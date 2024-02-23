Missing Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling? Here's Where You Can Stream All Their Movies.
As much as I love Tom Holland and Zendaya and Shaun White and Nina Dobrev, celebrity friendships are *just* as important as celebrity relationships! Emma Stone is one celeb with some very fun friends (hello Taylor Swift!), but the friendship that continually makes headlines is the one she shares with Ryan Gosling. As iconic as this duo's filmography is, their relationship is even better. From Crazy, Stupid, Love's Dirty Dancing lift to breaking our hearts in La La Land, here are the friends' best moments.
Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling's Friendship Timeline
Image via Warner Bros.
July 19, 2011 — Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling Star In Crazy, Stupid, Love
Crazy, Stupid, Love is continually praised as one of the funniest ensemble movies of the 21st Century, and for good reason. The film, which stars Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carrell, Julianne Moore, and Joey King, introduced Emma and Ryan, but it also gave us their recreation of the Dirty Dancing lift, which is something I didn't know I needed until I saw the movie. You can stream Crazy, Stupid, Love on Hulu!
Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Summer 2011 — Ryan Gosling Says "There's Nobody Like" Emma Stone
It's hard to believe, but during their Crazy, Stupid, Love era, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling were even more fun offscreen than they were in the film! "Emma Stone is just, like, constantly opening Christmas presents," Ryan Gosling said during the movie'spress junket (via ET Online). "There's nobody like her. As soon as she signed on to the film, I knew it was going to be good."
Image via Warner Bros.
January 7, 2013 — Ryan Gosling And Emma Stone Team Up On Gangster Squad
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling took a step back to the '30s to share the screen in 2013's Gangster Squad. In addition to our favorite BFFs, the mobster vs. cops movie stars Josh Brolin, Nick Nolte, and Sean Penn. The real standout though? Emma Stone's incredible wardrobe. I mean just look at that red dress! You can rent Gangster Squad on Amazon Prime.
Image via Lionsgate
December 9, 2016 — Emma Stone And Ryan Gosling Star In La La Land
In their most acclaimed joint project to date, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling broke the internet as Mia and Sebastian, an actress and jazz pianist (respectively) who are both trying to make a name for themselves in LA. The movie continues to be a source of Halloween costume inspo, heartbroken TikToks, and takes up a good portion of my summer playlist. La La Land also won Emma Stone an Oscar at the same ceremony it was mistakenly announced as the Best Picture Winner. Talk about drama! You can stream La La Land on Tubi.
Image via Will Heath/NBC
September 30, 2017 — Emma Stone Joins Ryan Gosling On SNL
SNL fans got a huge treat during the fall of 2017 when Ryan Gosling served as host — and Emma Stone showed up as a surprise guest! And of course, his monologue included references to La La Land. "I was like, me, Ryan Gosling, I’m like a white kid from Canada, I can try and save jazz, so…I did!” Ryan jokes during his monologue.
“You didn’t save jazz,” Emma says after surprising the audience. “WE saved jazz.”
Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images
September 1, 2018 — Emma Stone "Can't Even Imagine" Life Without Ryan Gosling
During a Telluride Film Festival Q&A in Colorado, Emma Stone talked about how much of an impact her friendship with Ryan Gosling has had on her life. "I can’t even imagine what my life would be without Ryan,” she says, via Entertainment Tonight. “He’s so special. It makes me emotional. He’s so talented but he’s such a great person to work with because he’s so collaborative and excited about the process. He’s taught me a lot about being really generous.”
Image via Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Critics' Choice Awards
December 12, 2023 — Emma Stone Believes In The "Kenergy"
After the worldwide obsession with the Barbie movieduring the summer of 2023,and Ryan Gosling's self-proclaimed "Kenergy," Emma Stone was more than happy to join in on the fun. “I witnessed that Kenergy," she tells Access Hollywood. "He really is Kenough. He did it. He really did it this time."
Image via John Phillips/Getty Images
February 18, 2024 — Ryan Gosling Celebrates Emma Stone's BAFTAS Win
Emma Stone won the BAFTA for Best Actress in a Leading Role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things. As she walked to the stage to accept the award (wearing the most beautiful orange dress!!), Ryan Gosling gave her a wink, which she dramatically accepted.
What movie is Ryan and Emma Stone in?
Image via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
There are three Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling movies right now: Crazy, Stupid, Love, Gangster Squad, and La La Land. But you can watch the two actors in a number of other titles as well! Emma Stone stars in Easy A, Cruella, and both Zombieland movies, while you can see Ryan Gosling in The Notebook, The Gray Man, andBlade Runner 2049.
Did Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have a relationship?
Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI
Even though Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling have played three different sets of love interests, they never dated in real life. But the duo is still very close and have a great friendship that's lasted for over ten years!
Who is Ryan Gosling's wife?
Image via Sonia Recchia/Getty Images
In real life, Ryan Gosling is married to Eva Mendes. The couple has two daughters, Esmerela and Amada. Emma Stone's husband is named Dave McCary and they have a daughter named Louise.
What's your favorite Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone movie? What do you want their next collab to look like? Let us know in the comments and check out our TikTok for more celeb news!
