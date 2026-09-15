Awards show season means that we're in for a slew of incredible red carpet outfits. And one thing I'm loving is that the Emmys red carpet this year features so many pastels, jewels, and textures that it feels like a breath of fresh air. It might be fall, but it feels like spring with these incredible looks.

Here are the Best Dressed stars on the Emmys red carpet for 2026.

Florence Pugh in a Lilac Gown Amy Sussman/Getty Images Florence Pugh showed up to the Emmys red carpet in a gorgeous (and shimmery) gown in one of my favorite colors. I literally screamed "LILAC!" when she stepped onto the carpet. From the structure to the decorative sleeves, it's just a yes from me.

Zendaya in Prada Monica Schipper/Getty Images To no one's surprise, Zendaya showed up as the best-dressed person in the whole world, per usual. Her diamond and pale pink dress brings out the blush on her cheeks in a beautiful way and I can't get enough.

Supriya Ganeshin McQueen Amy Sussman/Getty Images The Pitt's Supriya Ganesh wore a gorgeous pale blue satin slip with a chiffon hem. So many ruffles and different fabrics and textures — I'm in love!

Sarah Pidgeon in Chanel Amy Sussman/Getty Images Sarah Pidgeon also brought some pastel magic to the Emmys red carpet in a Chanel slip gown with pearl and gold detail. Carolyn Bessette Kennedy would approve!

Kristen Bell in Alberta Ferretti Resort Amy Sussman/Getty Images Kristen Bell's slip dress from Alberta Ferretti Resort is bringing summer right into the autumn. And the little capelet adds just enough romance.

Joy Sunday in Dior by Jonathan Anderson Monica Schipper/Getty Images The color, texture, and silhouette in Joy Sunday's Emmy's dress are so gorgeous. And the slit adds just a little bit of edge that stands in contrast to the volume of the dress.

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel Monica Schipper/Getty Images Ayo Edebiri is colormaxxing on the Emmy's red carpet with a bright blue and orange dress. A tiered skirt in the front and a bow in the back? I want one for my own closet.

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