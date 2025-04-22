The 10 Greatest Emma Stone Movies, Ranked

Eddington (which also stars Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, and Austin Butler, BTW). That means the It won't be long before we can finally see Emma Stone's newest flick(which also stars Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix, and Austin Butler, BTW). That means the Emma Stone movie marathon starts now. Emma's one of the best actors around because you can tell she just opens herself up to whatever her role requires. She isn't afraid to do crazy things, or to make a fool out of herself, and her relentless dedication to each project she takes on means she makes an impression on everyone she comes in contact with — both on set and in theaters.

But she's also just an incredible person.

Here are the best Emma Stone movies to watch before Eddington hits theaters this July 18, 2025.

La La Land Lionsgate Okay, let's get this out of the way: we can all agree La La Land is the best Emma Stone movie, right?! This old school, critically acclaimed musical follows aspiring actress Mia (Emma Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) when they cross paths in Los Angeles. The whole movie explores what it looks like to balance chasing your dreams with your relationships, as well as what you're willing to do to make your dreams happen. If you didn't cry the first time you saw this movie (and the ending), you're lying!!

Crazy, Stupid, Love Warner Bros. Entertainment This Emma Stone movie single handedly proves just how good rom-coms can be. The actress plays plays Hannah, a young woman who feels torn between her loveless relationship and an exciting new guy she meets in a bar (played by none other than Ryan Gosling, thank goodness). It's heartwarming, it's hilarious, and it's relatable. What more could you want?!

Poor Things Searchlight Pictures We simply cannot have this list without mentioning Emma Stone's latest Oscar-winning role. Poor Things focuses on Emma's Bella Baxter, who is brought back to life by a scientist before she's whisked away on an adventure full of secrets, new discoveries, and twists.

Easy A Sony Pictures Releasing Speaking of rom-coms, Easy A is, without a doubt, a love letter to all the best classic '80sromantic movies. Olive (Emma Stone) is an intelligent high school student who accidentally convinces the whole school she'll sleep with anyone for money. The movie explores choice, agency, and romance in totally unexpected ways. Plus Penn Badgley and Emma Stone have INCREDIBLE chemistry.

Battle of the Sexes Fox/Searchlight Pictures Before we got Challengers, Emma Stone wowed as Billie Jean King. She starred opposite The Office's Steve Carrell (who played Bobby Riggs) in the movie, which is loosely based on the 1973 tennis match between the two players. Like all of her roles, Emma totally disappears into Billie Jean, and was nominated for a Golden Globe and Critics Choice award.

The Help Touchstone Pictures/DreamWorks Not only is this one of my favorite Emma Stone movies, I think it's one of Jessica Chastain's best movies too! In this flick, we see Emma as aspiring writer Skeeter Phelan, who teams up with the African American maids working in 1963 Jackson, Mississippi to tell their stories. Skeeter sheds light on the injustices and discrimination these women face every day, while also learning about it herself. As much as I love this movie, I'm also ready for them to redo it, centering the "voices of the maids" — and Viola Davis is too.

Cruella Walt Disney Pictures Disney lovers can't get enough of our favorite characters' costumes, but Cruella takes this fashion obsession to a whole new level. This live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians follows Emma Stone's Estella, a young woman in 1970s London who loves fashion. There's a little bit of a The Devil Wears Prada vibe as Estella climbs the ranks of the fashion world, enacting revenge on her enemies — and transforming into Cruella de Vil as she goes.

Zombieland Sony Pictures Releasing Emma Stone is such a master at ridiculous comedy that Zombieland HAD to make this list. This post-apocalyptic horror-comedy, Emma Stone plays Wichita, a resourceful big sister (which means she's automatically a survivor, thank you Eldest Daughter Syndrome) in a world that's been totally overrun by zombies. She's joined by Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), and her little sister Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) on a journey to find freedom and family.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Sony Pictures Releasing Now, I know this is controversial, but I consider Andrew Garfield to be MY Spider-Man. And I remember being totally wrecked by the second movie in his duology. Emma Stone shines as Gwen Stacy, and brings even more grit, spunk, and confidence to the role than she did in the first movie. Plus, Jamie Foxx's Electro is one of my favorite villains ever.

The House Bunny Sony Pictures Releasing Emma Stone takes on a supporting role in this comedy as Natalie, an intellectual college student who gets a wholly unexpected education when former Playboy bunny Shelley (Anna Faris) becomes her sorority's house mother. Shelley teaches the women about confidence and self-acceptance, while they teach her that appearances aren't everything.

