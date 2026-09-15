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TV is So Back: All The Emmy Winners For 2026

emmys 2026
HBO Max
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 15, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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It's time to celebrate all your favorite TV shows thanks to the 2026 Emmys. All your favorite stars are showing up and showing out on the red carpet, and from comedies to crime, here are all the TV shows winning big this year.

Keep scrolling for all the Emmy winners (and the rest of the Emmy nominations) for 2026.

Show Awards at the 2026 Emmys

Supriya Ganesh in 'The Pitt'

Warrick Page/Max

Best Drama Series

Winner: The Pitt — HBO Max

  • The Diplomat — Netflix
  • The Gilded Age — HBO Max
  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms — HBO Max
  • Paradise — Hulu
  • The Pitt — HBO Max
  • Pluribus — Apple TV
  • Slow Horses — Apple TV
  • Your Friends and Neighbors — Apple TV

Best Comedy Series

Winner: Widow’s Bay — Apple TV

  • Abbott Elementary — ABC
  • The Bear — FX
  • Hacks — HBO Max
  • Margo’s Got Money Troubles — Apple TV
  • Nobody Wants This — Netflix
  • Only Murders in the Building — Hulu
  • Shrinking — Apple TV
  • Widow’s Bay — Apple TV

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Winner: DTF St. Louis — HBO Max

  • All Her Fault — Peacock
  • The Beast in Me — Netflix
  • Beef — Netflix
  • DTF St. Louis — HBO Max
  • Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette — FX

Best Reality Competition Program

Winner: The Traitors — Peacock

  • Dancing With the Stars — ABC
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race — MTV
  • Survivor — CBS
  • The Traitors — Peacock
  • Top Chef — Bravo

Best Outstanding Variety Series

Winner: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS

  • The Daily Show — Comedy Central
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! — ABC
  • The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — CBS
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver — HBO Max
  • Saturday Night Live — NBC

Lead Actor & Actress Awards at the 2026 Emmys

Sally Field in Remarkably Bright Creatures

Netflix

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Winner: Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

  • Carrie Coon — The Gilded Age
  • Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus
  • Chase Infiniti — The Testaments
  • Keri Russell — The Diplomat
  • ZendayaEuphoria

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Winner: Noah Wyle — The Pitt

  • Noah Wyle — The Pitt
  • Sterling K. Brown — Paradise
  • Gary Oldman — Slow Horses
  • Mark Ruffalo — Task
  • Rufus Sewell — The Diplomat

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Winner: Matthew Rhys — Widow’s Bay

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Wonder Man
  • Steve Carell — Rooster
  • Jason Segel — Shrinking
  • Matthew Rhys — Widow’s Bay
  • Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Winner: Jean Smart — Hacks

  • Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
  • Jean Smart — Hacks
  • Ayo Edebiri — The Bear
  • Elle Fanning — Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Lisa Kudrow — The Comeback

Best Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Winner: Sally Field — Remarkably Bright Creatures

  • Claire Danes — The Beast in Me
  • Carey Mulligan — Beef
  • Sally Field — Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • Sarah Pidgeon — Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette
  • Sarah Snook — All Her Fault

Best Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Winner: Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me

  • Riz Ahmed — Bait
  • Jason Bateman — Black Rabbit
  • Charlie Hunnam — Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Oscar Isaac — Beef
  • Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me

Supporting Actor & Actress Awards at the 2026 Emmys

Tom Pelphrey in Task on HBO Max

HBO Max

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Winner: Tom Pelphrey — Task

  • Patrick Ball — The Pitt
  • Billy Crudup — The Morning Show
  • Shawn Hatosy — The Pitt
  • Tom Pelphrey — Task
  • Gerran Howell — The Pitt
  • Jack Lowden — Slow Horses
  • Carlos-Manuel Vesga — Pluribus

Best Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Winner: Stephen Root — Widow’s Bay

  • Colman Domingo — The Four Seasons
  • Paul W. Downs — Hacks
  • Stephen Root — Widow’s Bay
  • Harrison Ford — Shrinking
  • Nick Offerman — Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Michael Urie — Shrinking
  • Tayler James Williams — Abbott Elementary

Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Winner: Allison Janney — The Diplomat

  • Taylor Deardon — The Pitt
  • Fiona Dourif — The Pitt
  • Katherine LaNasa — The Pitt
  • Sepideh Moafi — The Pitt
  • Julianne Nicholson — Paradise
  • Karolina Wydra — Pluribus
  • Allison Janney — The Diplomat

Best Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Winner: Kate O’Flynn — Widow’s Bay

  • Dale Dickey — Widow’s Bay
  • Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
  • Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
  • Michelle Pfeiffer — Margo’s Got Money Troubles
  • Kate O’Flynn — Widow’s Bay
  • Megan Stalter — Hacks
  • Jessica Williams — Shrinking

Behind-the-Scenes Awards at the 2026 Emmys

Rhea Seahorn in Pluribus

Apple TV

Best Directing For A Drama Series

Winner: Saul Metzstein — Slow Horses

  • Saul Metzstein — Slow Horses
  • Salli Richardson Whitfield — The Gilded Age
  • Hanelle M. Culpepper — Paradise
  • Noah Wyle — The Pitt
  • Vince Gilligan — Pluribus
  • Salli Richardson Whitfield — Task

Best Directing For A Comedy Series

Winner: Hiro Murai — Widow’s Bay

  • Randall Einhorn — Abbott Elementary
  • Christopher Storer — The Bear
  • Andrew DeYoung — The Chair Company
  • Lucia Aniello — Hacks
  • Mary Lou Belli — The Ms. Pat Show
  • Hiro Murai — Widow’s Bay

Best Writing For A Drama Series

Winner: Vince Gilligan — Pluribus

  • Peter Ackerman and Debora Cahn — The Diplomat
  • Kirsten Pierre-Geyfman and R. Scott Gemmill — The Pitt
  • Valerie Chu — The Pitt
  • Vince Gilligan — Pluribus
  • Will Smith — Slow Horses
  • Brad Ingelsby — Task

Best Writing For A Comedy Series

Winner: Katie Dippold — Widow’s Bay

  • Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
  • Katie Dippold — Widow’s Bay
  • Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin — The Chair Company
  • Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow — The Comeback
  • Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky — Hacks
  • Anthony King — Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

How can I watch Emmys 2026?

the bear ayo edebiri jeremy allen white

Chuck Hodes/FX Networks

The Emmys aired on NBC and Peacock, so you'll be able to rewatch the show there. (As well as the best clips on our TikTok!)

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV news.

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