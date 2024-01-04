Everything To Know About Emma Stone's Husband, Dave McCary
There's something about celebrity relationships I just can't help but fangirl over. Whether it's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce living out a real-life rom-com or it's Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds being the cutest parents ever, I just love celebrating love. One actress that's been having a huge year is Emma Stone — after all, she's allegedly the subject of the Speak Now (Taylor's Version)track "When Emma Falls In Love," she hosted SNL for the fifth time, *and* she's getting acclaim for her work on Searchlight Pictures' Poor Things movie. Plus, Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary are busy raising their baby girl! This is one family I can't get enough of, so here's everything you need to know about Emma Stone's husband.
A Timeline Of Emma Stone And Dave McCary's Relationship
December 3, 2016 — Emma Stone And Dave McCary Meet At Saturday Night Live
Emma and Dave met for the first time during her stint on SNL in 2016. In addition to spending the week together prepping for a hilarious show, she also starred in the "Wells for Boys" sketch Dave wrote. If you ask me, it's totally giving Romantic Comedy by Curtis Sittenfeld!
October 2017 — Emma Stone And Dave McCary's Relationship Is Confirmed
Almost a year after they were introduced, Page Six revealed that Emma and Dave were dating (and that they had been for three months!). What an amazing way to kick off the holiday season.
February 24, 2019 — The Couple Makes Their Red Carpet Debut
Emma Stone and Dave McCary started 2019 off strong with three public date nights in LA: on January 18, they spent the night at an LA Clippers basketball game. The couple went on to attend that year's SAG Awards together nine days later, and then made their red carpet debut at the 2019 Oscars. Emma was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for The Favourite!
December 4, 2019 — Emma Stone And Dave McCary Announce Their Engagement!
Emma Stone was photographed throughout the spring and summer of 2019 with a diamond ring, but the couple didn't confirm whether or not they were engaged until December, when Dave posted a (since deleted) Instagram post, via PEOPLE. “Dave proposed at the offices where they first met at [NBC’s] 30 Rock," a source tells Page Six. "No one was there and by all accounts, it was very romantic.” PEOPLE also confirmed the couple had also bought a home that summer! Then they attended an SNL afterparty together after breaking the news.
August 5, 2020 — Emma Stone And Dave McCary Start Fruit Tree Productions
Emma and Dave started their production company Fruit Tree with A24 in 2020. “We are thrilled to partner with our friends at A24,” the couple told Deadline in a statement. “Their commitment to thoughtful and original storytelling and embracing artists’ visions feels rare and vital, and we are incredibly grateful that they support our passion to do the same." The company has produced When You Finish Saving The World, Problemista, and Emma's own The Curse.
September 26, 2020 — Emma Stone And Dave McCary Are Married!
After the couple was seen walking around LA wearing matching gold bands, a source told Page Six that the couple did get married! Emma and Dave were one of the many couples who had to delay their wedding because of COVID-19, and I was so excited to see they were able to make their nuptials happen. While we don't have many details about their wedding, Emma was a good sport when she told the Smartlesspodcast that "the week that I got married I did open a refrigerator and the handle broke off and I got a black eye."
March 2021 — Emma Stone And Dave McCary Welcome Their First Child
Emma Stone had been photographed a few times with a baby bump at the very beginning of 2021, and by the time spring rolled around, the couple were parents to a daughter named Louise Jean McCary! "Emma has been very excited about the baby," a source tells PEOPLE. "She has been private but said that she was feeling great. She always has a huge smile when she is with Dave."
“Having a baby has brought them closer in a way they never expected...[Dave is] hands-on and helping with their daughter,” says an Us Weekly source.
May 2, 2022 — Emma Stone Wears Her Wedding Reception Dress To The Met Gala
At the Met Gala in 2022, Emma stepped out of the Mark hotel in a Louis Vuitton mini dress that she first wore at her wedding to Dave McCary. "Emma Stone gives a second life to a white dress specially designed for her wedding after-party," Louis Vuitton reveals on Instagram. The dress is flirty, textured, and somehow balances childlike fun with sophisticate glam, which I really can't get enough of.
January 12, 2023 — Emma Stone And Dave McCary Attend A Fruit Tree Productions Premiere
Emma wore another Louis Vuitton dress at the beginning of 2023, to the New York City premiere of When You Finish Saving The World. While Emma Stone and her husband weren't photographed together, I love that they came out to support the film together.
Did you know that Emma Stone's husband worked with her on SNL? What an adorable meet-cute! Let us know your favorite Emma Stone and Dave McCary moment in the comments. :)
