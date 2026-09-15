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TV is So Back: All The Emmy Winners For 2026
Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
It's time to celebrate all your favorite TV shows thanks to the 2026 Emmys. All your favorite stars are showing up and showing out on the red carpet, and from comedies to crime, here are all the TV shows winning big this year.
Keep scrolling for all the Emmy winners (and the rest of the Emmy nominations) for 2026.
Show Awards at the 2026 Emmys
Warrick Page/Max
Best Drama Series
Winner: The Pitt — HBO Max
- The Diplomat — Netflix
- The Gilded Age — HBO Max
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — HBO Max
- Paradise — Hulu
- The Pitt — HBO Max
- Pluribus — Apple TV
- Slow Horses — Apple TV
- Your Friends and Neighbors — Apple TV
Best Comedy Series
Winner: Widow’s Bay — Apple TV
- Abbott Elementary — ABC
- The Bear — FX
- Hacks — HBO Max
- Margo’s Got Money Troubles — Apple TV
- Nobody Wants This — Netflix
- Only Murders in the Building — Hulu
- Shrinking — Apple TV
- Widow’s Bay — Apple TV
Best Limited or Anthology Series
Winner: DTF St. Louis — HBO Max
- All Her Fault — Peacock
- The Beast in Me — Netflix
- Beef — Netflix
- DTF St. Louis — HBO Max
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette — FX
Best Reality Competition Program
Winner: The Traitors — Peacock
- Dancing With the Stars — ABC
- RuPaul’s Drag Race — MTV
- Survivor — CBS
- The Traitors — Peacock
- Top Chef — Bravo
Best Outstanding Variety Series
Winner: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS
- The Daily Show — Comedy Central
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! — ABC
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — HBO Max
- Saturday Night Live — NBC
Lead Actor & Actress Awards at the 2026 Emmys
Netflix
Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner: Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus
- Carrie Coon — The Gilded Age
- Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus
- Chase Infiniti — The Testaments
- Keri Russell — The Diplomat
- Zendaya — Euphoria
Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner: Noah Wyle — The Pitt
- Noah Wyle — The Pitt
- Sterling K. Brown — Paradise
- Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo — Task
- Rufus Sewell — The Diplomat
Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Matthew Rhys — Widow’s Bay
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Wonder Man
- Steve Carell — Rooster
- Jason Segel — Shrinking
- Matthew Rhys — Widow’s Bay
- Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building
Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Jean Smart — Hacks
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Jean Smart — Hacks
- Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
- Elle Fanning — Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Lisa Kudrow — The Comeback
Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Winner: Sally Field — Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Claire Danes — The Beast in Me
- Carey Mulligan — Beef
- Sally Field — Remarkably Bright Creatures
- Sarah Pidgeon — Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
- Sarah Snook — All Her Fault
Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Winner: Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me
- Riz Ahmed — Bait
- Jason Bateman — Black Rabbit
- Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Oscar Isaac — Beef
- Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me
Supporting Actor & Actress Awards at the 2026 Emmys
HBO Max
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Winner: Tom Pelphrey — Task
- Patrick Ball — The Pitt
- Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
- Shawn Hatosy — The Pitt
- Tom Pelphrey — Task
- Gerran Howell — The Pitt
- Jack Lowden — Slow Horses
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga — Pluribus
Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Winner: Stephen Root — Widow’s Bay
- Colman Domingo — The Four Seasons
- Paul W. Downs — Hacks
- Stephen Root — Widow’s Bay
- Harrison Ford — Shrinking
- Nick Offerman — Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Michael Urie — Shrinking
- Tayler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Winner: Allison Janney — The Diplomat
- Taylor Deardon — The Pitt
- Fiona Dourif — The Pitt
- Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt
- Sepideh Moafi — The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson — Paradise
- Karolina Wydra — Pluribus
- Allison Janney — The Diplomat
Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Winner: Kate O’Flynn — Widow’s Bay
- Dale Dickey — Widow’s Bay
- Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
- Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
- Michelle Pfeiffer — Margo’s Got Money Troubles
- Kate O’Flynn — Widow’s Bay
- Megan Stalter — Hacks
- Jessica Williams — Shrinking
Behind-the-Scenes Awards at the 2026 Emmys
Apple TV
Best Directing For A Drama Series
Winner: Saul Metzstein — Slow Horses
- Saul Metzstein — Slow Horses
- Salli Richardson Whitfield — The Gilded Age
- Hanelle M. Culpepper — Paradise
- Noah Wyle — The Pitt
- Vince Gilligan — Pluribus
- Salli Richardson Whitfield — Task
Best Directing For A Comedy Series
Winner: Hiro Murai — Widow’s Bay
- Randall Einhorn — Abbott Elementary
- Christopher Storer — The Bear
- Andrew DeYoung — The Chair Company
- Lucia Aniello — Hacks
- Mary Lou Belli — The Ms. Pat Show
- Hiro Murai — Widow’s Bay
Best Writing For A Drama Series
Winner: Vince Gilligan — Pluribus
- Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn — The Diplomat
- Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill — The Pitt
- Valerie Chu — The Pitt
- Vince Gilligan — Pluribus
- Will Smith — Slow Horses
- Brad Ingelsby — Task
Best Writing For A Comedy Series
Winner: Katie Dippold — Widow’s Bay
- Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
- Katie Dippold — Widow’s Bay
- Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin — The Chair Company
- Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow — The Comeback
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky — Hacks
- Anthony King — Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
How can I watch Emmys 2026?
Chuck Hodes/FX Networks
The Emmys aired on NBC and Peacock, so you'll be able to rewatch the show there. (As well as the best clips on our TikTok!)
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