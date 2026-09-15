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The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Emmys

emmys best dressed
Amy Sussman/Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Sep 15, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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Awards show season means that we're in for a slew of incredible red carpet outfits. And one thing I'm loving is that the Emmys red carpet this year features so many pastels, jewels, and textures that it feels like a breath of fresh air. It might be fall, but it feels like spring with these incredible looks.

Here are the Best Dressed stars on the Emmys red carpet for 2026.

Florence Pugh in a Lilac Gown

florence pugh on the emmys red carpet

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Florence Pugh showed up to the Emmys red carpet in a gorgeous (and shimmery) gown in one of my favorite colors. I literally screamed "LILAC!" when she stepped onto the carpet. From the structure to the decorative sleeves, it's just a yes from me.

Zendaya in Prada

zendaya in prada

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

To no one's surprise, Zendaya showed up as the best-dressed person in the whole world, per usual. Her diamond and pale pink dress brings out the blush on her cheeks in a beautiful way and I can't get enough.

Supriya Ganeshin McQueen

Supriya Ganesh

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Pitt's Supriya Ganesh wore a gorgeous pale blue satin slip with a chiffon hem. So many ruffles and different fabrics and textures — I'm in love!

Sarah Pidgeon in Chanel

sarah pidgeon

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sarah Pidgeon also brought some pastel magic to the Emmys red carpet in a Chanel slip gown with pearl and gold detail. Carolyn Bessette Kennedy would approve!

Kristen Bell in Alberta Ferretti Resort

Kristen Bell emmys red carpet 2026

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kristen Bell's slip dress from Alberta Ferretti Resort is bringing summer right into the autumn. And the little capelet adds just enough romance.

Joy Sunday in Dior by Jonathan Anderson

Joy Sunday

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

The color, texture, and silhouette in Joy Sunday's Emmy's dress are so gorgeous. And the slit adds just a little bit of edge that stands in contrast to the volume of the dress.

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel

Ayo Edebiri in Chanel emmys red carpet

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri is colormaxxing on the Emmy's red carpet with a bright blue and orange dress. A tiered skirt in the front and a bow in the back? I want one for my own closet.

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