Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence Had The Cutest BFF Moment At The 2024 Oscars
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
The 2024 Oscars were filled with memorable moments from start to finish. From John Cena announcing the award for Best Costume Design while completely nude and the Godzilla Minus One filmmakers accepting their golden statues for Best Visual Effects with their Godzilla toys to Emma Stone giving a tearful, gracious speech when she won Best Actress in a Leading Role. While the acceptance speech itself was amazing, the best part was the fact that Emma received the award from BFF Jennifer Lawrence! Here's everything you need to know about Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence's friendship.
Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence's Friendship Timeline
Pre-2015 — Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence Become Friends Via Text
Like so many of us, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence can thank a mutual friend for introducing them! After starring opposite Suncoast star Woody Harrelson in Zombieland, Emma Stone asked for Jennifer Lawrence's number (the duo starred as Haymitch Abernathy and Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games).
"She texted me that she got my number from Woody," Jennifer Lawrence tells Vanity Fair. "I replied, 'F*ck off!' And we've been really good friends ever since."
November 24, 2015 — Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence Get Dinner With Adele
The ultimate duo became an ultimate trio in the fall of 2015 when Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone grabbed dinner with Adele in New York City after Jennifer attended Adele's concert. Can I get an invite next time?!
February 12, 2016 — Jennifer Lawrence And Emma Stone Attend Adele's Concert
Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence saw each other again at Adele's concert at the Wiltern in LA, but Jennifer went on to admit it's not a night she really wants to remember. “I don’t really stay out late. I’m kind of a bummer," Jennifer tells Harper's Bazaar. "When I do go out I don’t really stay out late. If I do stay out late and I’m partying hard, I will throw up...I don’t have the tolerance to black out; I just start puking.”
“Ask Emma Stone,” she continues. “It was the night we saw Adele in L.A. She just started rubbing my back. She was really sweet. I was like, ‘Get out of here. It’s so gross.'”
October 19, 2016 — Jennifer Lawrence Hosts A Screening Of Emma Stone's La La Land
Ahead of La La Land's release in 2016, Jennifer Lawrence hosted a screening of the film that would win Emma her first Oscar. The event took place at Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center, and not only were the two friends there, but other actors like Mark Ruffalo and Dakota Johnson were, too!
September 11, 2017 — Jennifer Lawrence And Emma Stone Share An Awkward Hug
At the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence did what happens to all of us at one time or another: they shared a very awkward (and unfortunately public) hug, via Variety's Instagram. While, at first glance, it looks like Emma's trying to back out of the hug, it also looks like they were mid-conversation, or even doing a bit. Either way, the besties brush it off with a laugh, the way all friends do!
September 13, 2017 — Emma Stone Shows Up For Jennifer Lawrence's Mother!
November 10, 2017 — Jennifer Lawrence And Emma Stone Get Goofy
At the 2017 Governor's Awards, Jennifer Lawrence brought a little extra life to the red carpet by photo bombing Emma Stone! This is both something that my best friend would do, and something that is so on brand for Jennifer Lawrence. I love that these best friends can be silly together and have fun!
January 4, 2018 — Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence Do A Joint W Magazine Interview
If you're someone who, like me, has a few go-to comfort YouTube videos, then you *have* to add this one to the list. Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence are even more hilarious together than they are apart, and their chemistry together is so good, I want to see them do a best friends comedy!
"Do you understand that spending time with us is just us sitting and screaming at each other?" Emma says in the interview.
"Oh my god," Jennifer says. "I can't imagine what it must be like for other people. We should never hang out, only with each other."
February 7, 2018 — Jennifer Lawrence Reveals She Auditioned For Emma Stone's Easy A Role
Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence reunited during The Hollywood Reporter's Actress Roundtable, where Jennifer revealed a surprise: she'd auditioned for one of Emma Stone's most iconic roles! When Emma mentions her favorite line from her filmography is Easy A's “Piss off, Quiznos," Jennifer replies, “I auditioned for Easy A. I wanted it so bad.”
“Well, guess what?" Emma jokes. "You didn’t get it. You didn’t get it because you suck!” Jennifer jokingly challenges her friend to a fight, telling her to meet “Outside.”
Decmeber 16, 2019 — Emma Stone Reveals Her Girls' Night Routine With Jennifer Lawrence
If there's one thing I love above all else, it's a girls' night in. And apparently, so do Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence! "[We] go on trips together, we hang out at each other's houses, watch sh*t," she tells Rolling Stone. "I was over at Jen's place last month—we watched Hocus Pocus."
July 31, 2022 — Emma Stone And Jennifer Lawrence Have An NYC Dinner Date
After a small hiatus from acting, Jennifer Lawrence met up with Emma Stone for a casual dinner together. “Hwa Yuan was thrilled to host Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence for dinner!” the restaurant says on Instagram. “Chef Tang and the Tang family are big fans of theirs and are honored that they are fans of our restaurant and food. Emma and Jennifer, we hope you enjoyed and come back again soon!”
March 10, 2024 — Jennifer Lawrence Presents Emma Stone With Her Oscar
At the 2024 Oscars, the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role, which went to Emma Stone, was presented by previous winners, including Jennifer Lawrence. Not only did Jennifer get to give Emma her golden statue but she was also onstage during her acceptance speech — which means we could all see when Jennifer began to cry (relatable!). The friends also shared a very sweet hug on their way offstage.
