, 2025 before expanding nationwide October 31.

What is Bugonia about? Focus Features Bugonia follows Emma Stone's CEO, who gets kidnapped by two men who are convinced she's an alien. Casual.

Where is Bugonia being filmed? Atsushi Nishijima/Focus Features Bugonia filmed in High Wycombe, England through the summer and early fall of 2024.

Who's in the Bugonia cast? Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC/Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The cast of Bugonia includes some of our favorite names! Here's who's joined the film so far: Emma Stone as Michelle

as Michelle Jesse Plemons as Teddy

as Teddy Alicia Silverstone as Sandy

as Sandy Aidan Delbis as Don

as Don Stavros Halkias as Casey

Why did Emma Stone shave her head? Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for FLC Emma Stone shaved her head for her next movie with Yorgos Lanthimos, Bugonia. And if Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness were any indication, it's clear that we'll once again see Emma totally transform for the film. After hugging Jazz Charton (the wife of A Real Pain star, and Emma Stone's ex, Kieran Culkin), you can see Emma Stone point out the edge of the wig. TBH, it's so close to her regular hair, I couldn't even tell! Emma Stone was seen walking around London in August wearing a teeny tiny beanie and striped sweater, and not only is this the ultimate fall outfit inspo, but it was hinting at her shaved head all along! After all, there's no way she could shove all her hair up there. Now I'm wondering if there's going to be an additional surprise. Did she dye her buzzed hair a crazy color? Is she filming with temporary tattoos on her head? Does she just have a really cold scalp? We'll have to wait until the first look at Bugonia to find out.

What is the bugonia theory? Focus Features The bugonia theory was an ancient belief that bees were spontaneously generated from a cow carcass. The word literally means "ox birth." So based on this theory, it seems like the movie will definitely provide some commentary on misunderstanding what's in front of you, or creating a reality that doesn't exist. Yorgos loves a message!

What movie is bugonia based on? CJ Entertainment Bugonia is adapted from Save the Green Planet!, a 2003 South Korean sci-fi epic. “We started out with the belief that the film’s concept was ahead of its time and that [maybe we] could make an indie movie, but as we traveled around Hollywood, we realized that there were many hidden fans of the original film,” Jerry Jerry Ko, head of CJ ENM’s film division, told The Hollywood Reporter. “I happened to be in L.A. and saw Ari Aster moderating a screening of Save the Green Planet at a theater, so I reached out to him and asked him to be a part of the production." "So he came on board as a producer," he continued. "Then Will Tracy, a screenwriter of Succession, came on board and wrote the story. The buzz started to build from then on. Later Yorgos Lanthimos and some great actors came on board.”

This post has been updated.